wdrb.com

BOZICH | For Louisville, Payne, showing desperation is Cards' first step

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) — Desperate has taken the lead as the word of the day for the University of Louisville men’s basketball team. Desperate for a victory, considering the Cardinals have started this season with seven consecutive defeats. Desperation must define Louisville’s effort Sunday when the Cards host...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Friday afternoon Cardinal news and notes

A quick apology to start for my absence on the site and the radio show, as well as the lack of a podcast for a couple of weeks. My wife and kids (and parents) got Covid last week and then I somehow managed to get it a week later than everyone else. It has not been fun.
LOUISVILLE, KY
LouisvilleReport

'23 OL Jordan Church Decommits from Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - Even though the Louisville football program is in the midst of an unprecedented run of recruiting success, like any other school in college football, they are still prone to the occasional decommit. That's exactly what happened on Friday, as Bradenton (Fla.) IMG Academy offensive lineman Jordan Church...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

Louisville set to renew rivalry with Cincinnati in bowl game at Fenway Park

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville will resurrect its 93-year-old rivalry with Cincinnati later this month when the two schools play in the Wasabi Fenway Bowl in Boston, The Athletic reported Friday. Sources at Louisville wouldn't confirm the announcement Friday but said they expect to receive an invitation to the bowl.
LOUISVILLE, KY
Card Chronicle

Bowl Projections for Louisville After Week 13

While we didn’t get the result we wanted this past Saturday, the good news is that there’s still football to be played! With nothing left but conference championships and the Army-Navy game, the Bowl Season’s slate is almost set. Unfortunately, Louisville’s road loss at UK caused them...
LOUISVILLE, KY
WHAS 11

A beloved and embattled Louisville artist died Monday

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A beloved local artist died on Monday. Mark Anthony Mulligan depicted Louisville like no one else could. Through his experience with mental illness and houselessness, he brought a new perspective to our city's art scene. But, his battle with COVID-19 ended Monday. Mulligan was impossible to...
LOUISVILLE, KY
territorysupply.com

12 Exciting Weekend Road Trips From Louisville, Kentucky

As the largest city in the Bluegrass State, Louisville is the urban hub of Kentucky and is filled with history, horse racing, and bourbon. However, if you’ve already explored all that Louisville has to offer, or you’re wanting to expand your trip throughout the region for a few days (or maybe you even call this lively city home), you might be looking for some easy weekend road trips from the Derby City.
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

UofL cardiologist now seeing patients in west Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A cardiologist is now seeing patients in west Louisville. Dr. Kim Williams is the first cardiologist at UofL Urgent Care Plus in the Parkland neighborhood. Williams said he takes a different approach to heart health care by helping patients change their habits to prevent heart disease,...
LOUISVILLE, KY
Amarie M.

Fight breaks out at Louisville bar

It was so chaotic it looked like they were fighting in time with the music, as the brawl went on, caught on video by on-lookers. **This article is for informational purposes only and is based on information sourced from news and social media websites, cited throughout the story**
LOUISVILLE, KY
derbycityweekend.com

National restaurants show to feature Louisville brewery

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville restaurant will be getting some national exposure. In mid-December, Great Flood Brewing Company will be hosting a visit from the ABR Roadshow from America’s Best Restaurants, a national media and marketing company focusing on local, independently-owned restaurants. The filming will take place on...
LOUISVILLE, KY
wdrb.com

WDRB's Sterling Riggs and family welcoming Baby Number 2!

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Sterling Riggs and his wife Lauren are adding to their family!. They are expecting a baby boy in February. Sterling made the announcement on air Friday, Dec. 2. In a card addressed to Jude for Jude's Jingle Tree, he announced that his daughter Crew will have a baby brother in February of 2023.
LOUISVILLE, KY
spectrumnews1.com

Louisville woman targeted by a pet scam wants to warn others

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Ivory Murphy said she was returning home from returning an errand Thursday when she noticed someone was outside her home. She didn't know who this person was and pulled into the driveway. She then pulled her car into her driveway. “I rolled down my window and...
LOUISVILLE, KY

