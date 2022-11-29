Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in PhoenixGreyson FPhoenix, AZ
Is Cabazon Dinosaurs a Good Family Trip During Christmas?VishnuCabazon, CA
A Week in Fabulous Palm SpringsJourneyswithstevePalm Springs, CA
DOJ orders sale of 3 US Bank branches – including Hesperia to address antitrust lawThe HD PostSan Bernardino County, CA
Rents likely to rise in the High Desert, USC forecast saysThe HD PostLos Angeles County, CA
cntraveler.com
The 9 Best Hotels in Palm Springs, From Desert Resorts to Design Motels
Palm Springs has been through a multitude of incarnations over the last century—from Old Hollywood hangout, to spring break headquarters, to struggling tourist town, to one of California’s most beloved and unique resort cities. That last one is a title it proudly holds today, after reinventing itself as a glamorous desert getaway. To get here, it rode the wave of mid-century modernism's rebirth to become internationally renowned for its architecture, art and design, one-of-a-kind vintage shops, endless outdoor activities, and the hot spots A-listers descend upon during the juggernaut that is the Coachella music festival.
imbibemagazine.com
Inside Look: The Copper Room, Yucca Valley
The recently opened Copper Room in the Yucca Valley Airport is technically an airport bar, but it’s unlike any other. Not only does it sport a relaxed vibe with nary a harried traveler to be found, but the food and drinks are worth writing home about. Plus, it’s one of the few airport bars that doesn’t require a boarding pass, and it will instantly transport visitors to another era.
theregistrysocal.com
107,223 SQFT Shopping Center Placed Up for Sale in Hesperia With Guidance Set at $18MM
Throughout Southern California, retail assets have remained a fairly reliable property type, allowing sellers to test the market by placing properties up for sale. One property to recently be placed on the market is a 107,223 square foot shopping center in Hesperia. The property, Hesperia Square, is currently up for sale with guidance set at $18 million, or about $168 per square foot, according to a listing from Hanley Investment Group.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
Sausage and schnitzel? California has 6 of the top German restaurants in US, Yelp says
For those who are craving bratwurst, warm pretzels, sauerkraut or schnitzel, six restaurants in California are among the top spots for German food in the country, according to Yelp. Yelp released its “top 30 German eateries worth traveling to this winter,” and restaurants and delis across the state made the...
NBC Los Angeles
A Palm Desert Shimmer Show Celebrates Its 30th Anniversary
WildLights at The Living Desert Zoo and Gardens in Palm Desert. Through Dec. 30, 2022 (select nights) Illuminated animals, treats for sale, and a festive atmosphere. COUNTING ALL OF THE STARS... during a visit to Palm Desert? You'd be outside all night, and you still might only cover a very minuscule section of the observable sky. That isn't anything to boo nor hoo over; the stunning section of the California desert is known for its velvety overhead bowl, a dome that is prettily pricked by innumerable petite points of light. But some spectaculars located on the land give all of those stars above some sparkly competition, including what's now twinkling at The Living Desert and Gardens. It's WildLights we're swooning over, an outdoor experience brimming with bright and beautiful light displays, including illuminated arrangements that pay incandescent homage to some of the animal park's residents.
z1077fm.com
‘Sky High Pie’ bringing more pizza to Joshua Tree
A new pizza restaurant has opened in downtown Joshua Tree. Sky High Pie, located at the corner of Highway 62 and Veterans Way, opened last night. The menu features twelve wood-fired style pizzas, along with salads, sides and deserts. After last night’s soft opening, the restaurant has confirmed that they are “officially open” for pick-up and dine-in lunches and dinners.
discovercathedralcity.com
Perez Art District Hosts Free Art Walk in Cathedral City on First Friday of Every Month
The Perez Art District hosts a free art walk on the First Friday of EVERY month, October-June from 5-8 p.m. Visitors can meander down the street, visiting artists in their studios to not only see where the art is created, but to also buy art directly from the artists. Unlike other gallery districts, The Perez Art District is a collection of working artists’ studios where the artists enjoy sharing their work and the ideas behind them. Visitors will see a wide range of artistic practices including paintings, sculptures, mixed media, photography, printmaking, and ceramics.
Award Winning Palm Springs Restaurant Opening in Phoenix
An award winning California restaurant has opened in Phoenix, Arizona.Photo byVinicius "amnx" Amano/UnsplashonUnsplash. When it comes to fine dining experiences, Phoenix has its share of options. When you want a casual or even elevated dinner with all the show and pomp, there are plenty of options to choose from. And yet, if you are someone that enjoys eating out and sampling the latest offerings opening around the Valley, it’s always nice when a new restaurant opens up, especially when it has a demonstrated track record in other areas around the world. The latest addition to the Phoenix restaurant scene does exactly that, as it has arrived with an impressive following out of Palm Springs.
