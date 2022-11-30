Tuesday’s Girls NC high school basketball scores, #BIG5 Performers, schedule

Here are Tuesday’s girls basketball boxscores in the Charlotte-area plus our statewide scorelist.

Tuesday’s NC basketball scores

Tuesday’s #BIG5 Girls Top Performers

Nevaeh Farmer, North Mecklenburg: 13 points, 10 assists, seven steals in a 75-31 win over Harding.

Kirstyn Herman, Alexander Central: 14 points, six rebounds, three steals in a 59-20 win over North Gaston.

Jordyn Latter, Providence Day: season-high 24 points in a 51-42 win over High Point Christian.

Lindsey Nolan, Providence: 27 points, 10 rebounds in a 46-41 win over Weddington. She’s had back-to-back double-doubles.

Blanca Thomas, Charlotte Catholic: nationally ranked recruit had a game-high 22 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks as Sweet 16 No. 1 Catholic beat Ardrey Kell 65-45.

Tuesday’s Girls Boxscores

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 59, NORTH GASTON 20

Alexander Central 20 15 14 10 -- 59

North Gaston 2 7 3 8 -- 20

ALEXANDER CENTRAL 59 --Jarrett 2, Kirstyn Herman 14, Wike 5, Adams 4, Hayes 2, Jordan 9, Roseman 2, McDaniel 8, Smith 2, Starnes 1, Brashear 2, Smith 4, Jack 2, Curtis 2

NORTH GASTON 20 -- Walls 6, Diaz 2, Davis 4, Brown 8

CANNON SCHOOL 73, CARMEL CHRISTIAN 19

CANNON SCHOOL 73 -- Samyha Suffren 14, Jamyrah Cherry 10, Maya Mccorkle 16, Ashley Fowler 13, Kierra Morrow 8, Khloe Thompson 6, Anyia Brooks-Manning 4, Charlotte Holliway 2

Records: Cannon (5-1) Next - Friday vs Greensboro Day

Notable: Jamyrah Cherry and Samyha Suffren notch their 3rd double double of the season. 4 out of 5 Cannon starters reach double figures.

CHARLOTTE CATHOLIC 65, ARDREY KELL 45

Catholic 17 12 16 20 -- 65

Ardrey Kell 13 6 10 16 -- 45

CATHOLIC 65 -- Blanca Thomas 22, Gracynn Gough 20, McKain 8, Kernodle 8, Scales 5, McArdle 2

ARDREY KELL 45 -- Molly Burns 14, Autumn Washington 13, Fleck 8, McCoy 4, Memon 3, Evans 2, Glahn 1

Records: Catholic 2-1, Ardrey Kell 3-2

Notable: Blanca Thomas had 22 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 blocks. Gracynn Gough had 20 points, 12 rebounds, and Aniyah Scales added 5 points, 8 rebounds and 5 assists in a 65-45 win for Catholic against Ardrey Kell.

CHARLOTTE COUNTRY DAY 63, DAVIDSON DAY 27

COUNTRY DAY 63 -- Blythe 12, Vanderbare 15, Britton 2, Brown 7, Turner 6, Bringham 12, Collins 5, Taborn 2

DAVIDSON DAY 27 -- Pestana 13, Moore 12, Newman 2

Records: Davidson Day 0-2

EAST BURKE 60, PATTON 14

East Burke. 23. 17 13 7 -- 60

Patton. 6. 3. 3. 2. 14

EAST BURKE 60 -- Braelyn Stilwell 16, Kara Brinkley 16, Kamiah Lawing 10, Kassie Turner 7, Aubree Grigg 4, Maya Haith 3, Kaliyah Hill 2, Taylor Bostain 2

PATTON 14 -- Kelsey Powell 7, Bailey Dooley 4, Jayla Mosteller 2, Faith Webb 1

Records: East Burke 2-0

GARINGER 45, BERRY 41

Garinger 4 16 6 19 - 45

Berry 8 14 10 9 - 41

GARINGER 45 -- Misa Garris 24 points, Milani McGill 11pts, Dillard 3, Fulmore 4, Threatt 3

Records Garinger 2-3

Notable: Freshman Point Guard Misa Garris had 15 of her 24 points in the 4 th in addition to 6 stls. Junior Hawah Donzo defensive impact added 13 rebs 4 blks

HICKORY RIDGE 83, CONCORD 17

Hickory Ridge. 20. 28. 19. 16 -- 83

Concord 6. 1. 4. 6 -- 17

Hickory Ridge 83-- McClary 18, M. Gidney 14, Lewis 14, S. Gidney 12, Copeland 8, C. Woodward 6, Leathers 4, Talbot 3, Shampine 3, Duley 1

Concord 17 - Hollis 8, Williams 5, Nebhan 2, Smith 2

Notable: Hickory Ridge used consistent ball pressure which lead to numerous fast break points.

Records: Hickory Ridge 3-1 Concord 1-2

INDEPENDENCE 79, WEST CHARLOTTE 27

Independence 24 23 21 11 -- 79

West Charlotte 7 11 4 5 -- 27

INDEPENDENCE 79 -- Hannah M 12, Lola C 6 , Kamryn K 17 , Jessica W 10 , Chloe M 9, Maya L 3 , Jailan B 22.

WEST CHARLOTTE 27 -- C. Generette 2 , J. Henderson 2, K. Grier 3 , J.Bennett 7, T.Galloway 3 , P. Bowman 8 , R. Simmons 2 .

LAKE NORMAN CHARTER 44, HOUGH 39

LNC 5 13 12 14 -- 44

HHS 14 12 7 6 -- 39

LNC 44 – Kailyn Kilpatrick 20, Jade Taylor 15, Julia Zelando 4, Kayla Patel 3, Reece Long 2

HHS 39 – Mia Raymond 12, Chloe Galombeck 9, Jacquelyn Jakubecy 7, Abby Law 4, Bella James 3, Kate Breault 2, Reese Cloninger 2

Notable: Kailyn Kilpatrick career high points 20; Jade Taylor Double Double; Kayla Patel 3/4 from the line in final 11 seconds.

LINCOLN CHARTER 62, WEST CALDWELL 17

West Caldwell 07 06 03 01 = 17

Lincoln Charter 18 19 15 10 = 62

WEST CALDWELL 17 -- M. Gragg 5, A. Cline 5, C. Brittian 4, L. Manuel 2, D. Patterson 1

LINCOLN CHARTER 62 -- Maddie Lusk 20, Symphani Stevens 13, Kenzie Ross 10, Taylor Riggenbach 7, Grace Rinaldo 5, Bailey Polaski 3, Samantha Ayres 2, Tyler Beller 2

Lincoln Charter Game Notes: Maddie Lusk game high 20, Symphani Stevens 13 points/5 rebounds, Tyler Beller career high 8 rebounds. LCHS travels to Porter Ridge on Friday Dec. 2nd.

Records: West Caldwell 0-2, Lincoln Charter 3-2

MYERS PARK 56, CHAMBERS 42

Chambers 4 14 07 16 -- 42

Myers Park 10 19 13 14 -- 56

Chambers - Amiya Hall 19, Golphin 6, Wallace 2, Pigee 6, Overby 5, Washington 2, Simpson 2, Hall 19, Richardson 2

Myers Park - Jerin Truesdale 14, Chayla McDaniel 13, Vlohas 3, Wilson 5, Roper 2, LeXander 5, Jackson-Bennett 2, Cannie 7

Records: Chambers 2-2, Myers Park 2-1

NEWTON-CONOVER 54, ST. STEPHENS 49

Newton-Conover 12 - 9 - 13 - 20 = 54

St. Stephens. 16 - 7 - 13 - 11 = 49

NEWTON-CONOVER 54 -- Cassidy Geddes 26, Lizzie Sain 12, Grayson Rowe 8, Hadleigh Swagger 6, Alaysia Hewitt 2, Julie Krause, Sara Sain

ST. STEPHENS 49 -- Kennedy Blevins 16, Molli Harris 12, Aubrey Gibbs 11, Avn Rhyne 6, Kennedy Moulton 4, Sydney Barkley, Allie Reid

Records Newton-Conover 3 - 0

St. Stephens 0 - 2

NORTH MECKLENBURG 75, HARDING 31

N.Meck 27 23 20 5 --75

Harding 12 8 4 7 --31

NORTH MECK 75 -- Kairah Dixon-Booker 17, Nevaeh Farmer 13, Bosotn Bates 13, Sahley Reid 10, Johnson 6, Pimentel 5, Hoover 4, Moffatt 4

