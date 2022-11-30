Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Teen Arrested for Shooting, Running Over Bronx ManBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
‘Green Book’ Actor Identified as Body Dumped in Hunts PointBronxVoiceBronx, NY
Yonker Police Sergeant Killed on Duty By Multi-Vehicle Road Crash At Tuckahoe RoadAbdul GhaniYonkers, NY
See it: The most expensive house for sale in The Bronx for just under $5.5 millionWelcome2TheBronxBronx, NY
Related
Quarterra presents Webster Street lot redevelopment concept
NORWALK, Conn. — A new City park would be perched on structured parking just off Martin Luther King Drive, in a new concept developed for a mixed-use development with about 420 apartments on the Webster Street lot. A road would bisect the block, stretching from the lot’s Washington Street entrance to MLK, and a pedestrian plaza would begin on Main Street and cross the expanse. A 650-space garage is planned to go behind 50 Washington St., which would be untouched by the project.
NBC Connecticut
Fire Causes Extensive Damage to Residence in Stamford
Fire caused extensive damage to a single-family residence in Stamford early Saturday morning and one firefighter suffered a minor injury while working to put that fire out. The Stamford Fire Department said the 911 center started receiving calls around 12:37 a.m. about a fire on Hamilton Avenue. Crews found heavy...
wiltonbulletin.com
Wilton zoning officials 'concerned' about possible Norwalk cannabis business near border
WILTON — Town zoning officials have voiced their concerns over the looming possibility of cannabis retailers near Wilton's shared border with Norwalk. The concerns largely center around Main Avenue, which Town Planner Michael Wrinn recently discussed with the Wilton Planning and Zoning Commission Monday. Wrinn shared the possibility of cannabis-related businesses opening in neighboring Norwalk and how it might affect Wilton.
trumbulltimes.com
Trumbull High grad, 21, opens salon in Long Hill Green area
TRUMBULL — Brooke Davis knew she wanted to use her creativity to bring joy to others. But it took her a while to realize that hair styling was her best vehicle for that expression. Davis, 21, of Trumbull, opened Salon Luna at 10 Broadway in September, not long after...
ctexaminer.com
Stamford Launch Effort to Tackle Housing Affordability, Oversight of Below Market Rate Program
Members of the Board of Representatives say they are taking on the huge, complex problem of housing affordability in Stamford. To that end, representatives invited the Land Use Bureau chief to the Tuesday meeting of the board’s Housing, Community Development and Social Services Committee. The chief, Ralph Blessing, told...
This Connecticut Christmas Train Ride is a Magical Experience
If you're looking for the perfect Christmas day trip in Connecticut, look no further than The Railroad Museum of New England's festive Santa Express ride–a magical experience for the whole family.
DoingItLocal
Bridgeport Says Goodbye to Pleasure Beach Bridge
Bridgeport’s Pleasure Beach will be on the receiving end of some much-needed maintenance. The bridge that was once connecting the city’s East Side of Bridgeport to the small island will be getting demolished within the next few weeks. The city has contracted Terry Contracting for the project, with the hopes of solving many safety issues that have been a concern for the city.
ctexaminer.com
Orange, Shelton, East Haven Play Hard to Get in Run Up to Win Waste Negotiations
BRIDGEPORT – As contract negotiations with WIN Waste near, hauling costs remained a hurdle at a Thursday meeting as officials looked for Orange, Shelton and East Haven to join and help reduce tipping fees. The Greater Bridgeport Regional Solid Waste Interlocal Committee – made up of Fairfield, Westport, Trumbull,...
Danbury FD Uses Crane To Remove Cement Truck From Collapsed Parking Deck
The Danbury Fire Department had to respond to a unique situation a couple of days ago involving a cement truck and a Danbury Parking garage. According to a press release from the Danbury Fire Department, they responded to reports that a cement truck had fallen through a parking deck just before noon on Monday. It says "reports" so there must have been a few eye-witnesses to this event. When firefighters arrived they did an assessment and even though the truck fell through a portion of the concrete it was stable.
darientimes.com
Norwalk home where 7-year-old Summer Fawcett died in fire demolished
NORWALK — A two-car detached garage is all that remains in the far back of the Nelson Avenue property where a 7-year-old girl died this year in a massive house fire. Summer Fawcett, 7, died in the devastating blaze during the early-morning hours on a Saturday in May at her family's home at 7 Nelson Ave.
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways
Extreme speed on Connecticut highways, with a driver ticketed for allegedly doing 110 mph, days after another driver was stopped for allegedly speeding at 132 mph
New Canaan Nixes Controversial Affordable Housing Application, Report Says
A town in Fairfield County has rejected an application for a new housing development that would include 31 affordable housing units, the New Canaan Advertiser reported. The news outlet said in a report on Tuesday, Nov. 29, that the New Canaan Planning and Zoning Commission voted unanimously to reject the application for the 102-unit development at 751 Weed St. in New Canaan.
hamlethub.com
Darien Police Issue All Night Parking Advisory
Darien Police have announced that effective immediately, the parking of vehicles on public roads in Darien between the hours of 2:00am and 6:00am is prohibited. "The purpose of this restriction is for the Town to be able to clear the streets of snow during the winter months," police say.
Did You See the Car Fire + Explosion the Shelton FD Put Out on Thanksgiving?
Recently, we told you about a horrific and potentially fatal car fire in Brookfield that took place over the Thanksgiving holiday. That incident would have ended very bad for the vehicle's operator, if not for the bravery of a firefighter named Nicholas Perri. Perri pulled the woman out of the fiery wreck just in time. The victim in that incident will live but they got beat up pretty bad.
Autoblog
Connecticut mansion hides 30-car underground garage
If you want a quarantine palace for the next pandemic, there's a house in Greenwich, Connecticut, that's already proved it's up to the task. Built in 2009, the owner could have spent years here sheltering from The Great Recession. Set on 19.6 acres across three plots, the 17,878-square-foot main house sits on the largest parcel of 8.71 acres. Home hunters will find 10 bedrooms, 14 full bathrooms, five half-baths, space to park six cars above ground in the garage and porte-cochere — and space to park another 30 cars in an underground garage.
Why Do the Food Experts / Reviewers Treat Greater Danbury Restaurants Like Outcasts?
You might have seen some of my articles on our website and Facebook page about new restaurants and the best restaurants in the greater Danbury area. If given a choice, Mindy and I would dine out five out of seven days a week if we had money to burn. I...
westportjournal.com
Police: Woman was DUI on Post Road East
WESTPORT — A Fairfield driver, pulled over last week when she was spotted weaving across lanes on Post Road East, has been charged with driving while impaired. Alexi Ashton, 41, in addition to facing a charge of driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, was charged with several traffic offenses that include operating an unregistered motor vehicle, driving while her license was suspended and improper stop/turn lamp.
Woman killed in Cross River hit-and-run
Lewisboro police say she was shopping at Green Way Market in Orchard Square shopping center Thursday night when the incident occurred.
Hamden hardware store closing after 74 years in business
Since 1948, Spring Glen Hardware has served the people of Hamden, and since then, there has always been a Landino behind the counter.
Norwalk photos: Miracle on Wall Street
NORWALK, Conn. — Nancy McGuire provided these photos of Norwalk’s first Wall Street area holiday celebration. The Miracle on Wall Street held Tuesday from 4 until 8 p.m. in The Plaza on River Street featured a tree lighting ceremony, a light show, a petting zoo, stilt walkers, dance performers, kids’ games, holiday music, and a visit from Santa.
Comments / 0