Missoula, MT

Made in Missoula: 5 Gift ideas for Those Who Shop Local

One thing I love about Missoulians is the pride we have for our city. That's because we really do live in a fantastic place, and as a way of giving back lately I've put more effort into shopping local. I'm feeling sentimental just writing this, the Christmas spirt must be getting to me. Here's 5 Missoula-made gift ideas that'll jolly up your holiday:
Behind the Scenes – How Yellowstone Came to be Filmed in Montana

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - The TV series Yellowstone has millions of viewers around the world, and much of the show is filmed right here in Montana, but how the series came to be filmed near Missoula is a story told to KGVO News by Allison Whitmer, Film Commissioner with the Montana Film Office at the Montana Department of Commerce in Helena.
Missoula Montana Reacts To Unofficial Demonyms On Reddit

The longer I live in Missoula, the more it surprises me. Like how the whitetail deer have no qualms about traipsing around in Pattee Canyon all willy-nilly with no regard for S Higgins commuters, or how a foot of snow on the ground barely scratches the surface of what we're used to putting up with all year.
Self-Care Missoula: Ways to Refresh During the Hectic Holidays 2022

I absolutely adore this time of year. The shopping, the decorating, the cooking, the visitors, the events and WOW there's a lot going on. It's magical and intoxicating, enchanting and stupefying. Some amount of planned-relaxation time is always helpful, but especially during the hectic holiday season, which can easily become overwhelming. Here are some self-care techniques Missoulians can use to chill out:
Jolly and Joyful Family Photo Ops With Santa Saturday, Missoula

As you go dashing through the snow this first weekend of December in Missoula, be sure to keep some wholesome family activities in mind. Our Missoula Public Library will be in the Christmas spirit this Saturday, December 3, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. That's when you can get your family photos taken with Santa. Bring your kids to downtown Missoula and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library. Besides posing for your phone photos, they will be there to read stories and hear all about holiday wishes.
Montana’s Oldest Church is One of the Most Unique in America

Across the great state of Montana, you'll find several beautiful churches that hold a special place in the state's history, but have you ever been to Montana's oldest church?. St. Mary's Mission in Stevensville, Montana is the oldest church in the state. The mission was founded by Belgian-born Father Pierre DeSmet, S.J.on September 24, 1841, 48 years before Montana officially became a state.
No, Joann Fabrics Isn’t Closing in Missoula

There's a story circulating in the vast expanse of the internet about Joann Fabrics. Since it's from the other side of the country and plenty of yahoos are sharing it, of course there's confusion surrounding the status of the crafts chain, especially since they have seven Montana locations in Missoula, Kalispell, Great Falls, Helena, Billings, Bozeman, and Butte.
Montana woman to compete on Food Network

LOLO, Mont. - A baker based in Lolo will compete on the popular Food Network show Christmas Cookie Challenge this Sunday. Sara Hemenway runs Frosting Cakery out of her home where she makes custom cookies and cakes. Hemenway said someone from the Food Network reached out and asked her to...
Advice From MHP on What to Do if You Get Into a Winter Accident

Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - You’ve just slid off the icy road and into a guardrail. Should you get out and check the damage, or should you stay inside and wait for help?. Sergeant Jay Nelson with the Montana Highway Patrol spoke to KGVO News on Thursday morning as the latest winter storm brought snow and icy roads to western Montana.
UPDATE: Missing Missoula Teen Found Safe

(UPDATE: December 1 at 5:35 p.m.) The Missing Endangered Person Advisory for Isabel Henderson has been canceled. Isabel has been located safely. The Missoula Police Department thanks you for your assistance. (First report: December 1 at 1:54 p.m.) Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - On December 1, 2022, at approximately 1:54...
Celebrate New Year’s Eve With ‘Missoula On Main’

It's time to look ahead to New Year's Eve and get ready to have a party in Downtown Missoula. For the past 28 years Arts Missoula has put on the "First Night Missoula" celebration held in multiple venues throughout Missoula. Over the past few years we have seen many live events change and evolve, so it shouldn't be a surprise that "First Night Missoula" has evolved too.
