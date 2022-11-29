Read full article on original website
beckershospitalreview.com
Will CVS, Amazon and Walgreens deals shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model?
Amazon, CVS and Walgreens are investing millions of dollars into primary care practices as part of a push to shift the U.S. healthcare system to a value-based care model, The Wall Street Journal reported Dec. 2. The healthcare disruptors have made headlines in recent months as their deals — One...
beckershospitalreview.com
Heart balloon pumps added to medical device shortage list
The FDA placed some balloon pumps on its medical device shortage list Dec. 2, which the agency said was because of increased demand and shortage of some of the product's components. There is a shortage of Getinge Maquet/Datascope Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump devices, and the supply issue will continue into 2023,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Structured patient handoffs cut adverse effects by nearly 50%, researchers find
The I-PASS Handoff Program, created to improve handoff miscommunications when providers change shifts, resulted in a 47 percent reduction in adverse events, a new study found. The study, published Nov. 3 in the Journal of Hospital Medicine, engaged 32 diverse hospitals that included adult, pediatric, academic and community hospitals. At...
beckershospitalreview.com
Maine pharmacy board fined Walgreens 15 times for staffing issues
Walgreens has been fined 15 times and CVS four times so far in 2022 for violating Maine's staffing and operating hours laws, The Maine Monitor reported Nov. 30. For failing to have a pharmacist in charge or reducing operation hours without notice at 10 locations, Walgreens owes $68,000 in fines, and CVS owes $13,500. Shrinking hours of operation landed the pharmacy chains heavier fines, with each violation amounting thousands of dollars.
beckershospitalreview.com
Court approves health system's sale of 2 Illinois hospitals
El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System's sale of two of two hospitals to Princeton, N.J.-based Ramco Healthcare Holdings and Resilience Healthcare was approved Nov. 29 by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, subject to docketing of a final order. Resilience will assume operations of Weiss Memorial...
beckershospitalreview.com
Providing quality patient care with increased demand and staffing shortages
Health systems are facing increased demand for care while continuing to deal with nursing shortages. Creative solutions to recruit and retain talent, while optimizing workflows, compliance and clinical quality, are required to deliver high-quality patient care. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session facilitated by Alexi Nazem, MD, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Health, three nursing professionals discussed the challenges faced and explore innovative solutions.
beckershospitalreview.com
Sepsis surveillance technology is one important key to reducing the cost of sepsis care
CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) estimate that sepsis costs the U.S. healthcare system about $38 billion annually. As Americans age and hospitalized patients become more clinically complex, those costs have been increasing. At a session sponsored by Wolters Kluwer at the Becker's Virtual CEO +...
beckershospitalreview.com
Walmart launches nationwide pharmacist training program
Walmart debuted a nationwide pharmacist training program Dec. 1 for educating its staff on HIV prevention and treatment strategies, which is part of the chain's partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University designed the program, which is engineered to help bring HIV therapies to the 400,000...
beckershospitalreview.com
30% of providers unsatisfied with patient payment platforms
Most healthcare providers have implemented a new patient payment platform in the past five years, but only 58 percent said they were highly satisfied with their current system, according to a survey from Bank of America. In addition, 30 percent said their patient payment platform integration was unsuccessful. The Strawhecker...
beckershospitalreview.com
How price transparency empowers patients and helps drive patient satisfaction and loyalty
For years, price transparency has been lacking in healthcare, but this is rapidly changing, as consumers increasingly want price information to make care decisions. At a session sponsored by CareCredit at the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, Shannon Burke, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Synchrony's Health & Wellness Platform, facilitated a discussion about price transparency in healthcare.
beckershospitalreview.com
VA failed to protect 500,000 employees' COVID-19 vaccination data
The Department of Veterans Affairs admitted it failed to protect the COVID-19 vaccination status data for about 500,000 of its employees after a spreadsheet containing the information was improperly shared in October 2021, FedScoop reported Nov. 30. In 2021, the names and vaccination statuses of approximately 500,000 employees were disclosed...
beckershospitalreview.com
Virtual urgent care, remote monitoring: How CHOP's health IT team met the viral surge
The health IT team at Children's Hospital of Philadelphia has been helping manage the recent surge of pediatric respiratory illnesses by shifting to virtual urgent care and boosting remote patient monitoring, CIO Shakeeb Akhter told Becker's. Like many children's hospitals across the country, CHOP has been inundated with cases of...
beckershospitalreview.com
2023 may be the most 'catastrophic' year yet for hospital data breaches: 5 reasons why
In 2023, healthcare organizations will see some of the most "catastrophic" cybersecurity attacks due to constraints on resources needed to implement better security, SC Media reported Dec. 2. Five reasons why healthcare organizations can expect a major cyberattack in 2023, according to the report:. Resource constraints: Inadequate budgets are the...
beckershospitalreview.com
Cleveland Clinic, Palantir ink 10-year deal to use big data to predict patient demand
Cleveland Clinic has signed a 10-year agreement with Palantir to use the company's artificial intelligence technology to improve patient flow, Fox Business News reported Dec. 1. Palantir will support the health system's virtual command center, analyzing scheduling data to predict patient admissions and discharges and monitoring demand, staffing and capacity,...
beckershospitalreview.com
Arkansas health system suffers data breach; 85K patients impacted
Mena (Ark.) Regional Health System is notifying patients that an unauthorized party has accessed its systems and removed a limited number of files that may have contained their personal information. On Nov. 8, the health systems learned that an unauthorized party had removed one or more files from its systems...
beckershospitalreview.com
7 hospitals closing departments, ending services
Several healthcare organizations have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Here are seven closures or services ending, announced, advanced or finalized since Oct. 10, as reported by Becker's:. 1. Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health is ending...
beckershospitalreview.com
Severely understaffed nursing homes rarely fined
Of the thousands of nursing homes that are understaffed, federal regulators only cited 4 percent and fined even fewer, according to a USA Today investigation. The nursing home workforce has been shrinking since 2019, when it averaged 3,374 workers. So far in 2022, the number of employees at nursing homes hovers right below 3,000, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
beckershospitalreview.com
Strategic workforce education: Answering the healthcare talent challenge
Given the massive changes occurring in healthcare, the key to future success will be flexibility among leaders and frontline staff. Many leading health systems are turning to employee education and development as promising ways to attract, retain and grow talent while also reinventing care delivery models. At a November workshop...
beckershospitalreview.com
3 CFOs taking CEO roles at hospitals, health systems
CFOs today are strategic partners to CEOs and are involved in virtually every aspect of a hospital or health system. A CFO's financial expertise can be a particularly valuable asset for those seeking a move to the corner office of a CEO, but it is a "completely different job" with many unique challenges, three hospital executives who transitioned from CFOs to CEOs, told Becker's Hospital Review.
beckershospitalreview.com
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves
Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 9:. 1. Brian Argo, executive vice president and COO of Conway (S.C.) Medical Center, will assume the role of CEO. 2. Joseph Khayat was named COO of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.