HARDING 31 -- Taneese Bridges 16, Teanna Keenan 10, Adama-Tetty 5

Notable: Nevaeh Farmer 13pts, 10asst, 7stls; Kairah Dixon-Booker 17pts, 8rebs, 3asst, 2stls; Boston Bates 13pts, 4rebs, 2asst., 2stl; Sahley Reid 10pts. 5rbs

PROVIDENCE 46, WEDDINGTON 41

PROVIDENCE 2 18 14 12 = 46

WEDDINGTON 4 12 14 11 = 41

PHS: Lindsey Nolan 27, ZaMiyah Brooks 6, Kendall Webb 7, Julia Skinner 6

WHS: Sarcona 6, Tse 5, Bergman 8, King 2, Brown 2, Motto 2, Page 12, Poole 4

Notes: Providence Nolan with 27 pts and 10 rebounds (back to back double double games).

Records: Providence 1-4

PROVIDENCE DAY 51, HIGH POINT CHRISTIAN 42

PDS 8-13-15-15—52

HPC 6-9-9-18—42

PDS 52 -- Jordyn Latter 24 McClure 8 Levine 8 Brooks 5 Glosson 2 Swinson 2

HPC 42 -- Nadiya Hairston 13 Kylie Torrence 10 Vonreichbauer 3 Utley 6 Burkhart 2 Krajisnik 2 Limbacher 2 Couillard 4Record 5-0

Highlight: Sr Jordyn Latter season high 24pts

SOUTH CALDWELL 61 BUNKER HILL 12

Bunker Hill 3 2 3 4 -- 12

South Caldwell 24 16 14 7 -- 61

BUNKER HILL 12 -- Anderson 2, Beck 4, Damireona Burch 6, Killian, LaFone, Nelson, Shepherd, Morales, Carswell

SOUTH CALDWELL 61 -- Addison Edwards 12, Setzer 9, Kaylee Anderson 12, Kiziah 2, Smith 4, Lillie Bumgarner 14, Jetton 2, Barber 6, Whitman

Record: South Caldwell (2-1)

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 60, PROVIDENCE 10

South Meck 23 23 9 3 -- 60

Providence 1 5 2 2-- 10

SOUTH MECKLENBURG 60-- Maggie Houpt 17, Troy-Mebane 15, Sinclair 9

PROVIDENCE 29 -- Kiyah Davidson- 4, Domenech 2

Records: South Meck 3-1; East Meck 0-3

Notable: Maggie Houpt continues her hot shooting streak with 17 points, shooting 44% from the three point line for South Meck. Gabrielle Troy-Mebane also had a good night from the field shooting 44% from the field. Anastasia Sinclair continues impacting games in multiple areas pouring in 9 Points with 5 steals and 5 assists.

SOUTH POINT 68, LINCOLNTON 31

SP 23 7 25 13 -- 68

L 8 6 10 7 -- 31

SP - Amya Graham 24 pts 12 reb, Toney Milton 14 pts, Maddie Frank 10 pts 5 reb 6 ast 4 stl, Claire Frank 8 pts 5 reb, Lauren French 6 pts 8 reb

South Point (2-0) Wednesday, November 30th at Forest Hills

Amya Graham, South Point: 24 points, 12 rebounds in a 68-31 win over Lincolnton.

WEST CABARRUS 59, PALISADES 36

West Cabarrus 16 19 12 12 59

Palisades 11 7 11 7 36

WEST CABARRUS 59 -- Shariah White 14, Rayana Minard 11, Yanira Finley 12, Jade Clowney 10, Robinson 2, A. Minard 8, Brown 2,

PALISADES 36 -- T. Simpkins 11, Hightower 2, Jett 6, Davis 7, Jones 2, Meadval 4, Bailey 2, Abdollah 2

Photos: Chambers at Myers Park

This week’s schedule

Wednesday

Mecklenburg nonconference

Arborbrook Christian at Charlotte Christian (girls)

Bishop McGuinness at Christ the King

Bradford Prep at East Mecklenburg (girls)

Butler at Central Cabarrus

Corvian Community at Community School of Davidson (girls)

