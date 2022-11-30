Read full article on original website
Related
Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton
DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
WLWT 5
Lane closures begin Sunday along State Route 129 in Liberty Township
WETHERINGTON, Ohio — The Butler County Engineer's Office announced nightime lane and ramp closures along State Route 129 for construction in the upcoming week. Lane closures along State Route 129 will begin Sunday, Dec. 4 at 8 p.m. and will continue on Monday and Tuesday. Click the video player...
WLWT 5
Maintenance Project with lane closures to begin Monday in Taylor Mill
TAYLOR MILL, Ky. — The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet District 6 office has announced a maintenance project on Waymans Branch Road (KY 3716) in Kenton County, scheduled to begin Monday, Dec. 5. It will require daily lane closures. The project area is between Hands Pike (KY 1501) and Pride Parkway...
Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley
Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
WLWT 5
Crews impart lane restriction for interchange expansion project in Warren County
LANDEN, Ohio — Lane restrictions will take effect in Warren County this week as part of an interchange expansion project, according to the Ohio Department of Transportation. Crews will close the right lane on southbound Mason Montgomery Road at 8 p.m. on Dec. 1. The closure will last until...
WLWT 5
Crews close lanes along the interstates in northern Kentucky, Sunday
NEWPORT, Ky. — Two lane closures will take effect along the interstates in northern Kentucky for sign installation this weekend. According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, lane closures will take place on Sunday, Dec. 4 while crews install and replace panel signs. Click the video player above to watch...
Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
NKY homeowners 'cautiously optimistic' about Brent Spence Bridge project
KYTC officials say groundbreaking for the project could be as soon as November 2023 with construction beginning in early 2024; however, that timeline hinges on federal grants being approved.
WLWT 5
Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
WLWT 5
Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell
CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
WLWT 5
Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend
NORTH BEND, Ohio — Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
Here’s what’s being done to get traffic moving around deadly crash on I-75 in Butler Twp.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY — Here’s what’s happening with the traffic backups caused by Friday afternoon’s multiple-vehicle fatal accident on I-75 in Butler Twp. that will keep the interstate closed for hours:. >> RELATED: 1 dead, 3 injured in multiple-vehicle crash on I-75 in Butler Twp. * One...
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road in Fairfield
FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck
GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue at Sovereign Drive in Groesbeck. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WLWT 5
Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Kenton County
INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road Kenton County. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
WLWT 5
Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot
CHEVIOT, Ohio — Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
WLWT 5
Police: One dead following crash in the West End
CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a crash in the West End on Saturday morning. According to officials, the vehicle collision took place in the 400 block of Linn Street just after 4 a.m. Police have identified Jordan Oneal, 29, as the man who died as a result...
WLWT 5
Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale
CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale in a multi-unit dwelling. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
Comments / 0