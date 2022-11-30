Read full article on original website
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Endicott Holiday Parade Returns This Weekend
The Endicott Holiday Parade is this Saturday, December 3rd. The parade starts at 4 p.m. from the north end of Washington Avenue. The festivities include a tree lighting, fireworks and Santa himself will be making a special appearance. Frank Petrilli, owner of Frank's Barbershop is this year's grand marshal. This...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Movie Filmed in Johnson City Premieres Tonight
The Harbinger is a horror movie that follows two characters as they try to separate their nightmares from reality. The film was primarily shot in February 2021 in the Binghamton area, with many of the scenes being shot at the Goodwill Theater and Firehouse Stage. Andy Mitton, the director, contacted...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
100 Years Ago: December 2, 2022
100 Years Ago is brought to you by the Kilmer Mansion. 100 years ago today, a Binghamton police officer was shot and killed last night. Patrolman Clarence Moran was making an arrest at a cafe on Henry Street, when the man broke free, pulled a gun, and shot the officer and escaped.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Owego Man Sentenced on Aggravated Identity Theft Charges
An unknown Owego man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison after he used another man's information to fraudulently obtain benefits. According to the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York, "John Doe" used the name, Social Security number, and date of birth of a homeless U.S. Army veteran living in North Carolina to obtain nearly $250,000 in Supplemental Security Income benefits and nearly $589,000 in state benefits.
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
Binghamton Physician Assistant Guilty of Forcibly Touching Patient
A Binghamton man faces up to one year in Broome County Jail after being found guilty of forcible touching. The Broome County District Attorney's Office announces today that 68-year-old Alan M. Geller has been found of forcible touching. This stems from an incident on December 17, 2021, when Geller was working as a physician assistant and inappropriately groped the breasts of a 35-year-old patient during a physical exam.
