Boone, NC

Bothwell scores 23 as Furman defeats Appalachian State 65-61

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

BOONE, N.C. (AP) — Mike Bothwell scored 23 points as Furman beat Appalachian State 65-61 on Tuesday night.

Bothwell shot 6 for 14 (1 for 5 from 3-point range) and 10 of 10 from the free-throw line for the Paladins (5-2). Jalen Slawson scored 16 points and added 12 rebounds and three steals. Marcus Foster recorded 12 points and shot 5 for 12, including 2 for 7 from beyond the arc.

Donovan Gregory led the Mountaineers (5-3) in scoring, finishing with 12 points. Terence Harcum added 11 points for Appalachian State. In addition, CJ Huntley had 10 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

