As you go dashing through the snow this first weekend of December in Missoula, be sure to keep some wholesome family activities in mind. Our Missoula Public Library will be in the Christmas spirit this Saturday, December 3, from 1:00 - 4:00 p.m. That's when you can get your family photos taken with Santa. Bring your kids to downtown Missoula and meet Santa and Mrs. Claus at the library. Besides posing for your phone photos, they will be there to read stories and hear all about holiday wishes.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 3 DAYS AGO