holtvilletribune.com
Railroad Maintenance Work to Close Streets
EL CENTRO – The northbound and south bound lanes of multiple El Centro roadways that have railroad crossings will be temporarily closed between Wednesday, Nov. 30 to Saturday, Dec. 3. The respective roadways’ temporary closures will occur on separate days to allow for maintenance work by Union Pacific Railroad....
thedesertreview.com
City of El Centro announces road closures at railroad crossings in El Centro
EL CENTRO — In a press release on November 29, the City of El Centro has advised motorists that the Northbound and Southbound traffic lanes will be closed at the following railroad crossings for maintenance work by Union Pacific Railroad:. November 30th - 6th St. Railroad Crossing. December 1st...
Christmas tree lighting and street fair tomorrow in El Centro
Parks and Recreation of El Centro will be hosting its Christmas tree lighting and street fair tomorrow night. The post Christmas tree lighting and street fair tomorrow in El Centro appeared first on KYMA.
Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Imperial County
A magnitude 3.8 earthquake rattled Imperial County Thursday morning, according to the U.S Geological Survey. The post Magnitude 3.8 earthquake shakes Imperial County appeared first on KYMA.
Farmworkers breakfast day in Calexico
Calexico celebrated farmworkers appreciation day with a breakfast and gifts The post Farmworkers breakfast day in Calexico appeared first on KYMA.
Historic investment for the Salton Sea
The Department of the Interior announced that $250M is being invested in the Salton Sea Management Program. The post Historic investment for the Salton Sea appeared first on KYMA.
kxoradio.com
Earthquake
The U.S. Geological Survey reported a Thursday morning earthquake. The magnitude 4.0 shaker was recorded at 7:28 a.m. Thursday with an epicenter 6.9 miles NNW of Ocotillo, California.
calexicochronicle.com
Hanks Bids Farewell After 16 Years on IID Board
EL CENTRO – More than 16 years ago, Jim Hanks arrived to serve on the Imperial Irrigation District board as a newcomer to public office, as well as to water and energy policy. Yet he left as an “honorary superhero” in the eyes of the district staff who were...
kxoradio.com
Special IID Meeting
There will be a Special Meeting of the Imperial Irrigation District Board of Directors Friday. The Noon meeting will be held in the Condit Auditorium on Broadway in El Centro. The Board is expected to adopt a resolution declaring the winners in the November 8th General Election, Re-elected, Alex Cardenas of Division1 and newly elected directors Gina Dockstader in Division3 and Karin Eugenio in Division 5. The oath of office will be administered by Imperial County Superior Courth Judge Willam Quan. The directors will then be able to make a statement. The meeting is open to the public.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego
OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
kxoradio.com
North Pool And Winter Wellness Event
(El Centro Aquatic Center Event)....It happens December 17. It is the North Pool and Winter Wellness Event. You don't have to wait until the New Year to improve your health journey. The event includes fitness classes on the lawn, as well as aerobic classes in the heated pools. Kids will be able to take photos with Elsa from Frozen and Santa Claus. The community event will run from 10 am until 2 pm, and everyone is invited to attend.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Police are looking for a hit-and-run driver, reward listed
YUMA - On November 14, 2022 almost close to noon, a blue Dodge Ram collided with a white Toyota Camry in the 1600 Block of South 4th Avenue and fled the scene. The hit-and-run vehicle was last seen traveling south on 4th Avenue. If you have any information on this...
kxoradio.com
November 8th Election Update Final
(The final election update was released this week)...The election was November 8th. The ballots will be certified and sent to the state. The local Measures were all approved with 55% or more of the vote, Except for Measure D. That measure failed with 52% of the vote. Imperial's Measure G was approved on a simple majority. Several School Board seats were filled in the election. The seat for Imperial Community College Trustee Area 7 went to Erik Ortega. The 3 seats for Calexico school board went to Lewis Pacheco, Carlos Contreras and Lorenzo Calderon Jr.. The 3 seats on the Holtville School Board went to Ben Abatti Jr, Kevin Grizzle and Julie Duarte. The 3 seats for the Imperial School Board went to Jill Tucker, Elvira Hernandez, and Daniel Yee. The Brawley High School Board filled two seats with Karin J. Morgan and Estella A. Sanchez Galvan. Brawley Elementary filled two seats with Armando Padilla and Cesar Guzman. El Centro Elementary filled two seats with Eddie N. Hernandez and Angie Pea. Three seats were filled in the Heber Elementary School District by Alberto Padilla, R.Angelica Cardenas and Tony Sandoval. Magnolia Elementary filled 3 seats with Mary Klockmann, Erika D. Gutierrez and Keith R. Smith. Seeley Elementary filled 2 seats with Sarah Khan Garcia and Adriana Parga. And Westmorland Elementary filled two seats with Gloria Brambila and Elizabeth Rodriguez Moreno. Voter turnout was 34.82%
kxoradio.com
A Crime Reported In August Is Solved
(County Sheriff's Office received the initial report in August of this year)....Field irrigation sprinkler pipes and trailers had been stolen in East Imperial County. In September Sheriff's investigators received information that multiple stolen sprinkler pipes and trailers were at a location in Brawley. The investigators located stolen equipment from four local Farm Companies. The owner of the location was identified as 55 year old Jimmy Nuckles of Brawley. The case was submitted to the County District Attorney's office for filing of charges. In December Nuckles was arrested and booked into County Jail Charged with Farm Equipment Theft and possession of stolen property. His bail was set at $50,000. Anyone with any information pertaining to the case is asked to contact Investigator Aaron Curiel at the County Sheriff's Investigations Division.
San Luis Obispo Tribune
3.8-magnitude earthquake rattles Southern California, geologists say
A 3.8-magnitude earthquake rattled Southern California on Thursday, Dec. 1, the U.S. Geological Survey reports. The 6.5-mile-deep quake hit about 7 miles northwest of Ocotillo at 7:28 a.m., according to the USGS. Since the earthquake hit, 243 people from as far away as Westmorland and Campo reported feeling the tremor...
yumadailynews.com
Highest-paying business jobs in Yuma
Stacker compiled the highest paying business jobs in Yuma, AZ using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the TownNews Content Exchange.
yumadailynews.com
Yuma Police release DUI checkpoints statistic's over Thanksgiving holiday
YUMA - Yuma Police conducted their DUI checkpoints over the Thanksgiving holiday. Officers were roaming the streets looking to stop and arrest drivers who are impaired by alcohol or drugs. Yuma Police say from the DUI checkpoints, 85 traffic stops were conducted throughout the DUI detail for civil traffic violations,...
kxoradio.com
Palo Verde's Journey Comes To An End
(Yellowjackets play-off run comes to an end)....Palo Verde had the longest play-off run than any other Imperial County High School football team. They made to the CIFD Regionals. They faced Muir High School from Pasadena Friday. The game was in Blyther, the Yellowjackets only home game in the play-offs. Their Journey ended Fridady. They were defeated by the Pasadena team 33-7.
yumadailynews.com
Local high school put on lock down, shots fired in area say police
YUMA - Yuma Police have been investigating the reason why shots were fired on December 1st 2022, at 8 in the morning. The shots were fired in the area of 300 block of East 19th Street. Official's say a shot was fired by a man, later identified as 27 year-old...
yumadailynews.com
Man from Yuma broke into a home, charged for raping a woman, goes on trial
YUMA - The man from Yuma who was accused of sexually assaulting a woman in front of her own child back in March of this year, appeared in court for a trial setting or change of plea hearing. The man was Antonio Payne, a 26 year old man. Yuma police...
