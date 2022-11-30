Read full article on original website
Related
San Diego Channel
MAP: Where to see light displays across San Diego County in 2022
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The magic of the holidays is back in San Diego with millions of dazzling Christmas lights illuminating the night throughout San Diego County. Check out the map below to find out where to view the displays:. North County. Carlsbad: This year, the Carlsbad Christmas House...
thevistapress.com
What’s Up Downtown Oceanside
Oceanside will welcome the holiday season Thursday with the Holiday Tree Lighting Ceremony & Gift Market Downtown. Watch Santa arrive by fire truck at 6 p.m.and be there when the tree lights up! This annual holiday event will be filled with activities and expanded amusements for the whole family. From 5-8:30 p.m., kids can enjoy free visits with Santa, kids craft tables, milk & cookies and more. Before and after the Tree Lighting, Sunset Market attendees can shop the first Holiday Gift Market of the Year.
Coast News
Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home
SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
macaronikid.com
6 Free Christmas Events Happening This Weekend-Don't Miss Them!
Christmas time is coming, and there are plenty of free events! $ave your money for gifts, and enjoy these holiday happenings this weekend! I've lived in San Diego almost twenty years, and I am truly impressed by the number of festivities that take place. Stay in the loop with Macaroni Kid, and you won't miss a beat!
Texas Roadhouse Eyeing South San Diego for Expansion
National City may be the next community to see the Texas-sized steakhouse chain
Photo gallery: Teddy Ball guests in La Jolla bear down for kids
Black ties and teddy bears were the order of the evening as the nonprofit Cruise 4 Kids presented its annual Teddy Ball on Nov. 26 at the Hyatt Regency La Jolla at Aventine hotel.
sandiegolocaldirectory.org
Best Places To Eat In San Diego
San Diego is a beautiful city with plenty to see and do. Whether you’re looking for the best places to eat, the must-see attractions, or the best beaches, this blog post has you covered. We’ll also touch on some of the best hiking trails, where to find the best views, and locals’ favorite spots. And for those looking for something a little off the beaten path, we’ve got you covered there too. So whether you’re a first-time visitor or a longtime resident, this blog post has something for everyone.
San Diego scraps lottery plans for short-term rentals after applications fall short
The City of San Diego planned to hold a lottery to determine which short-term rental owners would receive a permit, but the applications fell short of the maximum short-term rentals allotted under the new regulations.
KPBS
No Sweepy McSweepface for you, San Diego
Turns out the chance to name the city of San Diego's new electric street sweeper wasn't actually a popularity contest. The city received more than 300 name submissions, ranging from “Bristleface McGee, Defender of the Waterways” to “Meryl Sweep” to the always popular “Sweepy McSweepface,” but no one tabulated the results to see what names were suggested most, said Craig Gustafson, the Think Blue program manager in the city’s Stormwater Department.
travelawaits.com
My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California
Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
globalgrasshopper.com
Top 15 Cool and Unusual Hotels in Oceanside 2022
A typical SoCal beachside town with a free-spirited vibe and vibrant community, Oceanside attracts nature lovers and adventurers with the turquoise waters and wide sandy beaches of the Pacific Ocean. One of the most visited destinations in San Diego County, Oceanside beckons travelers from all walks of life by offering...
thevistapress.com
Escondido Holiday Festival December 10th
Escondido, CA –Escondido Holiday Festival on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at Grape Day Park in Escondido from 11AM to 6 PM.
San Diego Channel
Where to watch Team USA take on the Netherlands around San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Stars, stripes, and soccer will be the subject Saturday for several San Diego establishments as Team USA fans file in, hoping America's quest for the World Cup stays alive. Eyes from around the globe will be on Team USA, starting at 7 a.m. PT, since...
KPBS
Rain in the forecast for San Diego County
Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea
A minor earthquake was reported in a remote area south of the Salton Sea Thursday morning. The Magnitude 3.8 quake was centered in a mountain area 7 miles north northwest of Ocotillo Wells at 7:28 a.m. The US Geological Survey user reports showed people feeling light or weak shaking in the El Centro and Brawley The post Earthquake reported southwest of the Salton Sea appeared first on KESQ.
probrewer.com
Turnkey San Diego Brewery and Tasting Room for sale!
Kookslams Hard Seltzer is a Miami Vice/80’s tasting room that fulfills all your needs. Our located is optimal for hosting event and private parties. We have a large 10×25” stage and. Located in the heart of Hop Highway in Vista,CA. The brewery is surrounded by multiple large...
fox5sandiego.com
Chance of rain for San Diego
SAN DIEGO — We end the month of November on a cool note as December begins with several rain chances. San Diego County looks to get the tail end of several storm systems that will bring significant rainfall in parts to the north of us and a few feet of snowfall for the Sierra Nevada mountains.
News 8 KFMB
Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego
OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
I-805 & SR-52 connectors will be closed for nearly a week
Five Interstate 805 and State Route 52 connectors will be closed during the overnight hours beginning Sunday and lasting through Thursday, said a Caltrans press release.
Man walking dog assaulted in Ocean Beach
A man and his dog were assaulted by a group of four people while on a walk in the Ocean Beach area, authorities said.
Comments / 1