Amazon Is Scrapping Orion TV Just 2 Years After It Relaunched

In the wake of MGM television head Mark Burnett exiting the studio and Amazon on Monday , Amazon is re-organizing MGM’s TV division: folding its Orion Television label into the larger scripted side of MGM and axing the label just two years after it relaunched.

Amazon’s TV chief Vernon Sanders announced the news to staff on Tuesday in a memo obtained by IndieWire, adding that Orion TV head Bradley Gardner is exiting. Gardner is negotiating a producing deal at MGM TV.

The re-launched Orion Television was behind the rebooted “Teen Wolf: The Movie,” which is expected to stream on Paramount+ next year. Gardner came over to lead the division from Paramount Network and focused on comedy and drama series for the label.

As part of the re-organization, Amazon is tapping Rola Bauer, former president of international TV for MGM, to head pan-English scripted SVOD TV and Lindsay Sloane, former senior EVP of MGM Scripted TV, to lead U.S. scripted television. Bauer will develop a slate of English-language originals for Prime Video. Sloane, who was among the talents behind “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Fargo,” and “Wednesday” — which just set a viewership record in its first week on Netflix — will develop projects for Amazon Studios and continue to take series to external markets.

All this comes eight months after Amazon completed its acquisition of MGM. The tech company is combining the workforces at the executive levels from both companies.

Read the full memo from Sanders below.