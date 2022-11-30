(The final election update was released this week)...The election was November 8th. The ballots will be certified and sent to the state. The local Measures were all approved with 55% or more of the vote, Except for Measure D. That measure failed with 52% of the vote. Imperial's Measure G was approved on a simple majority. Several School Board seats were filled in the election. The seat for Imperial Community College Trustee Area 7 went to Erik Ortega. The 3 seats for Calexico school board went to Lewis Pacheco, Carlos Contreras and Lorenzo Calderon Jr.. The 3 seats on the Holtville School Board went to Ben Abatti Jr, Kevin Grizzle and Julie Duarte. The 3 seats for the Imperial School Board went to Jill Tucker, Elvira Hernandez, and Daniel Yee. The Brawley High School Board filled two seats with Karin J. Morgan and Estella A. Sanchez Galvan. Brawley Elementary filled two seats with Armando Padilla and Cesar Guzman. El Centro Elementary filled two seats with Eddie N. Hernandez and Angie Pea. Three seats were filled in the Heber Elementary School District by Alberto Padilla, R.Angelica Cardenas and Tony Sandoval. Magnolia Elementary filled 3 seats with Mary Klockmann, Erika D. Gutierrez and Keith R. Smith. Seeley Elementary filled 2 seats with Sarah Khan Garcia and Adriana Parga. And Westmorland Elementary filled two seats with Gloria Brambila and Elizabeth Rodriguez Moreno. Voter turnout was 34.82%

IMPERIAL, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO