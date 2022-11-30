Read full article on original website
Son Of Legendary NFL Star Ray Lewis Is Transferring
Rahsaan Lewis, the son of NFL legend Ray Lewis, has entered his name into the NCAA transfer portal. This will be Lewis' third transfer of his collegiate career. Lewis began his college football career as a cornerback for UCF before transferring to Lane Kiffin's FAU program after just one season. When Kiffin left for Ole Miss, Lewis made his way over to Lexington. He practiced with the team in 2020 and joined the roster as a junior walk-on in 2021.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jim Harbaugh Today
A Michigan Wolverines senior football player is reportedly facing a felony weapons charge for an incident that allegedly took place in October. Michigan senior Mazi Smith is facing a felony charge. He is reportedly facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. While the incident took place in October, Smith has played in all of Michigan's games.
Michigan Announces Decision On Player Facing Felony Charge
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Smith has played in seven games for the Wolverines since this traffic stop incident. The...
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
Howe Much Colorado Is Reportedly Offering Deion Sanders
It's no secret that Colorado has interest in Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders. Though a deal hasn't been finalized, it sounds like the program has made a lucrative offer to the Hall of Famer. According to CBS News Colorado, the Buffaloes are offering Sanders a starting salary of more...
Look: Michigan Coach Has Painful Admission For Ohio State
Michigan's offense repeatedly burned Ohio State with big plays during Saturday's 45-23 win at The Shoe. All five of Michigan's touchdowns went for at least 45 yards, including 69- and 75-yard scores from Cornelius Johnson in the second quarter and two big late runs from Donovan Edwards to silence the Columbus crowd.
Predicting The College Football Playoff Top 4 After USC's Loss
TCU (13-0) Ohio State (11-1) That would pit Georgia against Ohio State in one semifinal, with TCU against Michigan in another semifinal. Georgia and Michigan would likely be favored to win their respective games in the semifinals. Of course, that also sets up the possibility of Ohio State and Michigan...
CJ Stroud Has Brutally Honest Admission On Michigan Loss
C.J. Stroud is winless against Michigan during his career as starting quarterback for Ohio State. The Heisman Trophy candidate acknowledged that his individual college football legacy could be defined by his 0-2 record against the Wolverines — but he's not willing to let this year's loss define his 2022 team.
College Football World Reacts To Troubling Michigan Report
This is certainly not what Michigan football needed heading into its biggest game of the season to date. The Wolverines are set to play Purdue in the Big Ten Championship Game on Saturday. On Thursday, a Michigan football star is facing a serious felony weapons charge. Michigan senior Mazi Smith...
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert
This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
Look: Charles Barkley Reacts To Auburn Hiring Hugh Freeze
There were a lot of questions surrounding Hugh Freeze's candidacy for the Auburn head coaching job, largely due to character concerns. But what does Auburn's most famous basketball alum, Charles Barkley, have to say about that?. Speaking to AL.com, Barkley said that the people criticizing Freeze over character concerns should...
Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'
Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
Big Ten Star Announces He's Skipping Team's Bowl Game
After a 10-2 season that saw them finish with the third-best record in the Big Ten, Penn State are expected to receive a big bowl game to compete in later this year. But one of their biggest stars won't be joining them for it. According to ProFootballTalk, star cornerback Joey...
Photos: Meet The Ex-Wife Of Jackson State Coach Deion Sanders
Jackson State head coach Deion Sanders is one of the hottest names in the college football coaching world. According to recent reports, he's likely to become the next head coach at Colorado. ESPN's Pete Thamel reported Sanders has been recruiting players to Boulder for the past few weeks. The move...
NFL World Reacts To Former Pro Bowl Quarterbacks' Death
The NFL World is mourning the loss of a former Pro Bowl quarterback on Wednesday. John Hadl, a legendary Kansas Jayhawks star who had a long career in the National Football League, has died at the age of 82. “John Hadl had a generational impact on Kansas football,” Jayhawks athletic...
Danny Kanell Has Message For Ohio State After USC Loss
No team enjoyed USC's loss to Utah more than Ohio State. After all, that result will most likely catapult the Buckeyes into the College Football Playoff. Once the Trojans lost to the Utes in the Pac-12 Championship on Friday night, Danny Kanell of CBS Sports posted a snarky message on Twitter for the Buckeyes.
Interesting Power 5 QB enters transfer portal
Now that the college football regular season is over for teams, we’re starting to see coaches and players make moves. On Thursday, we learned of a big impending move. Former Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reporters. One reporter said she had heard Nolan had left the team.
Ohio State Players React To USC's Loss Last Night
Despite losing to Michigan at home last weekend, Ohio State will most likely make the College Football Playoff this season. That's because USC got crushed by Utah last night in the Pac-12 Championship. The path to the CFP was simple for USC. All the Trojans needed was a win over...
Jim Harbaugh Is Getting Crushed For Apparent Double Standard
Michigan starting defensive tackle Mazi Smith is facing felony charges for carrying a concealed weapon. The alleged offense took place during a traffic stop in October, but charges weren't filed until Wednesday of this week. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan football program have elected to let Smith...
