Benton City, November 30 High School 🏀 Game Notice
There are 2 high school 🏀 games in Benton City.
The River View High School basketball team will have a game with Kiona-Benton City High School on November 29, 2022, 18:00:00.
River View High School
Kiona-Benton City High School
November 29, 2022
18:00:00
Varsity Girls Basketball
The River View High School basketball team will have a game with Kiona-Benton City High School on November 29, 2022, 19:30:00.
River View High School
Kiona-Benton City High School
November 29, 2022
19:30:00
Varsity Boys Basketball
