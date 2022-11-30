ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Deputies search for answers after Broward man, shot, exits vehicle at red light and collapses in West Boca

A Hollywood man with at least one gunshot wound exited his lunch truck at a red light Friday afternoon and collapsed in a busy roadway in West Boca, according to the Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office. As of Saturday afternoon, the man, who is in his early 50s, remains in critical condition at a nearby hospital while deputies try to piece together where — and why — he was shot. “The shooting ...
PALM BEACH COUNTY, FL
BOCANEWSNOW

JESUS JAILED BY BOCA RATON POLICE DAYS BEFORE HOLY HOLIDAY

COP: “AS I WAS SPEAKING WITH JESUS, I OBSERVED HIS SPEECH TO BE SLURRED.” POLICE REPORT: War On Drugs, Not Christmas. BY: ANDREW COLTON | Editor and Publisher BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2022 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — Jesus Alejandra Morales Goncavles of Boca Raton was jailed for his alleged drug sins following his […]
BOCA RATON, FL
cbs12.com

Dumpster fire lit up the night, west of Lake Worth

LAKE WORTH BEACH, Fla. (CBS12) — Trash and fire don't mix well and a lot of people saw that firsthand. Thursday night, Palm Beach County Fire Rescue were busy putting out a construction dumpster fire. It happened in west of Lake Worth on Jumping Way. That's south of Lake...
LAKE WORTH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Man shot in face dies after altercation in Lauderhill home

A man shot another man in the face early Saturday morning in a Lauderhill home with several people inside, including two children. The man who was shot later died. Though the two men are not related, the shooting occurred after an “altercation” involving a “domestic situation,” said Maj. Michael Santiago, a spokesperson for Lauderhill Police. He did not specify the nature of the altercation or ...
LAUDERHILL, FL
wqcs.org

Search Continues for Murder Suspect Jared Diaz

Martin County - Thursday December 1, 2022: The search continues for the suspect wanted in connection with the fatal stabbing of a Port St. Lucie man last Saturday. Robert Tyler Meadows was stabbed to death late in the afternoon, on November 26, within The Preserve, a gated Community in Hobe Sound. Meadows was living with his girlfriend in this exclusive community, but he was just one of a number of renters in the home where he died.
MARTIN COUNTY, FL
west-palm-beach-news.com

New West Palm Seaside location opens

Palm Beach County cookie lovers now have six more reasons to celebrate as another Crumbl Cookies operation opens, giving patrons half a dozen new options to choose from each week. The latest shop opens Friday in the Village Commons shopping center. Crumbl Cookies, founded in Utah in 2017 and known...
WEST PALM BEACH, FL

