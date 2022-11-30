PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Footy of the United Women's Soccer League will begin play next season. The U-23 team will be made up of high-level collegiate players along with some international stars. The Footy will play a 10-game season beginning in mid-May. They'll compete in the Northeast division along with teams from Connecticut, Boston, Albany, western Massachusetts and Worcester. All proceeds from the gate and merchandise will go back to the community. The United Women's Soccer League has been around for the past five years with 90 teams nationwide competing.

MAINE STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO