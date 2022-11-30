Read full article on original website
Little girl bonds with chickens she raises: "She knew they needed her"Amy ChristieGranite Falls, WA
An Oklahoma Tourist Appreciates Washington StateJudyDOklahoma State
Autumn Scenery In Mt. Baker, WashingtonJudyDBellingham, WA
Sad Moments at The University of Idaho: 4 Students Were Killed While Sleeping In Their BedsJoseph GodwinMoscow, ID
Washington witness startled by green light during Face Time callRoger MarshBellingham, WA
Related
Foster parent told CPS she was moving across the state before alleged kidnapping
MOUNT VERNON, Wash. — A foster parent who is accused of kidnapping a Mount Vernon 5-year-old told Child Protective Services (CPS) a week before the boy went missing that she was moving across the state. The Mount Vernon Police Department began searching for the boy, who is only identified...
He was suspected of car theft in Whatcom County. Things went downhill from there
After attempting to run away a second time, Whatcom County deputies were eventually able to place the man into custody.
Man allegedly confessed to slayings of 4 Oklahoma bicyclists, court records show
A man arrested in connection with the slayings of four Oklahoma bicyclists’ allegedly told a friend that he killed and dismembered them because "they were stealing from him," court documents show. Disturbing details about the Oct. 9 killings were included in unsealed documents after Okmulgee County prosecutors requested that...
Idaho murders were targeted, officials say
As parents spoke at campus vigil, investigators say, after mixed signals, they believe the killing of 4 Idaho students was targeted.
Girls rescued from polygamist cult found hiding out in Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash - Eight girls who ran away from group homes in Arizona in the midst of a federal investigation were found hiding out in an Airbnb in Spokane.
seattlemedium.com
Local Weed Shops Hit With Armed Robberies
Investigations are now on for arm robberies of local cannabis shops. There have been multiple armed robberies at cannabis shops in 1 week alone. Police say the crimes have many similarities which leads them to believe they may be connected. These types of criminal activities have set pressure upon lawmakers...
Prosecutor: Flood of mentally ill inmates stuck in local jails is a ‘public safety crisis’
SEATTLE — King County records show that in the last four years, judges have released dozens of mentally ill defendants charged with felonies because they waited too long in jail for court-ordered mental health treatment. In Washington, state law requires defendants deemed so mentally ill they can’t understand the...
bigislandnow.com
Hawai‘i police seek public help finding missing Hilo woman
Authorities seek the public’s help locating a missing Hilo woman. Twenty-nine-year-old Chelsey Lee Hemingway has not been heard from by her family — who live in California — since early November and they are concerned for her well-being. Hemingway also has an outstanding criminal contempt warrant and in believed to be avoiding police contact.
q13fox.com
Idaho student murders: Police say rumors that dog did not bark during attack are not confirmed
MOSCOW, Idaho - Idaho police investigating the violent murders of four local university students have so far not confirmed whether the dog inside the home was barking around the time of the slayings. In the two weeks since four University of Idaho students were discovered fatally stabbed inside their King...
kqennewsradio.com
WOMAN JAILED FOR DRUG POSSESSION, WARRANTS
A deputy from the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office jailed a woman for drug possession and a number of warrants, following a traffic stop Friday night. A DCSO report said just after 11:50 p.m. a vehicle was stopped in the 4000 block of Carnes Road in Green. 34-year old Samantha Craig was held for nearly 30 warrants. Craig admitted to possessing drugs in the vehicle. Methamphetamine, drug paraphernalia and brass knuckles were allegedly found in the sedan.
Idaho Victim Ethan Chapin Was Beloved Employee at Tulip Farm. Now, Gardens Will Grow in His Memory
"I will remember Ethan standing in the tulip fields with a big smile surrounded by people that know and love him," Andrew Miller, co-owner and CEO of Tulip Valley Farms in Washington, tells PEOPLE Ethan Chapin loved his friends and family, sports, country music and the tulip farm where he worked last spring in his hometown Mount Vernon, Wash. Andrew Miller, co-owner and CEO of Tulip Valley Farms in Washington, tells PEOPLE that Chapin worked at a farm he managed during the 2021 season and quickly became...
Chronicle
Western Washington Company Allegedly Compromised Data of 3.7 Million People
A Lynnwood-based debt-collection company has been sued for compromising the names and Social Security information of more than 3.7 million individuals in a data breach in April 2021. Multiple lawsuits filed in federal court in Washington this week claim the firm, Receivables Performance Management, failed to notify impacted individuals of...
WA’s new vehicle registration law reinvents itself for modern world
Washington state will now allow you to take a photo of your vehicle registration and store it on your cell phone. “Both your registration and your proof of insurance can be stored electronically,” said King County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson Tim Meyer. “Acceptable electronic formats include an image on a cellular phone or any other type of portable electronic device.”
Snohomish County neighbors deal with more snow, icy conditions
EVERETT, Wash. — Overnight and into Friday morning, Western Washington saw freezing temperatures. And the cold is not going away anytime soon, more snow is headed our way. When asking people if they love or hate this weather KIRO7 got some mixed emotions. “It’s cold you know, I love...
Tulips planted in honor of Skagit Valley man murdered near the University of Idaho
CONWAY, Wash. — They met working in the fertile fields of the Skagit Valley. Reese Gardner knew immediately Ethan Chapin was something special. "He was one of the few people that there was nothing bad about him. He was 100% pure. He was honest, just a great person," said Gardner, 18.
7 die from flu in Washington state, virus activity is now 'very high'
SEATTLE — Flu activity in Washington state is now considered "very high," according to the Washington State Department of Health (DOH). State health officials reported over 1,200 new flu cases from Nov. 13-19, which was more than double the case count of previous weeks. Influenza type A has been the most common flu strain found in recent weeks, state health officials reported.
5 things to know Friday
Friday morning may see a little sunshine, but another system will move in during the day. Light snow may fall over the Kitsap Peninsula around midday on Friday and spread over western Washington during the late afternoon and evening as a mix of rain and snow. Snow or rain will...
TODAY.com
Police release new details on Idaho murder investigations
Police are revealing more information into the homicide investigations of four Idaho college students, saying it's possible some of the victims were asleep during the attack. They also say they have ruled out several people who came in contact with the victims on the night they were killed. NBC’s Gadi Schwartz reports for TODAY.Nov. 21, 2022.
Schools closures: snowstorm cancels school in Washington, Idaho
SPOKANE, Wash. — With a Winter Storm Warning in place for much of eastern Washington and north Idaho, some school districts are choosing to delay or cancel classes on Wednesday, Nov. 30. The forecast calls for a foot of snow or more for areas near Spokane. The snow is...
Is it Legal to Shovel Your Snow Into the Street in Washington State?
What Are Rules On Property Snow Removal In Washington State. It's that time of year again—the time when the snow starts to fall and people have to start shoveling their driveways and sidewalks. What Options Do I Have As A Property Owner For Snow Removal In Washington State?. But...
