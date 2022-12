CHILDRESS COUNTY, Texas (KFDA) - A man is facing federal charges after DPS finds around $490,000 worth of drugs during the investigation in the Panhandle. According to the complaint, in July, DPS started an investigation into Edward Lee Briley Jr., also known as β€œstink” to search for drugs in his home in Pampa. Officials found around $470,000 worth of methamphetamine.

CHILDRESS COUNTY, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO