House Democrat sues Pennsylvania county for not certifying election
Rep. Matt Cartwright (D-Pa.) sued the elections board in Luzerne County, Pa., on Tuesday after it did not certify its vote canvass over paper shortages at polling places. The board’s two Republicans opposed certification at Monday’s meeting, while two Democrats voted in favor and the other abstained. The...
State rep announces candidacy to fill impending Pa. Senate vacancy
A six-term Republican incumbent state House of Representatives member has announced her candidacy for the GOP nomination to fill a seat in the Senate opening up on Thursday. Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver, 53, is the first candidate to step forward to seek the seat being vacated by Sen. John Gordner, who is resigning at the end of day Wednesday to become counsel to interim Senate President Pro Tempore Kim Ward, R-Westmoreland County.
County judge to run for Pennsylvania Supreme Court
HARRISBURG, Pa. — A Republican judge from a suburban Philadelphia county said Tuesday that she will run for an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court in next November’s election. Carolyn Carluccio, the president judge of Montgomery County Court, announced her candidacy for a 10-year term on the...
Pa. House GOP leader accuses Democrats of attempting a ‘paperwork insurrection’
The partisan feuding over control of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives was on full display during dueling news conferences on Thursday, prompting one leader to accuse the other of attempting a “paperwork insurrection.”. House Democratic Leader Joanna McClinton of Philadelphia stood by her assertion that the majority caucus controlling...
Fetterman picks chief of staff, Pa. political director
Sen.-elect John Fetterman has appointed a Philadelphia organizer and a longtime Congressional staffer to two top positions in his new Senate staff. Adam Jentleson, Fetterman’s transition committee co-chair and a Senate veteran who served as deputy chief of staff to Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid, will be his chief of staff and Joseph Pierce, who most recently headed up government relations for a nonprofit group, will be the Pennsylvania state director.
Lauren Boebert Fumes as Nancy Pelosi Has Capitol Room Named After Her
The room has great significance for Democrats as the one where the Jan. 6 committee presented the findings of its investigation into the Capitol riots.
abovethelaw.com
Kari Lake's Lawyers Lose Election Suit, Win Sanctions. Well Played, Dersh!
This afternoon a federal judge sanctioned lawyers for failed Arizona gubernatorial candidate Kari Lake, who sued to force the state to use paper ballots in the November election. In point of fact, the state does use paper ballots, something which could have been determined by the plaintiff and her lawyers had they bothered to conduct “the factual and legal pre-filing inquiry that the circumstances of this case reasonably permitted and required.”
Special Election set for Jan. 31 in 27th Senatorial District
WILKES-BARRE — Lt. Gov. John Fetterman Thursday signed a writ declaring a special election to replace Sen. John Gordner, whose term was
Lehigh Valley voters rejected GOP’s fake issues. Now, it’s time to address real issues. | Opinion
I’ll be honest: As someone who spent months talking to voters, I had a feeling there was never going to be a red wave. Democratic, independent and many Republican voters I spoke with were scared. If I had a nickel for every time I heard, “These people scare me!” I’d be wealthy beyond measure.
Judge orders machine recounts in 4 Westmoreland voting precincts
A Westmoreland County judge on Tuesday ordered machine recounts of election results from four voting precincts, but in doing so rejected requests to review by hand each ballot cast this month in the race for governor and U.S. senator. Voters in five of the county’s 307 voting precincts filed court...
Senate aims to attach major marijuana legislation to end-of-year 'must-pass' bills: report
A bipartisan group of United States senators led by Chuck Schumer is reportedly working to attach marijuana legislation to “must-pass” bills at the end of the year.
Pennsylvania city bans declawing cats: report
A city in Pennsylvania has officially made declawing cats illegal. The practice has long been consider inhumane, and any city resident who ignores this ban will be hit with a $500 fine. SIMILAR STORIES: Philly metro area No. 1 in U.S. for share of households with cats. LehighValleyNews.com reports how...
earnthenecklace.com
Ali Reid Leaving WFMZ-TV: Where Is the Allentown News Anchor Going?
Ali Reid has spent the longest tenure of her career so far, bringing all the latest news coverage to Allentown residents. She’s now moving on to bigger things in the broadcasting industry. Ali Reid announced that she is leaving WFMZ-TV 69 News in Pennsylvania. WFMZ viewers and her social media followers naturally want to know where she is going next. In fact, Reid has made it a puzzle for her followers ahead of her last day at WFMZ, leading them to play a little detective. Find out what she said about her departure from the station here.
School boards maintain power to require masks, after Commonwealth Court dismisses parents’ lawsuit
The Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court has dismissed a lawsuit that argued local school boards do not have the power to implement mask requirements. Commonwealth Court Judge Christine Fizzano Cannon said on Thursday that the lawsuit, filed by nine parents against five school districts across the state in February 2022, was moot because the districts no longer require masks.
NBC Philadelphia
More Plaintiffs Sue Gunmaker Over Pistol They Say Goes Off by Itself
A pistol made by Sig Sauer and sold to law enforcement and civilians alike is prone to going off without the trigger being pulled, a defect that has led to dozens of injuries over the past several years, a lawsuit from a growing list of plaintiffs alleges. George Abrahams, a...
Allegheny Co. election certification becomes contentious
Sheriff’s deputies were called Monday when people started jeering during a meeting of the Allegheny County Board of Elections. The three board members were certifying the midterm election results.
Abortion Saved My Life. That's Why I Voted for John Fetterman | Opinion
If I had not received abortion services or had been turned away from proper miscarriage treatment during my pregnancies, I might not be here today.
