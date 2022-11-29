ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rock Hill, SC

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

Woman killed in Gastonia shooting, male suspect in custody

GASTONIA, N.C. (WBTV) - A woman was killed in a shooting in Gastonia on Friday night, officials said. According to the Gastonia Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. in the 3100 block of Spring Valley Drive, a residential area near the intersection of Highway 74 and Shannon Bradley Road.
GASTONIA, NC
WBTV

Rowan Co. man faces charges of kidnapping and ax assault on teen

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - A Rowan County man is in jail under a bond of more than $1.5 million on charges of assault on a teen, kidnapping, and others. Deputies say the investigation began in August and that it involved Thomas Dax Llewellyn, 36, and a 19-year-old victim. They say Llewellyn had hired the victim to work at his business, Starship Enterprises on Highway 601 in Salisbury.
ROWAN COUNTY, NC
WBTV

Man charged in deadly Skipwith Place shooting investigation

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy. "I want them to see what I'm doing to continue his legacy because I think that is so important," Shuping's wife said. Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. Updated: 3 hours ago. In...
CONCORD, NC
cn2.com

Rock Hill Police Investigate Early Morning Homicide

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Rock Hill Police say its investigating a homicide from early Friday morning. Police were called to a house in the 1400 block of Archive Street for a welfare check on a male who was possibly injured around 2:28 AM, Friday, December 2nd. According...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Man found dead from gunshot wounds in Rock Hill home

Three first responders were hurt after a man started shooting as they responded to a house fire. Christmas Town USA is back! Check out the lights in McAdenville. Cars are already lining up to check out the spectacle of holiday lights. Three first responders hurt after shots fired at Rowan...
ROCK HILL, SC
WBTV

Widow of fallen Concord Police Officer Jason Shuping carries on his legacy

Four CMS schools receive hoax calls about gunshot victims on campus. In addition to CMS, school districts in Wilkesboro, Winston-Salem and Raleigh-Durham also reported similar hoaxes. Cause of symptoms undetermined after substance exposure on Indian Land HS bus. Updated: 7 hours ago. An investigation was unable to determine what led...
CONCORD, NC
WBTV

17-year-old injured in east Charlotte shooting

Authorities were called to the Salisbury Walmart early Wednesday morning after a suspicious item was discovered. A Planet Fitness patron shot video on his phone after he caught someone peeking through the shower curtains the two previous times he went to the gym. Meck Co. Sheriff sued over gun permit...
CHARLOTTE, NC
lincolntimesnews.com

Stanley man arrested on Gaston and Lincoln County warrants

LINCOLNTON – Lincoln County Sheriff’s deputies along with a Gaston County Police Department K-9 unit arrested a Stanley man on a number of charges on Wednesday. Officers went to a location in the 5400 block of E. NC 150 Hwy in Lincoln County around 1:30 p.m. on Nov. 30 searching for Devin Darshun Mitchell, 26, of Stanley. Officers covered both entrances to the residence and Mitchell climbed from a second story window in attempt to flee. When he saw the officers, he returned inside of the residence. At that time deputies and detectives entered and took Mitchell into custody.
LINCOLN COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy