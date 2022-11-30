ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mount Vernon, WA

seattlemedium.com

Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies

Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
PIERCE COUNTY, WA
bigislandnow.com

Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman

Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
HILO, HI
kqennewsradio.com

WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG POSSESSION, WARRANTS

A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for drug possession and a number of warrants, following a traffic stop Friday night. A DCSO report said just after 11:50 p.m. a vehicle was stopped in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. 34-year old Samantha Craig was held for nearly 30 warrants. Craig admitted to possessing drugs in the vehicle. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles were allegedly found in the sedan.
DOUGLAS COUNTY, OR
People

Idaho Victim Ethan Chapin Was Beloved Employee at Tulip Farm. Now, Gardens Will Grow in His Memory

"I will remember Ethan standing in the tulip fields with a big smile surrounded by people that know and love him," Andrew Miller, co-owner and CEO of Tulip Valley Farms in Washington, tells PEOPLE Ethan Chapin loved his friends and family, sports, country music and the tulip farm where he worked last spring in his hometown Mount Vernon, Wash. Andrew Miller, co-owner and CEO of Tulip Valley Farms in Washington, tells PEOPLE that Chapin worked at a farm he managed during the 2021 season and quickly became...
MOUNT VERNON, WA
Chronicle

Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People

A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
WASHINGTON STATE
MyNorthwest

WA’s new vehicle registration law reinvents itself for modern world

Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer. “Acceptable electronic formats include an image on a cellular phone or any other type of portable electronic device.”
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'

SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
WASHINGTON STATE
KING 5

5 things to know Friday

Friday morning may see a little sunshine, but another system will move in during the day. Light snow may fall over the Kitsap Peninsula around midday on Friday and spread over western Washington during the late afternoon and evening as a mix of rain and snow. Snow or rain will...
WASHINGTON STATE
TODAY.com

Police release new details on Idaho murder investigations

Police are revealing more information into the homicide investigations of four Idaho college students, saying it's possible some of the victims were asleep during the attack. They also say they have ruled out several people who came in contact with the victims on the night they were killed. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 21, 2022.
IDAHO STATE
