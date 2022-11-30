ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMS gets $2.8M grant to bolster safety in schools

By Jonathan Lowe, wsoctv.com
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2XUB1A_0jRpMlbV00

CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools received a grant to bolster security across the district.

“We wanted it to coincide with some of the things that we’ve already done and some of the things that we want to do,” said Brian Schultz, the director of operations at CMS.

CMS was recently awarded a $2.8 million grant from the North Carolina Center for School Safety.

The district will first use it to add security cameras at all of the district’s 105 elementary school campuses.

“On average, probably five additional with multiple cameras with multiple views at each of our elementary schools,” Schultz said.

The district will also use the grant money to launch a pilot door access control and intrusion system.

The first will be tested at Harding High School, which is an open campus.

The system will also be tested at Collinswood K-8, which is one building, Schultz said.

The system works so if a door is left open, or an unauthorized person manages to force their way into a building, CMS will get an alert about the specific door.

The doors will be integrated with cameras allowing them to record the activity that just occurred at that door.

“The main thing is looking for anybody that will come into a facility when they’re not supposed to be coming into the facility and how quickly we can respond to that,” Schultz said.

The district will also get triage kits for every classroom and common area, in addition to AED machines and blood pathogen kits.

“A kit that you can respond to wounds,” Schultz said. “Something that can block a door to keep an intruder from coming in but then also a tool to break a window to get out.”

Parent Crystal Mobley said knowing more steps are being made to keep children safe gives her peace of mind.

“I do think if they do use the money from the grant, that would be an added layer of protection for the students and the parents will feel more secure,” Mobley said.

The district will study the door access and intrusion system to see whether it can be expanded to the rest of the district.

Officials have been conducting active survival training with all CMS employees this year.

Weapon detectors were expanded from high schools in CMS to all of the district’s middle schools this year.

VIDEO: As CMS superintendent vacancy looms, community shares expectations of new hire

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jc71L_0jRpMlbV00

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WFAE

Sick at school? CMS attendance policy under scrutiny

One morning last month, Ben Jacobs, a senior at Myers Park High School, woke up feeling nauseated with a terrible headache. He ran to the bathroom and vomited. Then he pulled himself together and hustled to school before the end of first period. Jacobs, who had already missed some school...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

Community split on new development coming to Gastonia

GASTONIA, N.C. — A long-time Gastonia business closed its doors this week to make way for a new development with hundreds of homes. Some are pushing back on the projects while others say it's a new opportunity. Inside Mountain View Antiques, it's all about the past. For a while...
GASTONIA, NC
WCNC

NCDOT awards $10.6 million contract to improve I-485 interchange

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina transportation officials awarded a $10 million contract to improve the interchange of Interstate 485 and Brookshire Boulevard/North Carolina 16 in northwest Charlotte. Sealand Contractors, Corp. of Midland was awarded the contract, which aims to improve traffic flow in the area and decrease delays through...
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

New Affordable Housing Community Breaks Ground In Concord

CONCORD, N.C. — Construction is officially underway on a new affordable housing community in Concord. Crews broke ground on the Lincoln Street Townhomes in the historic Logan Community Wednesday. The community is being built by WeBuild Concord, in collaboration with the City of Concord, Cabarrus County and other partners.
CONCORD, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Threats at numerous North Carolina schools Thursday found ‘not credible’

CHARLOTTE — Numerous threats to schools in several cities across North Carolina turned out to be hoaxes, officials confirmed to Channel 9 on Thursday. In Charlotte, there were prank calls about people being shot at four different schools: Olympic High School, Mallard Creek High School, West Charlotte High School, and Northwest School of the Arts. A Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools spokesperson told Channel 9 that law enforcement officers began investigating and found the threats weren’t credible.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WCNC

CMS student shot while getting off school bus dies

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Editor's note: The attached video originally aired on Dec. 1, 2022, before the victim died. A 17-year-old Rocky River High School student who was shot while getting off his bus Wednesday died Friday, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police confirmed. Nahzir Taylor died from his injuries Friday morning. He was...
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Town of Waxhaw announces new police chief

WAXHAW, N.C. — The town of Waxhaw has announced current Interim Police Chief Gregg Collins will join the department as the police chief. Collins was named the Interim Chief in September. Collins formerly served as Police Captain with Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police. “Collins brings nearly 30 years of law enforcement experience...
WAXHAW, NC
WCNC

First test train arrives at Charlotte's Gateway Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The very first "test train" arrived at the platform for Charlotte's new Gateway Station Tuesday. The milestone marks the completion of the project's first phase of construction. Once Charlotte's new passenger train station is complete, it will provide Amtrak passengers direct access to Uptown Charlotte, the CityLYNX Gold Line, bus routes, and other local transit.
CHARLOTTE, NC
wccbcharlotte.com

New Study Reveals Four-Day Workweeks Benefit Employees & Employers

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The verdict is in, and according to a global trial, a four-day workweeks is good for business. For the last six months, 33 companies and more than 900 employees participated in that trial. Most of the companies who participated in the experiment rated their overall experience a 9 out of 10. Workers were equally positive about the trial, reporting lower levels of stress, burnout, and improvements in physical and mental health.
CHARLOTTE, NC
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
119K+
Followers
138K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy