San Luis Obispo, CA

Holiday event organizers keeping an eye on coming rain

By Taylor Hillo
KSBY News
 3 days ago
This weekend is jam-packed with holiday festivities up and down the Central Coast. Despite late-week rain on the way, we might get lucky and stay dry during some of these events!

In San Luis Obispo, the 46th annual Holiday Parade is not backing down in the face of rain.

"There are way too many people involved in this to let a little rain shut us down," said Bettina Swigger, Downtown SLO CEO.

The Central Coast holiday tradition will feature 88 decorated floats, marching bands, vehicles, dancers, and more, representing all kinds of organizations. Rain or shine, the event will be held Friday, December 2 from 7-9 p.m. in downtown San Luis Obispo.

Roads will be closed starting at 4 p.m. and parking is going to be limited. The parking structures will be open but the two on Palm St. are expected to fill up extremely fast. In that case, you could be directed to the parking structure on Marsh St. Organizers are confident the rain will not affect turnout, so they are really encouraging people to carpool, walk or bike. There will also be a bike valet at Mission Plaza.

In the north county, the Paso Robles Christmas Light Parade will happen rain or shine on Saturday, December 3 from 7-8 p.m. in downtown Paso Robles.

Solvang's Julefest Tree Lighting Ceremony is happening rain or shine on Friday, December 2 from 5-6:30 p.m. on Mission Dr.

The Santa Maria Parade of Lights will make a decision the day of based on the rain outlook. For updates, check the event website . If not canceled it will be held on Saturday, December 3 starting at 5:20 p.m. on Broadway.

Goleta's Old Town Holiday Parade will have a final decision by 9 a.m. on December 3. The event is currently scheduled to take place on Saturday, December 3 from 6-9 p.m. on Hollister Ave.

The City of Lompoc expects the Lompoc Valley Children’s Christmas Season Parade to take place as scheduled this Friday, Dec. 2. However, should rain become likely and the Lompoc Parks and Recreation Division decides holding the parade would be uncomfortable and potentially unsafe, the parade will be postponed to Dec. 9. In the unlikely event of a postponement, the city will immediately notify parade participants and the community through official city channels.

In Atascadero, the Glow, Shine, and Sparkle reverse parade is canceled but Light up the Downtown and the Art and Wine Tour on Friday, December 2 and the Walk Around the Lake on December 3 are still scheduled to move forward as planned.

Editor's note: The Morro Bay Lighted Boat Parade, which was originally included in this article, has been rescheduled from Saturday, Dec. 3 to Saturday, Dec. 10 due to inclement weather. And the Goleta Holiday Parade, originally scheduled for 6 p.m. on Dec. 3 has been postponed to Dec. 10 at 6 p.m.

