Read full article on original website
Related
Court Bauer: WWE Once Spent $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment
Court Bauer looks back on the time WWE spent $30,000 dollars on worms for a Boogeyman segment. In recent years, Bauer as built up Major League Wrestling into what it is today, as he is the company's CEO. But years ago, Bauer worked as a writer for WWE, where Vince McMahon was his boss. Of course, this experience left him with plenty of memorable stories.
NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville, FL (12/2): InDex Reunion, Four-Way Main Event
NXT held a live event on December 2 from Jacksonville Armory in Jacksonville, FL. Full results (courtesy of Wrestling Bodyslam) and highlights are below. NXT Live Event Results From Jacksonville, FL (12/2) - Chase U (Andre Chase & Duke Hudson) (w/ Thea Hail) def. Grayson Waller & Kale Dixon. -...
Sami Zayn Says Idea For Story With Roman Reigns Was Talked About Before WWE Survivor Series 2021
Sami Zayn details how he began working with Roman Reigns. Zayn and Reigns became linked on-screen after WrestleMania when Zayn was looking to win back the respect of the locker room following a loss to Johnny Knoxville at WWE WrestleMania 38. Since then, the story has progressed to where Zayn is now an Honorary Uce and a member of the Bloodline alongside Roman, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa.
Randy Orton Underwent Back Fusion Surgery, Forced WWE Absence
Randy Orton probably isn't headed back any time soon. Randy Orton has been out of action since late May when he and RKBro teammate Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to the Usos. Shortly after, Fightful Select reported that Orton had a "significant" injury and that he was expected out through the end of the year. We've learned even more on that.
Sami Zayn vs. Sheamus Added To 12/2 WWE SmackDown
WWE SmackDown (12/2) - WWE SmackDown World Cup Finals: Santos Escobar vs. Ricochet. Fightful will have live coverage of WWE SmackDown beginning at 8 p.m. ET on Friday.
John Bradshaw Layfield To Host A Poker Tournament On 12/5/22 WWE Raw
WWE RAW (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of the show as it airs on Monday. Fans can find the full coverage of WWE SmackDown at this link and make sure to check out the review podcast after AEW Rampage show goes off the air on our YouTube channel.
The IInspiration Launch A Makeup Line, AEW Symphony Series II Drops, GCW J-Cup Update | Fight Size
Here is your Fight Size update for Thursday, December 1, 2022. - The IInspiration has announced a limited edition makeup line in collaboration with Christian Audette. - GCW has announced the first 4 Jersey J-Cup entrants:. Fightful Select, AEW has remixed several themes for talent, but we haven't heard any...
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Sinks Back Below 100,000 Viewers On 12/1/22
The numbers are in for the December 1 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 1 drew 74,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 109,000 viewers that the show recorded on November 17. Viewership for the November 24 episode of IMPACT has yet to be reported.
WWE Raw, Smackdown And Survivor Series WarGames Producers And Backstage Notes
- Alpha Academy vs. Elias & Matt Riddle: Shawn Daivari. - The OC's interview and brawl with Judgment Day: Jamie Noble. - WarGames Advantage: Asuka vs. Rhea Ripley: Petey Williams. Backstage Notes/Stats:. - Alba Fyre and Grayson Waller of NXT were both at the show getting looks on Main Event.
WWE Returns, AEW Debuts, ROH Coming Together | Grapsody 12/3/22
Grapsody sees Will Washington (@WilliamRBR), Philip Lindsey (@PhilDL616), and Righteous Reg (@RighteousReg) talk wrestling news for December 2, 2022!
Dave Bautista Stars In Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 Trailer, Ripley & Sheamus Work Out | Fight Size
Here is your fight size update for Friday, December 2, 2022. - The first trailer has been released for Marvel's upcoming Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 movie, which features former WWE star Dave Bautista. The trailer can be seen linked above. - Rhea Ripley flexes on Sheamus with her "Nightmare"...
Tegan Nox Returns On 12/2 WWE SmackDown
Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. Nox made the save for Liv Morgan, who confronted Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai), but was outnumbered three to one. Nox was overwhelmed by the numbers at first, but Morgan introduced a...
Billie Starkz: Explaining Wrestling Bruises To Teachers, Goals In Wrestling | Interview
Sean Ross Sapp speaks to Billie Starkz ahead of her Fright Night event!. Exclusive! Grab the NordVPN deal https://nordvpn.com/fightful Try it risk-free now with a 30-day money-back guarantee, and FOUR MONTHS FREE!
Will Deonna Purrazzo RETIRE Mickie James? | IMPACT Wrestling Show Review 12/01/22
Joel Pearl (@JoelPearl) and Cresta Starr (@CrestaTheeStarr) review IMPACT Wrestling for December 1st, 2022. - Should Joel & Cresta review Friday's Throwback Throwdown III?!. - BTI: Ladybird Johnston vs. Miss Bea Haven (IPWF Preview Match) - Your Questions!
Chase Owens Withdraws From NJPW World Tag League
Chase Owens will miss the rest of World Tag League. NJPW announced that Chase Owens has withdrawn from World Tag League due to a death in his family. Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the tournament. They were 2-2 in the tournament heading into December 2. They will...
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion
Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Fuego Del Sol Wants To Do Everything In Wrestling And Be Involved in Various Ways
Fuego Del Sol wants to do it all in wrestling, as he'd like to work in a number of roles. Throughout his time with AEW, Fuego has become a fan-favorite star. In 2021, he memorably got a contract during the August 13 episode of AEW Rampage. Since then, he has continued to compete on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, and he also occasionally wrestles on AEW TV. Outside of AEW, Fuego remains active on the independent scene.
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling
IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match
On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
Stephanie McMahon Discusses 'White Rabbit Project,' Getting A Horror Writer And Record Store Involved
At WWE Extreme Rules, Bray Wyatt made his return to the company over a year after his release. His return was teased as part of The White Rabbit project that started at WWE live events with "White Rabbit" by Jefferson Airplane playing and gained social media buzz, featured QR codes popping up on WWE television.
Fightful
14K+
Followers
34K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
Wrestling, MMA and boxing news.https://www.fightful.com/
Comments / 0