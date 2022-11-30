ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grass Lake Charter Township, MI

100.7 WITL

When Will the Okemos High School Sign Be Fixed?

I know that on the list of priorities, this may fall near the bottom. However, it's glaringly obvious that the Okemos High School welcome sign could use a little love. If you don't know the story and you haven't driven past Okemos High School on Jolly Road for the last month and a half or so, let me fill you in.
OKEMOS, MI
The Comeback

Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star

A Michigan judge has ruled on a Wolverines football star in trouble with the law. The judge ruled that Mazi Smith can travel out of the state of Michigan. Smith, a redshirt junior defensive star for the Wolverines, is facing felony weapon charges which were uncovered earlier Thursday morning. David Jesse of the Detroit Free Read more... The post Judge makes major decision on Michigan football star appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ANN ARBOR, MI
1470 WFNT

When Was Michigan’s Warmest Christmas and How Warm Did it Get?

Over the years Michigan has experienced a wide range of weather conditions on Christmas day. We've had our fair share of snowy, freezing, and rainy holidays. Was there ever a time that we experienced a warm Christmas? Can you remember a time when we had spring-like conditions? Well, believe it or not, there was a time when Michiganders woke up to a warm Christmas and it was only 40 years ago.
MICHIGAN STATE
wcsx.com

Michigan Has the No. 2 Best College Town in America for 2023

A new study is out that looks at America’s college towns and ranks them to find the very best. Of course, here in Michigan, we have plenty of fantastic college towns, so it’s not a surprise that we’re on this list. In fact, we have the No. 2 city listed in the new study.
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Local Animal Shelters are in Trouble. There’s Not Enough Room

We at Townsquare Media have been working with the Humane Society of West Michigan for many years featuring on our radio programs adoptable pets, dogs, cats, small animals, in hopes they will find, as they like to say, their "furever" home. We have had a lot of success as over 92% of the pets we have featured have found a loving home.
KENT COUNTY, MI
103.3 WKFR

It Is Illegal To Throw These 5 Things Away In Michigan

The list of items that are illegal to throw in the trash in Michigan is kind of surprising. Many of us may not realize that it's not just local garbage companies making up the rules about what they can and cannot take to landfills. Michigan has laws in place to help protect the environment and conserve dwindling space in landfills according to Michigan.gov,
MICHIGAN STATE
beltmag.com

An Auto Plant Becomes a State Park

Governor Gretchen Whitmer announced earlier this year that a record $450 million is being invested in state and local parks as part of the Building Michigan Together Plan. This investment will help create and improve parks large and small, including creating a new state park in Flint on the site of an old GM plant and funding a 27-mile greenway in Detroit. Major investments in parks and green spaces in both Flint and Detroit are revitalizing former industrial sites and vacant lots, and helping both cities to recover from decades of economic decline.
DETROIT, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Details on Saturday morning’s rude weather from Mother Nature: Snow, wind, cold

Saturday morning won’t be comfortable here in Michigan. One area will also have some dangerous winter weather. A strong cold front blows through Lower Michigan between 1 a.m. in the west and 7 a.m. in the east. The precipitation comes in the few hours after the cold front for most of us. The exception will be several hours of wind-driven lake-effect snow from Houghton Lake north to the Mackinac Bridge into early Saturday afternoon.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Lansing precinct votes on Prop 3 may be recounted

THURSDAY, Dec. 1 — All Lansing precincts may be included in a partial statewide recount of the votes cast for and against the abortion proposal in the Nov. 8 general election, Ingham County Clerk Barb Byrum confirmed today. The move comes as the Michigan secretary of state has been...
LANSING, MI
Detroit News

Recount sought of numerous Michigan precincts for 2 ballot proposals

Lansing — An Oakland County man, working with groups that have previously spread unproven election fraud claims, filed paperwork and paid a hefty financial deposit in pursuit of a recount of the votes on an abortion rights ballot proposal in more than 500 Michigan precincts. Jerome Jay Allen of...
MICHIGAN STATE
WWMTCw

Michigan priest arrested for embezzling $830,000, AG says

LANSING, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- The former director of the Lansing Catholic Diocese's St. Francis Retreat Center has been arrested for allegedly embezzling $830,000 from three fellow priests, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Thursday. Father David Rosenberg, 70, of Dewitt, was arraigned in the 65-A District Court in Clinton County...
DEWITT, MI

