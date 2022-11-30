Read full article on original website
Related
WGME
Gov. Mills plans to unveil heating assistance plan early next week
BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A plan to provide heating assistance to low-income, and possibly middle-income, Mainers could be unveiled early next week. The governor indicated the proposal might be finalized this week but says negotiations are still ongoing with legislative leaders. This week, Governor Janet Mills was expected to release a...
WGME
Maine school works to fill need as pilot shortage impacts regional flights nationwide
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- Regional airports across the country are feeling the impacts of an ongoing pilot shortage, and Maine is no exception. According to the Regional Airline Association, airports in Maine have seen a 20-25 percent reduction in flights, on average, since 2019. The agency says regional airlines provide 87...
WGME
'We are out of time:' Gov. Mills outlines plan for Maine to fight climate change
WATERVILLE (WGME) – Governor Janet Mills announced a multi-million-dollar investment for climate change projects Thursday. She also says it will promote green energy jobs. New climate investments and creating good paying clean energy jobs are part of Mills’ plan for Maine, which she laid out Thursday. “For many...
WGME
Maine DHHS awarded $13.8 million federal grant to protect public health
PORTLAND (WGME) -- The Maine Department of Health and Human Services announced Thursday that it has been awarded a $13.8 million federal grant by the CDC to protect Maine’s public health over the next five years. DHHS says these funds will allow Maine’s CDC to invest in the long-term...
WGME
Dozens of Maine schools have yet to submit lead test results as deadline nears
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- With less than a month left before a state deadline to test for lead in the drinking water at Maine schools, the CBS13 I-Team has found dozens of schools have yet to submit the required samples. The testing, which takes samples from cooking and drinking water taps,...
WGME
Initiative to create consumer-owned utility in Maine qualifies for next year's ballot
AUGUSTA (WGME) -- The push replace Maine's two electric utilities with a consumer-owned one took another step forward Wednesday after the state said the initiative qualified for the 2023 ballot. According to the Secretary of State's Office, the citizen petition called “An Act To Create the Pine Tree Power Company,...
WGME
Gov. Mills announces new climate investments
WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- Gov. Janet Mills will announce new climate investments to protect Maine communities and to create good-paying clean energy jobs on Thursday. Gov. Mills will make the announcement during a meeting of the Maine Climate Council, on the second anniversary of Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s climate action plan.
WGME
Report: Home prices expected to rise next year in Greater Portland area
PORTLAND (WGME) – Mainers waiting for prices to drop before they buy a home may have to wait a little longer. Julia Smith lives with two roommates in a Portland apartment complex. With high rent and student loans, she says home ownership isn't even a possibility right now, especially...
WGME
State lawmakers plan to create new committee to combat Maine's housing crisis
AUGUSTA (WGME) – A group of state lawmakers will focus on finding more housing solutions in Maine next session. The senate president and house speaker say they plan to create a committee dedicated solely toward dealing with Maine’s housing crisis. The last legislature created a commission studying land...
WGME
GOP wants to broaden Gov. Janet Mills' upcoming heating aid plan
AUGUSTA (BDN) -- After a revised forecast this week projected a $280 million state budget surplus through mid-2023, Gov. Janet Mills teased the release of a heating aid plan to help Mainers deal with fuel prices that are near record highs with winter weather setting in. That is nowhere near...
WGME
More wind and rain headed to Maine Saturday, power outages possible again
PORTLAND (WGME)-- Quiet weather will be with us for our Friday, but it doesn't last into the first half of the weekend. Rain and wind will be returning to Maine on Saturday, and while it isn't looking as impactful as the storm earlier this week, some scattered power outages will be possible.
WGME
Mainers gather in Portland for candlelight vigil on World AIDS Day
PORTLAND (WGME) – Thursday is the 34th annual World AIDS Day, a global movement to recognize the virus and join the fight against the serious and deadly epidemic. A candlelight vigil in Portland was organized by the Frannie Peabody Center, which is the state's largest and oldest HIV/AIDS service organization.
WGME
Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry
PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
WGME
83-year-old New England man accused of knowingly voting twice in 2016 election
PORTLAND (WGME) -- An elderly man is accused of voting twice in the 2016 election, a Class B felony. New Hampshire’s attorney general says 83-year-old Richard Rosen of Belmont, Massachusetts and Holderness, New Hampshire voted absentee in New Hampshire, and then voted in-person in Massachusetts. The AG's office says...
WGME
Maine businesses get boost from World Cup fan frenzy, here's some places to watch the game
PORTLAND (WGME) -- Maine has a case of the World Cup fever and Portland restaurants are certainly drawing some crowds. Rí Rá Irish Pub & Restaurant on Commercial St. and Portland Zoo on Fox St. are two places where soccer fans can watch the game. Melanie Bolduc, Rí...
WGME
Maine Footy to begin play next season
PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Footy of the United Women's Soccer League will begin play next season. The U-23 team will be made up of high-level collegiate players along with some international stars. The Footy will play a 10-game season beginning in mid-May. They'll compete in the Northeast division along with teams from Connecticut, Boston, Albany, western Massachusetts and Worcester. All proceeds from the gate and merchandise will go back to the community. The United Women's Soccer League has been around for the past five years with 90 teams nationwide competing.
WGME
'Very rare' white bald eagle filmed in Oklahoma
Take a look at this! Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared video this week of a rare white bald eagle. Officials say the eagle was spotted by Justin Briley, who shared the footage with the ODWC. “While there isn’t any way to confirm that this is the...
Comments / 0