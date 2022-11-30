Read full article on original website
Made in Missoula: 5 Gift ideas for Those Who Shop Local
One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Do Missoulians Believe The Motto ‘No Friends On Powder Days’?
Ski season is underway in Montana and that means "Powder Days" are coming. I have been a snowboarder in Montana for over 30 years. Some friends and I were talking about the upcoming season and we got into the topic of "Friends on Powder Days" versus "No Friends On Powder Days". The debate began.
Watch Missoula Born Actor in New ‘Cocaine Bear’ Movie Trailer
Montana is bear country, and bear encounters are a part of everyday life. That is why we always spread the advice to always be "bear aware." Just recently, many Montanans have had close bear encounters. So much so that MCPS has asked parents not to allow their kids to walk home from school due to multiple black bear sightings.
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit
The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
Subsidized Rent at Creekside Could Be as Low as $650 Per Month
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - After receiving an award of $5.5 million to build or renovate for affordable housing, subsidized rent at the Creekside Apartments on West Broadway could be as low as $650 per month. Homeword has Received $5.5 Million to Renovate Creekside Apartments. KGVO News spoke with Cheryl...
Breathtaking Video Shows Missoula as a Stunning Winter Wonderland
We all know that Missoula is a special place. But, sometimes we take it for granted. Sometimes we need to take a step back and realize just how special this place we call home is. Each year, thousands of students from all over the world enroll at the University of...
Self-Care Missoula: Ways to Refresh During the Hectic Holidays 2022
I absolutely adore this time of year. The shopping, the decorating, the cooking, the visitors, the events and WOW there's a lot going on. It's magical and intoxicating, enchanting and stupefying. Some amount of planned-relaxation time is always helpful, but especially during the hectic holiday season, which can easily become overwhelming. Here are some self-care techniques Missoulians can use to chill out:
WATCH Missoula Driver Learn Hard Lesson Why You Never Brake Check
It is always so odd to be randomly wandering through the internet only to stumble across a trending video from Missoula. I have always been a fan of dashcam footage because it shows undeniable proof of how stupid people can be when behind the wheel. With the winter weather rolling...
Jolly and Joyful Family Photo Ops With Santa Saturday, Missoula
As you go dashing through the snow this first weekend of December in Missoula, be sure to keep some wholesome family activities in mind. Our Missoula Public Library will be in the Christmas spirit this Saturday, December 3, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. That's when you can get your family photos taken with Santa. Bring your kids to downtown Missoula and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library. Besides posing for your phone photos, they will be there to read stories and hear all about holiday wishes.
With Montana Snow Looming Think Responsibly First
Snow storms in Montana happen. This is not news, this is not a surprise. We have more on the way. So let's work together to make sure that we can get through it as a team! Go Montana!. Make sure your walks and porches are clear of snow. According to...
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America
Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
UM’s Barkey Talks Possible Rail Strike on KGVO’s Talk Back Show
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Dr. Patrick Barkey, Director of the University of Montana Bureau of Business and Economic Research appeared on the KGVO Talk Back show on Wednesday and addressed the issue of a possible rail worker strike. Barkey said aside from the possible national repercussions of a strike,...
No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula
There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
Montana woman to compete on Food Network
LOLO, Mont. - A baker based in Lolo will compete on the popular Food Network show Christmas Cookie Challenge this Sunday. Sara Hemenway runs Frosting Cakery out of her home where she makes custom cookies and cakes. Hemenway said someone from the Food Network reached out and asked her to...
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
How to Help in Hard Times: KYSSMAS for Kids returns in Missoula
Think back to your most memorable Christmas. It likely happened when you were a child, with memories of loved ones, and a favorite toy, usually obtained with surprise, and sacrifice. For many Western Montana families, our harsh economy is dashing those dreams. Higher prices for everything have put on the...
Surprisingly Affordable and Pet Friendly Missoula Airbnbs
As much as mother nature tends to try and keep us from traveling this time of year, it is by far the busiest travel season of the year. With the holidays among us, many people are looking to visit friends and family, regardless of what the weather or rising gas prices may throw at us.
UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe
(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve With ‘Missoula On Main’
It's time to look ahead to New Year's Eve and get ready to have a party in Downtown Missoula. For the past 28 years Arts Missoula has put on the "First Night Missoula" celebration held in multiple venues throughout Missoula. Over the past few years we have seen many live events change and evolve, so it shouldn't be a surprise that "First Night Missoula" has evolved too.
