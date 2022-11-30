ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Rafael, CA

San Rafael, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice

There are 2 high school 🏀 games in San Rafael.

The San Rafael High School basketball team will have a game with San Marin High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.

San Rafael High School
San Marin High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball

The San Rafael High School basketball team will have a game with San Marin High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.

San Rafael High School
San Marin High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball

