Fuego Del Sol wants to do it all in wrestling, as he'd like to work in a number of roles. Throughout his time with AEW, Fuego has become a fan-favorite star. In 2021, he memorably got a contract during the August 13 episode of AEW Rampage. Since then, he has continued to compete on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, and he also occasionally wrestles on AEW TV. Outside of AEW, Fuego remains active on the independent scene.

1 HOUR AGO