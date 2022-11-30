ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

PennLive.com

State rep announces candidacy to fill impending Pa. Senate vacancy

A six-term Republican incumbent state House of Representatives member has announced her candidacy for the GOP nomination to fill a seat in the Senate opening up on Thursday. Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, 53, is the first candidate to step forward to seek the seat being vacated by Sen. John Gordner, who is resigning at the end of day Wednesday to become counsel to interim Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
FOX 43

County judge to run for Pennsylvania Supreme Court

HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican judge from a suburban Philadelphia county said Tuesday that she will run for an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in next November’s election. Carolyn Carluccio, the president judge of Montgomery County Court, announced her candidacy for a 10-year term on the...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

Fetterman picks chief of staff, Pa. political director

Sen.-elect John Fetterman has appointed a Philadelphia organizer and a longtime Congressional staffer to two top positions in his new Senate staff. Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s transition committee co-chair and a Senate veteran who served as deputy chief of staff to Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, will be his chief of staff and Joseph Pierce, who most recently headed up government relations for a nonprofit group, will be the Pennsylvania state director.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
abovethelaw.com

Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!

This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
ARIZONA STATE
PennLive.com

Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report

A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
ALLENTOWN, PA
earnthenecklace.com

Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?

Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
ALLENTOWN, PA
WHYY

School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit

The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
BUCKS COUNTY, PA

