Heart balloon pumps added to medical device shortage list

The FDA placed some balloon pumps on its medical device shortage list Dec. 2, which the agency said was because of increased demand and shortage of some of the product's components. There is a shortage of Getinge Maquet/Datascope Intra-Aortic Balloon Pump devices, and the supply issue will continue into 2023,...
Structured patient handoffs cut adverse effects by nearly 50%, researchers find

The I-PASS Handoff Program, created to improve handoff miscommunications when providers change shifts, resulted in a 47 percent reduction in adverse events, a new study found. The study, published Nov. 3 in the Journal of Hospital Medicine, engaged 32 diverse hospitals that included adult, pediatric, academic and community hospitals. At...
Maine pharmacy board fined Walgreens 15 times for staffing issues

Walgreens has been fined 15 times and CVS four times so far in 2022 for violating Maine's staffing and operating hours laws, The Maine Monitor reported Nov. 30. For failing to have a pharmacist in charge or reducing operation hours without notice at 10 locations, Walgreens owes $68,000 in fines, and CVS owes $13,500. Shrinking hours of operation landed the pharmacy chains heavier fines, with each violation amounting thousands of dollars.
MAINE STATE
Court approves health system's sale of 2 Illinois hospitals

El Segundo, Calif.-based Pipeline Health System's sale of two of two hospitals to Princeton, N.J.-based Ramco Healthcare Holdings and Resilience Healthcare was approved Nov. 29 by the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas, subject to docketing of a final order. Resilience will assume operations of Weiss Memorial...
OAK PARK, IL
Providing quality patient care with increased demand and staffing shortages

Health systems are facing increased demand for care while continuing to deal with nursing shortages. Creative solutions to recruit and retain talent, while optimizing workflows, compliance and clinical quality, are required to deliver high-quality patient care. During Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable in a session facilitated by Alexi Nazem, MD, co-founder and CEO of Nomad Health, three nursing professionals discussed the challenges faced and explore innovative solutions.
Sepsis surveillance technology is one important key to reducing the cost of sepsis care

CMS and the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality (AHRQ) estimate that sepsis costs the U.S. healthcare system about $38 billion annually. As Americans age and hospitalized patients become more clinically complex, those costs have been increasing. At a session sponsored by Wolters Kluwer at the Becker's Virtual CEO +...
Walmart launches nationwide pharmacist training program

Walmart debuted a nationwide pharmacist training program Dec. 1 for educating its staff on HIV prevention and treatment strategies, which is part of the chain's partnership with the Elton John AIDS Foundation. Durham, N.C.-based Duke University designed the program, which is engineered to help bring HIV therapies to the 400,000...
30% of providers unsatisfied with patient payment platforms

Most healthcare providers have implemented a new patient payment platform in the past five years, but only 58 percent said they were highly satisfied with their current system, according to a survey from Bank of America. In addition, 30 percent said their patient payment platform integration was unsuccessful. The Strawhecker...
How price transparency empowers patients and helps drive patient satisfaction and loyalty

For years, price transparency has been lacking in healthcare, but this is rapidly changing, as consumers increasingly want price information to make care decisions. At a session sponsored by CareCredit at the Becker's 10th Annual CEO + CFO Roundtable, Shannon Burke, Senior Vice President and General Manager of Synchrony's Health & Wellness Platform, facilitated a discussion about price transparency in healthcare.
VA failed to protect 500,000 employees' COVID-19 vaccination data

The Department of Veterans Affairs admitted it failed to protect the COVID-19 vaccination status data for about 500,000 of its employees after a spreadsheet containing the information was improperly shared in October 2021, FedScoop reported Nov. 30. In 2021, the names and vaccination statuses of approximately 500,000 employees were disclosed...
2023 may be the most 'catastrophic' year yet for hospital data breaches: 5 reasons why

In 2023, healthcare organizations will see some of the most "catastrophic" cybersecurity attacks due to constraints on resources needed to implement better security, SC Media reported Dec. 2. Five reasons why healthcare organizations can expect a major cyberattack in 2023, according to the report:. Resource constraints: Inadequate budgets are the...
Cleveland Clinic, Palantir ink 10-year deal to use big data to predict patient demand

Cleveland Clinic has signed a 10-year agreement with Palantir to use the company's artificial intelligence technology to improve patient flow, Fox Business News reported Dec. 1. Palantir will support the health system's virtual command center, analyzing scheduling data to predict patient admissions and discharges and monitoring demand, staffing and capacity,...
Arkansas health system suffers data breach; 85K patients impacted

Mena (Ark.) Regional Health System is notifying patients that an unauthorized party has accessed its systems and removed a limited number of files that may have contained their personal information. On Nov. 8, the health systems learned that an unauthorized party had removed one or more files from its systems...
MENA, AR
7 hospitals closing departments, ending services

Several healthcare organizations have closed medical departments or ended services at facilities to shore up finances, focus on more in-demand services or address staffing shortages. Here are seven closures or services ending, announced, advanced or finalized since Oct. 10, as reported by Becker's:. 1. Sunnyside, Wash.-based Astria Health is ending...
Severely understaffed nursing homes rarely fined

Of the thousands of nursing homes that are understaffed, federal regulators only cited 4 percent and fined even fewer, according to a USA Today investigation. The nursing home workforce has been shrinking since 2019, when it averaged 3,374 workers. So far in 2022, the number of employees at nursing homes hovers right below 3,000, according to data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
CALIFORNIA STATE
Strategic workforce education: Answering the healthcare talent challenge

Given the massive changes occurring in healthcare, the key to future success will be flexibility among leaders and frontline staff. Many leading health systems are turning to employee education and development as promising ways to attract, retain and grow talent while also reinventing care delivery models. At a November workshop...
3 CFOs taking CEO roles at hospitals, health systems

CFOs today are strategic partners to CEOs and are involved in virtually every aspect of a hospital or health system. A CFO's financial expertise can be a particularly valuable asset for those seeking a move to the corner office of a CEO, but it is a "completely different job" with many unique challenges, three hospital executives who transitioned from CFOs to CEOs, told Becker's Hospital Review.
OHIO STATE
6 recent hospital, health system COO moves

Here are six hospital and health system COO moves that have been reported by Becker's since Nov. 9:. 1. Brian Argo, executive vice president and COO of Conway (S.C.) Medical Center, will assume the role of CEO. 2. Joseph Khayat was named COO of Health Central Hospital in Ocoee, Fla.