James Dailey (The Space): Documenting the Tapestry Project City Development in Hesperia
KVCR's Quinn Mays speaks with James Dailey of The Space to learn more about his documentation of the Tapestry Project and the ways this development project has lasting impacts on the indigenous plants, animals, and people already living there. The city of Hesperia for years has been pushing for an...
Growing Peach Trees in the Desert
APPLE VALLEY -- Peaches litter the ground of the McDonald Peach Orchard, in Apple Valley, where owner Marge McDonald planted over 500 trees in 1996. Every year McDonald opens her peach orchard to the community to pick their own peaches. During a visit to the orchard, McDonald detailed how she was able to grow her orchard.
Lovett Industrial Finalizes 6-Acre Land Acquisition in California’s Inland Empire for Industrial Development
RIALTO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nov 30, 2022-- Lovett Industrial, the Houston-based real estate investment firm, has recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center, a 114,115 square foot class A front-load industrial building. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221129005728/en/ Lovett Industrial recently closed on 6.02 acres of land in Rialto, California with plans to develop Renaissance Logistics Center. (Photo: Business Wire)
localemagazine.com
Lace Up Your Skates—The First-Ever Indian Wells Winterfest Is Here!
From Holiday-Inspired Golfing to Cookie Decorating, This Is a Seasonal Event You Won’t Want to Miss. Looking for a new holiday tradition? Indian Wells Winterfest is bringing joyous fun and holiday cheer from Dec. 18 to Jan. 1! Part of Greater Palm Springs, Indian Wells is known for its epic mountain views, swaying palm trees and championship golf courses. If you’re looking to enjoy the festivities without having to deal with the cold, Indian Wells Winterfest is the perfect place to get in the holiday spirit. Simply walk from each holiday happening to the next as you experience the very best of the season at this festive and family-friendly event. Here’s what to look forward to this year!
iheart.com
Student From La Quinta High School Created A Cancer-Detecting Toothbrush
Phuc "James" Nguyen, a senior at La Quinta High School in Westminster, is getting some global recognition after he created a toothbrush that can detect cancer. That's what I'm talking about!!. James was featured on "Good Morning America" and was recognized for being 1 of 5 Rise winners, which is...
Fontana Herald News
Northgate González Market holds grand opening event in Fontana
Northgate González Market, a family-owned, Mexican-themed grocery market chain, opened the doors of its newest store in Fontana on Nov. 30, expanding the company’s footprint into the Inland Empire. The parking lot was overflowing with cars as hundreds of people waited outside for a chance to enter the...
iebusinessdaily.com
Major industrial project in Calimesa underway
Construction has begun on a 2.2-million-square-foot industrial park in Calimesa. Birtcher Oak Valley Commerce Center is being built at Singleton and Roberts roads next to Interstate 10, according to Birtcher Development LLC in Newport Beach, the project’s developer. The cost of the project was not disclosed. Construction is expected...
Legendary drag queen, queer activist to receive 453rd star in Palm Springs
The Palm Springs Chamber of Commerce announced Thursday that it will honor legendary drag queen and queer activist Jose Julio Sarria with the 453rd Star on the city’s Walk of the Stars. The new star will be unveiled at 2 p.m. Dec. 12 in the Downtown Palm Springs Park,...
vvng.com
Pickup truck hits two houses on Avalon Ave in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — Deputies responded to the home at the corner of Inyo Street and Avalon Avenue and found a blue Chevy pickup truck had struck the home, then continued across the street into the yard of another home. Deputies received calls of the crash around 9:40 a.m.,...
theregistrysocal.com
14,135 SQFT Ben Clark Training Center Opens at Moreno Valley College in Riverside
Santa Ana, CA – SVA Architects is delighted to join Moreno Valley College leadership and staff, along with local public safety agencies and stakeholders in recognizing the grand opening of the new Ben Clark Training Center for Moreno Valley College’s School of Public Safety. Located at 20629 11th Street in Riverside, CA, the approximately $13 million building was funded by Measure C, a $350 million bond that voters approved in March of 2004. The Ben Clark Training Center is the second public safety training complex in SVA Architects’ extensive portfolio of educational, civic, multi-family, commercial, and mixed-use developments.
spectrumnews1.com
Fawnskin: A town where cash is king to become mayor
SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY — A town of 300 permanent residents, one café, one convenience store and a moose lodge may be where the “last honest election happens,” said Fawnskin Mayor Loni Emig. Fawnskin is a town on the north shore of Big Bear Lake. In order...
Officials warn Silverwood Lake visitors to avoid contact with water
The warning advisory was put in place on Monday due to a bloom of blue-green algae. Officials are warning residents to avoid contact with water at Silverwood Lake. Blue-green algae poses a variety of health risks including rashes, mouth ulcers, vomiting, diarrhea and cold and flu-like symptoms. Pets are especially...
