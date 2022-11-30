Read full article on original website
POLL: Which team do you think will win the Myrtle Beach Bowl - Marshall or UConn?
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Myrtle Beach, the second home for many West Virginians, will be the place to visit Dec. 19 for many Marshall University fans. The date will be on the calendars for many Thundering Herd fans when Marshall squares off with UConn in the Myrtle Beach Bowl. Eyewitness News wants to know which team you think will win the game. Take our poll below to voice your opinion.
Taylor has 19 in Marshall's 83-69 victory over Ohio
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Andrew Taylor scored 19 points as Marshall beat Ohio 83-69 on Saturday night. Taylor was 8 of 23 shooting (2 for 8 from distance) for the Thundering Herd (7-1). Taevion Kinsey scored 18 points while finishing 8 of 13 from the floor, and added nine rebounds and five assists. Obinna Anochili-Killen was 8 of 16 shooting (0 for 3 from distance) to finish with 16 points, while adding six rebounds. The Thundering Herd picked up their seventh straight victory.
Marshall set to face UConn in Myrtle Beach Bowl
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WCHS) — Marshall University is bowl bound following a 8-4 campaign under second-year head coach Charles Huff. The Thundering Herd had a strong finish to the 2022 season, winning its final four games to secure third place in the Sun Belt Conference's eastern division. The Herd...
Kanawha Schools' official: Charleston police arrest male student who beat female student
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston police arrested a male student Monday afternoon who beat a female student at George Washington High School, a Kanawha County school official said. Paramedics and law enforcement responded to the school Monday afternoon, said Briana Warner, communications director for Kanawha County Schools. Warner...
West Virginia teachers say they feel micromanaged, voice concerns at listening session
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Local teachers said they feel micromanaged and asked for more flexibility with curriculum rules during a listening session Monday in Charleston. The West Virginia chapter of the American Federation of Teachers partnered with the West Virginia Education Association to put together listening sessions across West Virginia called Solutions for Success. Monday night, they visited Mary C. Snow Elementary.
Two West Virginia food banks getting $500,000 each
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (AP) — Two food banks in West Virginia will each receive $500,000 from the state. Facing Hunger Foodbank in Huntington and Mountaineer Food Bank in Gassaway are getting a total of $1 million from the office of Gov. Jim Justice, the Charleston Gazette-Mail reported. The food banks distribute about 30 million pounds of food across the state each year.
Home, cars damaged in Kanawha County fire early Tuesday
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Dispatchers said a home and several cars were damaged in a fire early Tuesday morning in Kanawha County. The fire was reported about 1:30 a.m. near Smith Road and Tinsley Lane in the Davis Creek area. Dispatchers said no injuries were reported in the...
Two homes damaged in Huntington fire
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Two houses were damaged in a fire Monday morning in Huntington. Crews said people occupying the first home that caught fire on 28th Street at the corner of Elmwood Avenue were able to get out unharmed. The second home, which was being used as storage, was unoccupied.
Crews from multiple counties respond to fire involving several structures in Ripley area
JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Jackson County 911 dispatchers said multiple crews from several counties responded Monday afternoon after a large fire spread to several structures and the woods. The fire was reported about 2 p.m. Monday on Random Road in the Ripley area. Dispatchers said the fire started...
Woman charged with malicious wounding after altercation with two others in Huntington
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — A woman was charged Sunday after she was accused of cutting another woman with a knife during an argument in Huntington, police said. Kelly Smith, 43, of Elkton, Maryland, is charged with malicious assault and attempt to commit a felony, according to the Huntington Police Department.
Charleston Christmas Parade rescheduled for Dec. 15 due to expected rain
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — Charleston city officials said Mother Nature has forced them to reschedule the annual Christmas parade. The parade scheduled for Thursday, Dec. 8, has now been moved to Thursday, Dec. 15, due to expected rain, city officials said. Eyewitness News Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Doug Harlow...
I-77 lanes near Chelyan exit reopen after earlier crash, dispatchers say
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — UPDATED, 3:21 p.m. 12/06/22. West Virginia Turnpike dispatchers said all lanes of Interstate 77 near the Chelyan exit were back open Tuesday afternoon following an earlier crash involving a tractor trailer. The crash happened about noon when a tractor trailer went over a wall.
Kanawha magistrate to resign effective Dec. 16, W.Va. Supreme Court spokesperson says
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A Kanawha County magistrate will be stepping down. Ward Harshbarger will be resigning effective 5 p.m. Dec. 16, a spokesperson for the West Virginia Supreme Court said. No further information was immediately available. This is a developing story that will be updated when Eyewitness...
Trial continued for two men accused of murder in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for two men accused of murdering another has been continued in Kanawha County. The trial had a court continuance, because Mikeo Wooton's new attorney, John Carr, did not have enough time to go over discovery. The trial is now set for March 6, 2023.
Boone Memorial Health evacuated for several hours Sunday night after bomb threat
BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Boone Memorial Hospital was evacuated for more than five hours Sunday night after a reported bomb threat, law enforcement said. The threat was called in by phone to the hospital just after 9 p.m. Sunday, leading to patients and staff evacuating the facility until after 2 a.m. Monday, a joint statement from the hospital and Boone County law enforcement agencies said.
Charleston police set to host third annual Wonderland and Toy Drive
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WCHS) — The Charleston Police Department plans to spread holiday cheer to area residents during its third annual Wonderland and Toy Drive. The holiday-themed event is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. starting Tuesday, Dec. 6 and running through the Charleston Christmas Parade on Thursday, Dec. 8, according to a news release from the Charleston Police Department.
Neighbors rattled after shooter damages apartments and car in Kanawha City
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — At least three apartments and one car were left with significant damage after shots were fired on Monday morning at an apartment complex in Kanawha City. Charleston police say there were no injuries and no suspects. The shooting was reported at the MacWayne apartments...
Man convicted in 2018 Cabell shooting, manhunt has appeal denied by W.Va. high court
CABELL COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — A man convicted of shooting at the residence of his ex-girlfriend and leading police on a nearly weeklong manhunt in Cabell County had his appeal denied Tuesday by the West Virginia Supreme Court. Jeremy Bartram, 33, of Barboursville was convicted of firing 14 shots...
Hunter discovers human remains in Scioto County, Ohio, sheriff's office says
SCIOTO COUNTY, Ohio (WCHS) — Deputies are investigating after a hunter discovered human remains in Scioto County, Ohio. The Scioto County Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted about 10:30 a.m. Friday by a hunter who thought he may have discovered human remains, according to a news release. The...
Trial continued for woman charged in double fatal I-77 crash in Kanawha County
KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — The trial for a woman accused of killing two people in a car crash on Interstate 77 has been continued. Edriene D. Sutton's trial is now scheduled for March 27, 2023. Her council said they are waiting on an independent lab test, and the lab is backlogged.
