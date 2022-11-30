Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Virginia Sheriff's Office Delivers Thanksgiving CheerTracy LeicherPage County, VA
Shenandoah Valley Sheetz locations offering $1.99 gas for holiday travelersTracy LeicherMount Jackson, VA
19-year-old write-in candidate becomes youngest town council member in Timberville, VirginiaMargaret MinnicksTimberville, VA
New Luray Museum Honors Black HistoryTracy LeicherLuray, VA
This All-You-Can-Eat Buffet in Virginia is a Must-VisitJoe MertensCharlottesville, VA
Related
theriver953.com
Christmas parades around the Valley
It’s Christmas time in the Shenandoah Valley and this weekend will feature quite a few celebrations and parades. Christmas on Main in Front Royal gets started at noon today with the Merry Market and Christmas parade at 5 pm. Strasburg’s Christmas parade down King Street will start at 4:30...
crozetgazette.com
Secrets of the Blue Ridge: Crozet East
The east side of Crozet is just packed with history! To get up to speed on those happenings, join in on this short, eastbound 1.35 mile jaunt. Where to begin? At Crozet’s “Mile-Zero”—the four-way stop-sign intersection beside the red brick 1923 Chesapeake and Ohio passenger depot.
NBC 29 News
First Night Virginia 2023 Canceled
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) -A long-standing Charlottesville tradition is canceled this year. First Night Virginia celebrations will not take place this coming New Year’s Eve. According to the event’s website, organizers plan to have a First Night Virginia celebration in 2024. Do you have a story idea? Send us...
Garbage piles up for thousands of customers in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties after trash company files bankruptcy
STERLING, Va. — Trash continues to pile up for thousands of households in Fairfax and Loudoun counties after their garbage collection company announced, with little notice, that they were closing. "I am incredibly saddened to inform you that Haulin' Trash, LLC will be closing its business effective December 1st,...
WHSV
Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah holds first benefit concert since Covid-19
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta Health Hospice of the Shenandoah (AHHS) held its 12th benefit concert on Thursday. It was also the first one since the Covid-19 pandemic. The concert featured 8 local music groups and artists including Justina Hodgson, Voxti from Eastern Mennonite University, The Men in Grey from Virginia Military Institute, Melissa Sumner Swisher, Dr. Brian Stisser, Addie Tocci, and Faithful Men.
WHSV
Waynesboro answers 15-year call to install second fire station
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - The Waynesboro Fire Department is adding a second home to the West End. Fire Chief Andrew Holloway said a second station helps conquer a challenge in responding. “Our industry standards says we need to meet an arrival time, from the time we were dispatched, in five...
royalexaminer.com
Human remains found in Fairfax identified as missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith
Last month, Front Royal Police Department detectives received information that the Fairfax County Police Department was working an investigation regarding the discovery of unidentified human remains in their jurisdiction. The remains, which were sent to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner, underwent extensive DNA testing and forensic analysis. Based on the DNA testing, statistical analyses, and other facts and circumstances surrounding the case, it was determined that the remains were those of missing Front Royal resident Kevin Smith.
NBC 29 News
1 dead in fatal fire on Pen Park Lane
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (WVIR) - At approximately 12:40 am on Friday, December 2, fire rescue units from Albemarle County and the Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of a fire on the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane. First responders arrived on scene seven minutes after dispatch and...
WHSV
Update on Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project
WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Waynesboro’s drainage improvement project is off to a strong start. The city’s Public Works department is progressing through phase two with Maryland Avenue closed off. The biggest task to do now is lay down the pipe for the impacted structures. “We have 1,000, about...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: One dead in overnight fire at residence on Pen Park Lane
One person was found dead inside a residence in the 1100 block of Pen Park Lane in Charlottesville as a result of an overnight structure fire. Career and volunteer units from Albemarle County, as well as units from Charlottesville Fire Department, were dispatched to the report of the structure fire at 12:40 a.m. Friday.
WHSV
Power outages reported across the region
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Many people are without power across the region, and it’s possible that the weather could create more problems. WHSV Chief Meteorologist Aubrey Urbanowicz said that gusts could stay between 25-45mph. Poweroutage.us has reported many outages as of 6:05 p.m. Albemarle County: 30. Augusta County: 945.
Augusta Free Press
Augusta County: Right lane closure on southbound I-81 ramp on Saturday
VDOT close the right lane on the ramp from southbound Interstate 81 to eastbound Interstate 64 at I-81 southbound exit 221 in Augusta County on Saturday. The closure will be in effect from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Crews will be performing cleanup operations to remove material left at the...
Augusta Free Press
Albemarle County: Tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road overturns, catches fire
A tractor-trailer carrying lumber on Ivy Road in Albemarle County lost its load, overturned and caught fire, closing the road for several hours and sending one person to the hospital. The call to 911 was logged at 2:50 p.m., according to county authorities. When crews arrived at the scene, the...
WSET
Tractor trailer hits and kills one man in Campbell County
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Va. (WSET) — Virginia State Police say one person is dead after being hit by a tractor-trailer in Campbell County. It happened on Friday around 1:30 a.m. on the Brookneal Highway (US-501N) near Marshall Mill Road. "The tractor-trailer was unable to avoid striking the male pedestrian, who...
Spotsylvania restaurant served alcohol after license suspension, Virginia ABC says
After almost two years of issues over health permits and liquor licenses, this week the Virginia Alcoholic Beverage Control Authority (ABC) issued a search warrant against a Spotsylvania restaurant for continuing to serve alcohol after their licenses were suspended last year.
theriver953.com
BRNGTF conclude a lengthy investigation with arrest
Virginia State Police (VSP) announced the conclusion of a length investigation with an arrest. The 29-year-old Culpeper resident was apprehended during the execution of a search warrant in the 200 block of Jenkins Avenue of Culpeper. Ruiz-Torres has been charged with a felony count of possession with the intent to...
WDBJ7.com
Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire along I-81N cleared
ROCKBRIDGE Co., Va. (WDBJ) - UPDATE: The vehicle fire was cleared. EARLIER STORY: A Rockbridge Co. vehicle fire at mile marker 175 along I-81N is causing delays Friday night, according to VDOT. The right lane, shoulder and exit ramp are closed.
WHSV
Holiday Parade returns to downtown Harrisonburg Dec. 3
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Floats, marching bands, and Santa Claus will once again make their way through downtown Harrisonburg in the holiday parade. The parade is just one of many events taking place on Dec. 3, in the “Winter Wonderfest” festival. “Winter Wonderfest is like Downtown Harrisonburg’s real-life...
cbs19news
Police say Charlottesville area has a gang problem, members are juveniles
ALBEMARLE COUNTY, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- The Albemarle County Police Department said on Thursday that the Charlottesville area has a gang problem. "You have a choice to end this. There's only a matter of time before you or someone you love is shot and killed. So, let's end this cycle now," said Colonel Sean Reeves a press conference Thursday.
Comments / 0