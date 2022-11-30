Power cut to more than 75K customers after strong winds hit parts of Western Washington

SEATTLE — Thousands remain without power Wednesday morning after rain, snow and high winds arrived in western Washington Tuesday.

Strong winds of 35 to 45 mph, with higher gusts near the northern islands continued until early Wednesday morning before subsiding.

Latest outages

Last updated: 7 a.m. Wednesday

Puget Sound Energy has 30,397 customers without power in areas scattered across the Puget Sound region.

Snohomish PUD is reporting 30,314 customers without power in areas scattered across Snohomish County.

Seattle City Light is reporting 14,948 customers without power, primarily in Northgate, Greenwood and Lake Forest Park.

There are no significant outages in Tacoma Public Utilities’ service area at this time.

Forecast

We may still get some snow in heavy showers or at elevation around 1,000 feet or higher. A convergence zone may increase snow in Snohomish County Wednesday morning, so we will have to keep an eye on that.

We will continue to see a few showers this morning which will mainly be rain, but again we have to watch anything heavy. This afternoon we could see some instability showers fall as snow or wet snow.

Later in the day, northeast wind in the Fraser River will increase and push colder air and north wind over the rest of western Washington.

While I don’t expect much later today and into tonight, late Wednesday, another round of snow will increase from south to north, starting south of Olympia tonight and moving into Seattle and possibly Everett overnight and into Thursday morning.

Some computer model projections keep things at around an inch, but I expect a few inches of snow could fall, especially from around Seattle south. The interaction of that increasing north wind and what’s left of the south wind will be key, and unfortunately, will require watching as the event starts again.

Thursday afternoon will be colder in the upper-30s with gusty north wind and some isolated or scattered snow/wet snow showers. Highs will only be in the upper-30s.

