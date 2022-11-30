Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Steakhouses in MichiganAlina AndrasMichigan State
Investigator to Make Good on Deadline He Issued Law Enforcement Regarding Missing Dee Ann WarnerTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Football: More questions need answers after No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Football: Five takeaways from No. 2 Ohio State’s 45-23 loss to No. 3 MichiganThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
When Will the Okemos High School Sign Be Fixed?
I know that on the list of priorities, this may fall near the bottom. However, it's glaringly obvious that the Okemos High School welcome sign could use a little love. If you don't know the story and you haven't driven past Okemos High School on Jolly Road for the last month and a half or so, let me fill you in.
Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star
A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
WNEM
Did you see it? Reports of fireball in Genesee County & SE Michigan
GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WNEM) - Reports of a fireball streaking across the sky have surfaced in Genesee County, and other parts of southeast Michigan. The reports in Genesee County occurred around 7:30 PM to 7:35 PM. Both reports indicated it was greenish in color, and lasted about 1-3 seconds. If...
White Christmas in Michigan? For some it’s a sure bet, for others it’ll be iffy
The question is starting: Will we have a white Christmas? Let’s first look at what climatology shows us as the historical chance of a white Christmas at any location in Michigan. Firstly, we have to determine what we want to call a “white Christmas.” Most people call a white...
When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?
Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
wcsx.com
Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023
A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
These Legendary Cookies Have Been Made in Michigan For 75 Years
It seems that enjoying endless cookies is only acceptable during the holiday season. I, however, argue that cookies should be enjoyed year-round. In moderation of course...I mean...a sleeve of cookies is moderate, right?. Whether you love cookies year-round or just enjoy them around the holidays, it's nice to know that...
Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room
We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
Reopening of Okemos, Grand River intersection delayed
The intersection of Okemos Road and Grand River Ave in Meridian Township will be closed a bit longer.
It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan
The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
Michigan family seeks living donor for dying father
That includes one family from west Michigan looking for a living donor for their father, who is dying.
beltmag.com
An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park
Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
Details on Saturday morning’s rude weather from Mother Nature: Snow, wind, cold
Saturday morning won’t be comfortable here in Michigan. One area will also have some dangerous winter weather. A strong cold front blows through Lower Michigan between 1 a.m. in the west and 7 a.m. in the east. The precipitation comes in the few hours after the cold front for most of us. The exception will be several hours of wind-driven lake-effect snow from Houghton Lake north to the Mackinac Bridge into early Saturday afternoon.
lansingcitypulse.com
Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted
THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
Where to catch the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train passing through metro Detroit on Dec. 1
Various local businesses are expecting crowds to gather and view the Canadian Pacific Holiday Train pass through metro Detroit on Thursday, between 8-10 p.m. If you plan on attending any of the events below, remember to dress warm, remain at least 50 feet away from the train tracks at all times, and show up early for easier parking.
Detroit News
Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals
Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
WWMTCw
Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says
LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
112 MI schools identified as 'low achieving,' post-pandemic test scores show
Eastpointe Community Schools has three schools on the state's low-achieving schools list, including Eastpointe High School.
La Niña winter ups and downs smack Michigan in next two weeks
This winter has been forecasted to have larger-than-normal swings in the weather pattern. The next two weeks are going to fit that weather description exactly. In the next two weeks I see three strong warm-ups, two short-lived cool snaps and finally a longer lasting cold pattern settling in. The temperature...
Stunning Views Are Why This Michigan Park Is The Most Beautiful In America
Michigan has 106 state parks stretching from Fort Wilkins in the Upper Peninsula all the way down to Coldwater in the Lower Peninsula. One of those state parks has just been voted the 'Most Beautiful' state park in America. Michigan's Porcupine Mountains Wilderness Is America's Most Beautiful State Park. The...
Comments / 5