Lake Norman Christian at Community School of Davidson (boys)

Mooresville at Garinger

Mountain Island Charter at Lake Norman Charter

Nation Ford (SC) at Olympic

Area nonconference

Bessemer City at East Rutherford

Buford (SC) at Parkwood

Bunker Hill at St. Stephens

Central Davidson at Jesse Carson

Concord Academy at 1 of 1 Academy (girls)

Draughn at Swain County

East Lincoln at Stuart Cramer

Fred T. Foard at Maiden

Hickory Ridge at Porter Ridge

Langtree Charter at Gray Stone Day

McDowell at South Caldwell

Mitchell County at Ashe County

North Rowan at East Rowan

Richmond Senior at Purnell Swett

South Pointe (SC) at Forest Hills

West Iredell at South Iredell

West Lincoln at Chase

West Rowan at Davie County

Thursday

Mecklenburg nonconference

Covenant Day at Gaston Christian

Hickory Grove Christian at Union Academy (boys)

Hough at Sun Valley

Independence at Mallard Creek (boys)

Metrolina Christian at Carmel Christian

North Charlotte Homeschool at Hickory Christian (boys)

Providence Day at South Pointe, SC (girls)

Queens Grant Charter at Carolina Christian (girls)

Southern Guilford Homeschool at South Charlotte Thunder

Sugar Creek Charter at West Mecklenburg

Victory Christian at Elevation Prep (boys)

Area nonconference

A.L. Brown at Central Academy

Burns at Forestview

Christ Classical at Covenant Classical (boys)

East Gaston at North Gaston

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at North Hills Christian

Hickory at Freedom

Millers Creek Christian at University Christian

R-S Central at C.D. Owen

South Stanly at Anson County

Friday

Hickory Tavern/Chick fil A Blakeney Classic

(at Ardrey Kell / boys)

Charlotte Catholic vs. Cardinal Gibbons, 6

Ardrey Kell vs. A.C. Reynolds, 7:30

Cabarrus County Classic

(at Cox Mill)

(main gym)

West Cabarrus vs. Concord (girls), 3:30

West Cabarrus vs. Concord (boys), 5

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (boys), 6:30

Cox Mill vs. Central Cabarrus (girls), 8

Cox Mill vs. Central Cabarrus (boys), 9:30

(auxiliary gym)

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Hickory Ridge (girls), 5

Tyler Lewis Hoopsfest

(at Forsyth Country Day)

Quality Education vs. N.C. GBB National, 4:30

Lake Norman vs. Mount Tabor, 6

Carmel Christian vs. Dudley, 7:30

Forsyth Country Day vs. Cummings, 9

Metrolina Athletic Conference

Gaston Day at Gaston Christian

Metrolina Christian at Hickory Grove Christian

SouthLake Christian at Northside Christian

Westminster Catawba at Concord Academy

Mecklenburg nonconference

A.C. Reynolds at Myers Park (girls)

Berry Academy at Rocky River

Charlotte Christian at Victory Christian (boys)

Corvian Community at Charlotte Country Day (girls)

Durham Academy at Charlotte Latin

East Mecklenburg at Cuthbertson

Garinger at West Charlotte

Greater Cabarrus Stallions at Queens Grant Charter

Highland Tech at Bradford Prep

Jay M. Robinson at Mallard Creek

Lake Norman at Providence

Lake Norman Charter at Pine Lake Prep

North Mecklenburg at Catawba Ridge, SC (girls)

North Rowan at Community School of Davidson

Palisades at Fort Mill (SC)

Ravenscroft at Providence Day

South Charlotte Thunder at Forsyth Home Educators

Tabernacle Christian at Davidson Day (boys)

Union Academy at Christ the King

West Mecklenburg at Harding

Area nonconference

Albemarle at West Stanly

Alexander Central at South Iredell

Anson County at Chesterfield (SC)

Ashbrook at North Gaston

Asheville Trailblazers at Thomas Jefferson Academy

Avery County at Watauga

Burns at Crest

Cabarrus Charter at Covenant Classical

Carolina Day at University Christian

Carolina International at North Stanly

Central Academy at Piedmont

Draughn at Patton

East Burke at Freedom

Forsyth Country Day at Statesville Christian

Franklin Prep at North Hills Christian (boys)

Fred T. Foard at Bandys

Gray Stone Day at South Davidson

Greensboro Day at Cannon School (boys)

Hibriten at South Point

Hickory at Newton-Conover

Jesse Carson at Statesville

Langtree Charter at Lake Norman Christian (boys)

Lincoln Charter at Porter Ridge

Moravian Prep vs. The Burlington School, in Good Guys Vs. Cancer Classic, at First Flight High

North Gaston at Bessemer City

Parkwood at Marvin Ridge

Salisbury at Forest Hills

South Rowan at Stuart Cramer

South Stanly at Southwestern Randolph

St. Stephens at Bunker Hill

Sun Valley at Monroe

Trinity at East Rowan

Uwharrie Charter at Richmond Senior

West Caldwell at South Caldwell

West Iredell at Maiden

West Lincoln at Cherryville

West Wilkes at Ashe County

West Rowan at North Iredell

Saturday

Hickory Tavern/Chick fil A Blakeney Classic

(at Ardrey Kell / boys)

Charlotte Catholic vs. A.C. Reynolds, 1

Ardrey Kell vs. Cardinal Gibbons, 2:30

Cabarrus County Classic

(at Cox Mill High)

Concord vs. Mount Pleasant (girls), noon

Central Cabarrus vs. West Cabarrus (girls), 1:30

Cox Mill vs. Northwest Cabarrus (girls), 4

Northwest Cabarrus vs. Mount Pleasant (boys), 5:30

Cox Mill vs. Concord (boys), 7

Central Cabarrus vs. Concord Academy (boys), 8:30

Tyler Lewis Hoopsfest

(at Forsyth Country Day)

Walkertown vs. Mount Tabor, noon

Northwest Guilford vs. Chatham Charter, 1:30

Westminster Catawba vs. Winston-Salem Christian, 3

Salisbury vs. Calvary Day, 4:30

Raleigh Christian vs. Quality Education, 6

John Marshall (VA) vs. Holly Springs, 7:30

Forsyth Country Day vs. East Forsyth, 9

Diamonds Classic

(at Legion Collegiate, in Rock Hill / girls)

Carmel Christian vs. Westminster Catawba, noon

Butler vs. Chambers, 1:30

Victory Christian vs. Northside Christian, 3

Olympic vs. The Burlington School, 4:30

Hickory Ridge vs. Quality Education, 6

South Mecklenburg vs. Legion Collegiate (SC), 7:30

Battle at the Rock

(Rock Hill Events and Sports Center)

Clover (SC) vs. South Florence (SC), 11 a.m. (boys)

Victory Christian vs. Hillcrest (SC), 12:30 (boys)

Gaston Day vs. Augusta (GA) Christian, 2 (boys)

Lancaster (SC) vs. T.L. Hanna (SC), 3:30 (boys)

Dorman (SC) vs. Christ School, 5 (boys)

Cannon School vs. Lexington (SC), 6:30 (boys)

South Pointe (SC) vs. Southside Christian (SC), 8 (girls)

South Pointe (SC) vs. Andrew Jackson (SC), 9:30 (boys)

Mecklenburg nonconference

Carolina International at Charlotte Country Day (boys, 2:30)

Catawba Ridge (SC) at Myers Park (girls, 5)

Corvian Community at Covenant Day (boys, 1:30)

Cuthbertson at Hough (girls, 2; boys, 4)

Durham Academy at Covenant Day (girls, noon)

Durham Academy at Providence Day (boys, noon)

Indian Land at South Charlotte Thunder (girls, 3)

Oak Hill Academy (VA) Regional at South Charlotte Thunder (boys, 4:15)

Providence at A.C. Reynolds (girls, 2)

Ravenscroft at Charlotte Latin (girls, noon; boys, 2)

Winston-Salem Christian at United Faith Christian (boys, 3)

Area nonconference

Combine Academy vs. Branson (MO) Link Academy, in Marshall County Hoopsfest, in Benton, KY, 7

Forest Hills vs. Weddington (at Wingate Univ.)

East Lincoln at Lincolnton, (girls, 1; boys, 2:30)

Moravian Prep vs. Word of God, in Good Guys vs. Cancer Classic, at First Flight High

West Lincoln at Avery County (girls, 2; boys, 3:45)