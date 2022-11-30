ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Court Bauer: WWE Once Spent $30,000 On Worms For A Boogeyman Segment

Court Bauer looks back on the time WWE spent $30,000 dollars on worms for a Boogeyman segment. In recent years, Bauer as built up Major League Wrestling into what it is today, as he is the company's CEO. But years ago, Bauer worked as a writer for WWE, where Vince McMahon was his boss. Of course, this experience left him with plenty of memorable stories.
Sami Zayn Says Idea For Story With Roman Reigns Was Talked About Before WWE Survivor Series 2021

Sami Zayn details how he began working with Roman Reigns. Zayn and Reigns became linked on-screen after WrestleMania when Zayn was looking to win back the respect of the locker room following a loss to Johnny Knoxville at WWE WrestleMania 38. Since then, the story has progressed to where Zayn is now an Honorary Uce and a member of the Bloodline alongside Roman, Jimmy & Jey Uso, & Solo Sikoa.
Randy Orton Underwent Back Fusion Surgery, Forced WWE Absence

Randy Orton probably isn't headed back any time soon. Randy Orton has been out of action since late May when he and RKBro teammate Matt Riddle dropped the Raw Tag Team Championships to the Usos. Shortly after, Fightful Select reported that Orton had a "significant" injury and that he was expected out through the end of the year. We've learned even more on that.
John Bradshaw Layfield To Host A Poker Tournament On 12/5/22 WWE Raw

WWE RAW (12/5) - Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship: The Usos (Jimmy & Jey Uso) vs. Elias & Matt Riddle. Fightful will have live coverage of the show as it airs on Monday. Fans can find the full coverage of WWE SmackDown at this link and make sure to check out the review podcast after AEW Rampage show goes off the air on our YouTube channel.
IMPACT Wrestling Viewership Sinks Back Below 100,000 Viewers On 12/1/22

The numbers are in for the December 1 edition of IMPACT Wrestling. Brandon Thurston reports that IMPACT Wrestling on December 1 drew 74,000 viewers. This number is down big from the 109,000 viewers that the show recorded on November 17. Viewership for the November 24 episode of IMPACT has yet to be reported.
Tegan Nox Returns On 12/2 WWE SmackDown

Tegan Nox made her return to WWE on the December 2 episode of WWE SmackDown. Nox made the save for Liv Morgan, who confronted Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, & Dakota Kai), but was outnumbered three to one. Nox was overwhelmed by the numbers at first, but Morgan introduced a...
Chase Owens Withdraws From NJPW World Tag League

Chase Owens will miss the rest of World Tag League. NJPW announced that Chase Owens has withdrawn from World Tag League due to a death in his family. Owens was teaming with Bad Luck Fale in the tournament. They were 2-2 in the tournament heading into December 2. They will...
Joe Hendry Recalls A Past Interview Where Scott D'Amore Called Him A Future World Champion

Do you believe in Joe Hendry's chances at becoming a world champion?. Many fans around the world of wrestling were excited when it was revealed back in September that Joe Hendry would be joining the IMPACT Wrestling roster. In just two quick months with the promotion, Hendry has already captured the company's Digital Media Championship and is featured heavily on weekly IMPACT programming.
Fuego Del Sol Wants To Do Everything In Wrestling And Be Involved in Various Ways

Fuego Del Sol wants to do it all in wrestling, as he'd like to work in a number of roles. Throughout his time with AEW, Fuego has become a fan-favorite star. In 2021, he memorably got a contract during the August 13 episode of AEW Rampage. Since then, he has continued to compete on AEW Dark and Dark: Elevation, and he also occasionally wrestles on AEW TV. Outside of AEW, Fuego remains active on the independent scene.
Tag Team Title Match, Josh Alexander, More Set For 12/8 IMPACT Wrestling

IMPACT Wrestling continues to load up its cards as 2022 nears its end. IMPACT Wrestling on Thursday, December 8, 2022, will feature a Tag Team Championship match, an appearance by the World Champion, and more. Heath and Rhino will defend their titles against the Motor City Machine Guns, Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin.
Ric Flair: I Could Wrestle Again And I'd Be Better Than I Was In The Last Match

On July 31, Ric Flair wrestled in his advertised last match when he teamed with Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal & Jeff Jarrett. On November 27, Ricky Steamboat returned to the ring to team with FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler), defeating Nick Aldis, Jay Lethal & Brock Anderson. The match was billed as a "return" rather than a "last match."
