Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Christmas Market is a Must-VisitTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Five Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasCharlotte, NC
North Carolina Democrats May Benefit from Population Growth in Metro AreasMatt O'HernCharlotte, NC
Visit the Magical Christmas Botanical Garden in North Carolina this YearTravel MavenBelmont, NC
4 Great Seafood Places in North CarolinaAlina AndrasWilmington, NC
Related
WBTV
Man arrested, charged with murder following deadly Rock Hill shooting
ROCK HILL, S.C. (WBTV) – A homicide investigation is underway after a man was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a Rock Hill home early Friday morning. According to the Rock Hill Police Department, officers were called to a home on Archive Street for a welfare check shortly before 2:30 a.m.
Juvenile arrested, charged with shooting teen getting off bus at Charlotte school bus stop
A juvenile suspect in Charlotte was arrested and charged in connection with shooting a teen who was getting off a school bus, according to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police.
WBTV
Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody
GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
WBTV
Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
Family of Charlotte teen shooting victim wants to see suspects tried as adults
CHARLOTTE — Two weeks after 17-year-old Damien Gonzalez’s death in northwest Charlotte, Charlotte-Mecklenburg police recently arrested and charged two teens. Gonzalez’s grandfather, Ron Christenbury, said the arrests are one step to closer to justice for his grandson. The double shooting happened between the playground and the tennis...
Police: Rock Hill man found dead in home; investigation underway
ROCK HILL, S.C. — The Rock Hill Police Department is investigating a homicide after a man was found dead inside a home. Officers said they responded to a house to conduct a welfare check on Archive Street just before 2:30 a.m. Friday. A 51-year-old was on the floor with gunshot wounds to his torso when officers arrived.
Salisbury police officer arrested, charged with DWI, department says
SALISBURY, N.C. — A police officer was arrested and charged for driving while impaired, the Salisbury Police Department announced Friday. Israel McCants was arrested and charged Thursday in Mecklenburg County by the state highway patrol, the department said. He has worked at the department since November 2018, police said,...
WBTV
Man charged in deadly Skipwith Place shooting investigation
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. In...
cn2.com
Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
WBTV
Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights. Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan...
WBTV
Hickory gym geared toward children with special needs opens Saturday
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. 17-year-old shot at bus stop passes away two days after incident. Nahzir Taylor died of his injuries on Friday after he was shot at a bus stop earlier in the week. Charlotte woman...
WBTV
Suspect dead, three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan Co. house fire
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - Three first responders were injured after someone inside a burning Rowan County home fired shots, authorities said. According to the Rowan County Sheriff’s Office, firefighters were called to a fire on Mahaffey Drive in Rockwell around 12:38 a.m. Friday. Law enforcement also responded. As...
Four Rock Hill Teens charged with "execution" style murder
Four teenagers are being held at the State Department of Juvenile Justice charged with a November 14th murder a Rock Hill police officer called “an execution.”
North Carolina security guard shot by co-worker speaks; ‘he shoots me for no reason’
Families are around during the day for services like the Department of Social Services and other county employees.
WBTV
Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy
Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. In addition to CMS, school districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoaxes. Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus. Updated: 7 hours ago. An investigation was unable to determine what led...
WBTV
Charlotte woman facing federal charges after operating fraud and kickback scheme
Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. The owners of We Rock the Spectrum, which focuses on the development of children with autism, say this is going to be a lot more than a gym. 17-year-old shot at bus stop...
WBTV
17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting
Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered. A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. Meck Co. Sheriff sued over gun permit...
Passenger shot in neck in Spartanburg Co., deputies say
An investigation is underway after a man was shot in the neck while riding in a vehicle.
Motorcycle crash leaves 1 dead in north Charlotte, MEDIC confirms
CHARLOTTE — Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are investigating a deadly motorcycle crash in north Charlotte. It happened just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, on North Statesville Road at Spector Drive. Paramedics told Channel 9 it was a motorcycle crash that left one person dead. From Chopper 9 Skyzoom, several officers could be...
lincolntimesnews.com
Stanley man arrested on Gaston and Lincoln County warrants
LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies along with a Gaston County Police Department K-9 unit arrested a Stanley man on a number of charges on Wednesday. Officers went to a location in the 5400 block of E. NC 150 Hwy in Lincoln County around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. Officers covered both entrances to the residence and Mitchell climbed from a second story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers, he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.
Comments / 1