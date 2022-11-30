LGBTQ+ community members, allies hold vigil for Colorado victims as Senate approves same-sex marriages

Members and allies of the LGBTQ+ community gathered on the Norwalk Town Green Tuesday night as a sign of unity as the Senate approved bipartisan legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages.

Pride flags and candles were passed around as the names of the people killed at Club Q last week were read aloud.

One of the owners of the gay bar Troupe429 in Norwalk spoke about the assault that happened to him, and how he feels it was motivated by the same bias and hate.

"Together we are unified as a group that often asks for help, but are left in silence," said Casey Fitzpatrick, co-owner of Troupe429.

Residents at the vigil say it was a night of grief, anger and a bit of hope.