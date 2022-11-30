An unknown Owego man was sentenced to nearly five years in prison after he used another man's information to fraudulently obtain benefits. According to the United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York, "John Doe" used the name, Social Security number, and date of birth of a homeless U.S. Army veteran living in North Carolina to obtain nearly $250,000 in Supplemental Security Income benefits and nearly $589,000 in state benefits.

OWEGO, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO