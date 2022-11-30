ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton, GA

Harris County School District delays class by two hours due to inclement weather

By Simone Gibson
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BCMuA_0jRpSuwa00

HAMILTON, Ga. ( WRBL ) – The Harris County School District (HCSD) announced that classes would be delayed on Wednesday by two hours due to forecasted dangerous windy conditions.

The school district says that school buses cannot efficiently be operated in winds exceeding 35 mph and anticipate at least one to two inches of rain, resulting in two-hour delays across the school district.

HCSD’s Assistant Superintendent of Business Services and Technology, Dr. Justin Finney, provided the following rules for students and parents regarding riding the bus to and from school:

  • All Harris County staff members and students should arrive at assigned duty, school, or bus stop locations two hours after the regularly scheduled time.
  • Buses will arrive at scheduled bus stops two hours after the regularly scheduled time.
  • Afternoon buses will run at normal times on their regular routes.
  • The instructional day for students and duty day for staff will end at normal times.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

