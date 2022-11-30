The Danbury Fire Department had to respond to a unique situation a couple of days ago involving a cement truck and a Danbury Parking garage. According to a press release from the Danbury Fire Department, they responded to reports that a cement truck had fallen through a parking deck just before noon on Monday. It says "reports" so there must have been a few eye-witnesses to this event. When firefighters arrived they did an assessment and even though the truck fell through a portion of the concrete it was stable.

DANBURY, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO