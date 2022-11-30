ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richlands, VA

Firearms, narcotics recovered following pursuit in Richlands

By Izzy Post
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1oRHTf_0jRpKESO00

RICHLANDS, VA (WVNS)–Two people are in custody following a pursuit in Richlands.

According to the Richlands Police Department Facebook Page, officers responded to a call of a possible breaking and entering in progress on Orange Street.

When officers arrived, a suspect vehicle was seen leaving the area. The officers attempted to stop the vehicle and the occupants of the vehicle fled. Officers then began a car pursuit that ended near the recreation park.

Fayette County man sentenced for possession of fentanyl and meth

Officials added that the driver of the vehicle then took off on foot before being taken into custody. A passenger was also stopped at the scene.

A K-9 officer searched the vehicle and gave a positive alert. Officers then searched the vehicle and found two firearms as well as narcotics and syringes.

Both were arrested and taken before the magistrate and were charged with Felony Elude, Possession of Concealed Weapon, Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic and Possession of a Firearm While in Possession of a Schedule II Narcotic.

Local sheriffs department warns of porch pirates on the prowl this holiday season

The suspects’ identities are not being released at this time. This is a developing situation, stick with 59News as we learn more.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 2

Related
993thex.com

Elizabethton Police Identify Shooting Victim That Was Found In Crashed Vehicle

Elizabethton Police say 31 year old Phillip M. Glass of Elizabethton is identified as the victim of a shooting that took place just before midnight Thursday at the intersection of Milligan Highway and Oakmont Drive following a noise complaint call. Upon arrival police discovered to vehicles that had crashed. Inside one of the vehicles was the body of Glass, who was pronounced dead from a gunshot wound. Investigators are now looking for 20 year old Kimberly Nicole Thomas and 23 year old Cody Allan Miller who are both considered persons of interest in the shooting. The TBI is assisting Elizabethton and Carter County authorities with the investigation.
ELIZABETHTON, TN
WJHL

Police: Burglary suspects hid in Gate City attic, standoff ensued

GATE CITY, Va. (WJHL) — Police have arrested three men following a breaking and entering call in Gate City, Virginia on Thursday morning. According to a release from the Scott County Sheriff’s Office (SCSO), officers responded to a breaking and entering in progress around 8:40 a.m. in the 200 block of Bartlett Street in the […]
GATE CITY, VA
wcyb.com

3 men facing multiple charges following standoff in Scott County

SCOTT COUNTY, Va. (WCYB) — Update: Three men are facing multiple charges following a standoff in Scott County Thursday, according to Sheriff Jeff Edds. Police responded to the 200 block of Bartlett Street in Gate City at around 840 a.m. to a call of a breaking and entering in progress.
SCOTT COUNTY, VA
Lootpress

Raleigh County Man Pleads Guilty to Federal Drug Crime

BECKLEY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Treyvon Pankey, 21, of Beckley, pleaded guilty today to distribution of methamphetamine. According to court documents and statements made in court, on February 17, 2022, Pankey sold approximately 27 grams of methamphetamine to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence. Pankey admitted to the transaction and also admitted to selling approximately 44 grams of methamphetamine and an AR-15, .223-caliber semi-automatic rifle to a confidential informant at a Beckley residence on March 8, 2022.
BECKLEY, WV
wymt.com

Task force recovers more than $50,000 worth of drugs in major bust

DICKENSON COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - A Southwest Virginia law enforcement agency recently participated in a “buy/bust” operation. The Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office worked with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force. Police said the task force includes the Virginia State Police (VSP) Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
lootpress.com

Large police presence in Mercer County off I-77

MERCER COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Large police presence in Mercer County. There is a large police presence just off I-77 at exit 20, the Camp Creek Exit. It is reported that a male suspect was wanted for murder, but Lootpress hasn’t been able to confirm this information yet.
supertalk929.com

Drug Distribution Ring Broken Up In Dickenson County, Virginia

Dickenson County authorities, along with the 29th Judicial Drug Task Force, Virginia State Police and Buchanan County law enforcement have broken up a drug trafficking and distribution operation ring. The Dickinson County Sheriff’s Department says in a release, the buy/bust operation was executed after investigators discovered a subject was delivering 11 and a half thousand dollars of crystal meth and other illegal narcotics into Dickenson County every two weeks. More than 50 thousand dollars in drugs were seized along with a Glock 17 converted to fully automatic and a Ruger 308 rifle.
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
supertalk929.com

Report: Rogersville man attempted to bring drugs into detention center

A Rogersville man now has felony charges after he attempted to bring meth into the Washington County Detention Center. According to a report from Sheriff Keith Sexton, Jeffery Clark, 42, was taken into custody for failure to appear on previous drug and theft charges. Officers found meth in Clark’s possession...
ROGERSVILLE, TN
q95fm.net

Over $50k In Illegal Narcotics Seized

An update from the Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office:. Dickenson County Sheriff’s Office participated in a “buy/bust” operation along with the 29th Circuit Narcotics Task Force over a span of approximately three months. The task force is comprised of the VSP Bureau of Criminal Investigation, Wytheville Field...
DICKENSON COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Man sentenced to prison for federal drug crime

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A man was sentenced to five years in prison, which is to be followed by three years of supervised release, for distributing heroin. According to court documents, Kevin Glenn, 37, of Detroit admitted that on May 21, 2020, he sold approximately 3.4 grams of what he suspected to be heroin to […]
BECKLEY, WV
WJHL

Elizabethton Police Chief: 2 in custody following fatal shooting

UPDATE 8:16 A.M.: According to Elizabethton Police Chief Jason Shaw both Kimberly Nicole Thomas and Cody Alan Miller are in custody. ———————————————————————————————————- UPDATE 8:21 P.M.: The Elizabethton Police Department has identified the deceased male found at the scene of the fatal shooting that occurred early Thursday. The EPD identified the deceased male as Phillip M. […]
ELIZABETHTON, TN
wjhl.com

Police search for missing Kingsport woman

KINGSPORT, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Kingsport Police Department (KPD) is searching for a missing woman last heard from in Sept. 2022. According to a release from the KPD, Katherine E. Carrico was reported missing by a family member on Oct. 22, after not being seen or heard from since mid-September.
KINGSPORT, TN
Lootpress

West Virginia man arrested for attempted murder

MINGO COUNTY, WV (LOOTPRESS) – A West Virginia man has been arrested for attempted murder and a host of other charges. According to the Mingo County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old Tyler May of Mingo County was arrested today by Cpl. M.J. Mounts and Gilbert Chief of Police N. A. Glanden.
MINGO COUNTY, WV
WVNS

WVNS

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy