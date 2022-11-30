ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Warren County, OH

WHIO Dayton

Crews respond to vehicle on its top in river in Dayton

DAYTON — Crews responded to reports of a car on its top into a river in Dayton Saturday morning, according to Montgomery County Regional Dispatch. >>Semi in fatal I-75 North crash in Butler Twp. left ramp, crossed into traffic, hit 4 vehicles. Dayton Police and rescue crews were dispatched...
DAYTON, OH
WHIO Dayton

Over 5,000 reporting power outage throughout Miami Valley

Over 5,200 AES customers are reporting they are without power Saturday morning. Multiple counties are reporting down power lines and “glowing” transformers, dispatch from Montgomery County and Clark County confirmed. Authorities have responded to these sites and contacted AES for electrical repairs along with Ohio Department of Transportation...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to car into creek, no one found inside

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Authorities were sent to the scene of a car into a creek in Dayton on Saturday. According to dispatch, crews were called to a creek at the intersection of Gettysburg Avenue and Cornell Drive in Dayton at 9:25 a.m. The initial call to respond was for a reported vehicle into the […]
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Police: Blanchester native dead following crash on I-75 in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio — The Dayton Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a five-vehicle fatal crash that occurred just before 3 p.m. Saturday on Interstate 75 at Interstate 70 in Butler Township. According to officials, a Freightliner semitruck/tractor-trailer combination, operated by Lilemon J. Ferguson, 59, was driving...
DAYTON, OH
WLWT 5

Crash cleared on north I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell

CRESCENT SPRINGS, Ky. — UPDATE:. The crash blocking a lane and causing delays along northbound I-71/75 in Fort Mitchell has been cleared. All lanes are now open to usual traffic. A crash is blocking a lane and causing delays along the interstate in Fort Mitchell, Friday evening. Click the...
FORT MITCHELL, KY
WLWT 5

Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend

NORTH BEND, Ohio — Crash with injuries at Three Rivers Parkway in North Bend. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video...
NORTH BEND, OH
WLWT 5

Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Structure fire reported on Harlan Road in Waynesville. Click the video player above to watch other evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WAYNESVILLE, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road in Fairfield

FAIRFIELD, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Mack Road and Gilmore Road in Fairfield. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
FAIRFIELD, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue in Groesbeck

GROESBECK, Ohio — Report of a crash with injuries on Colerain Avenue at Sovereign Drive in Groesbeck. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
GROESBECK, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road in Kenton County

INDEPENDENCE, Ky. — Report of a crash with injuries on Industrial Road Kenton County. Emergency crews are responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk.Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be sure to include your name and any additional details so we can give you proper credit online and on TV.
KENTON COUNTY, KY
WLWT 5

Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot

CHEVIOT, Ohio — Report of wires down at Glenmore Avenue and Darwin Avenue in Cheviot. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to https://www.wlwt.com/upload. Be...
CHEVIOT, OH
WLWT 5

Police: One dead following crash in the West End

CINCINNATI — One person is dead following a crash in the West End on Saturday morning. According to officials, the vehicle collision took place in the 400 block of Linn Street just after 4 a.m. Police have identified Jordan Oneal, 29, as the man who died as a result...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Report of a structure fire at 3700 Reading Road in Avondale in a multi-unit dwelling. Emergency crews responding. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them to...
CINCINNATI, OH
WDTN

Crews respond to a reported shooting in Dayton

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Police responded to the scene of a reported shooting on Friday in Dayton. According to dispatch, crews were dispatched at 7:58 p.m. to the area of Greenway Street in Dayton. Dispatch confirmed one person was taken to Miami Valley Hospital. The condition of the person injured is not known at this […]
DAYTON, OH

