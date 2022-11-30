ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Maine State

Gov. Mills plans to unveil heating assistance plan early next week

BIDDEFORD (WGME) -- A plan to provide heating assistance to low-income, and possibly middle-income, Mainers could be unveiled early next week. The governor indicated the proposal might be finalized this week but says negotiations are still ongoing with legislative leaders. This week, Governor Janet Mills was expected to release a...
MAINE STATE
Gov. Mills announces new climate investments

WATERVILLE, Maine (WGME) -- Gov. Janet Mills will announce new climate investments to protect Maine communities and to create good-paying clean energy jobs on Thursday. Gov. Mills will make the announcement during a meeting of the Maine Climate Council, on the second anniversary of Maine Won’t Wait, the state’s climate action plan.
MAINE STATE
GOP wants to broaden Gov. Janet Mills' upcoming heating aid plan

AUGUSTA (BDN) -- After a revised forecast this week projected a $280 million state budget surplus through mid-2023, Gov. Janet Mills teased the release of a heating aid plan to help Mainers deal with fuel prices that are near record highs with winter weather setting in. That is nowhere near...
MAINE STATE
Mainers gather in Portland for candlelight vigil on World AIDS Day

PORTLAND (WGME) – Thursday is the 34th annual World AIDS Day, a global movement to recognize the virus and join the fight against the serious and deadly epidemic. A candlelight vigil in Portland was organized by the Frannie Peabody Center, which is the state's largest and oldest HIV/AIDS service organization.
PORTLAND, ME
Maine lobstermen, lawmakers visit Washington, DC to advocate for industry

PORTLAND (WGME) – With Maine lobstermen saying their livelihoods are at stake, local leaders are meeting with federal leaders in Washington, D.C. Maine House Republicans, including Representative Billy Bob Faulkingham, who is also a lobsterman, met with Senator Susan Collins Tuesday. They talked about what Maine's congressional delegation, state...
MAINE STATE
Maine Footy to begin play next season

PORTLAND (WGME) – The Maine Footy of the United Women's Soccer League will begin play next season. The U-23 team will be made up of high-level collegiate players along with some international stars. The Footy will play a 10-game season beginning in mid-May. They'll compete in the Northeast division along with teams from Connecticut, Boston, Albany, western Massachusetts and Worcester. All proceeds from the gate and merchandise will go back to the community. The United Women's Soccer League has been around for the past five years with 90 teams nationwide competing.
MAINE STATE
'Very rare' white bald eagle filmed in Oklahoma

Take a look at this! Authorities with the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation shared video this week of a rare white bald eagle. Officials say the eagle was spotted by Justin Briley, who shared the footage with the ODWC. “While there isn’t any way to confirm that this is the...
OKLAHOMA STATE

