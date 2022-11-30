ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Power cut to more than 75K customers after strong winds hit parts of Western Washington

By Chief Meteorologist Morgan Palmer, KIRO 7 News
 7 days ago
SEATTLE — Thousands remain without power Wednesday morning after rain, snow and high winds arrived in western Washington Tuesday.

Strong winds of 35 to 45 mph, with higher gusts near the northern islands continued until early Wednesday morning before subsiding.

Latest outages

Last updated: 7 a.m. Wednesday

Puget Sound Energy has 30,397 customers without power in areas scattered across the Puget Sound region.

Snohomish PUD is reporting 30,314 customers without power in areas scattered across Snohomish County.

Seattle City Light is reporting 14,948 customers without power, primarily in Northgate, Greenwood and Lake Forest Park.

There are no significant outages in Tacoma Public Utilities’ service area at this time.

Forecast

We may still get some snow in heavy showers or at elevation around 1,000 feet or higher. A convergence zone may increase snow in Snohomish County Wednesday morning, so we will have to keep an eye on that.

We will continue to see a few showers this morning which will mainly be rain, but again we have to watch anything heavy. This afternoon we could see some instability showers fall as snow or wet snow.

Later in the day, northeast wind in the Fraser River will increase and push colder air and north wind over the rest of western Washington.

While I don’t expect much later today and into tonight, late Wednesday, another round of snow will increase from south to north, starting south of Olympia tonight and moving into Seattle and possibly Everett overnight and into Thursday morning.

Some computer model projections keep things at around an inch, but I expect a few inches of snow could fall, especially from around Seattle south. The interaction of that increasing north wind and what’s left of the south wind will be key, and unfortunately, will require watching as the event starts again.

Thursday afternoon will be colder in the upper-30s with gusty north wind and some isolated or scattered snow/wet snow showers. Highs will only be in the upper-30s.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 7

Melvin Yocum
6d ago

That's because your Dem controlled department of transportation doesn't prepare for winter weather. They don't cut back trees or tree limbs over power lines they wait until repairs are needed for all the extra overtime they get.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
q13fox.com

Seattle weather: Rain and snow mix on the way

SEATTLE - After a frozen start to the day, we're tracking another surge of moisture across parts of Western Washington. A rain and snow mix is in the forecast. Little to no accumulations are expected. A lot of neighborhood roads, driveways and sidewalks remain snowy and slushy. If you're able...
SEATTLE, WA
KIRO 7 Seattle

Snow causes messy roads in the South Sound

PUYALLUP, Wash. — In the South Sound, snow and icy conditions forced all campuses in the Puyallup School District to close on Monday. Over the weekend, Puyallup, Bonney Lake and Edgewood got about 2 inches of snow. Spanaway and Olympia got about an inch. A viewer shared video of...
PUYALLUP, WA
myedmondsnews.com

Full northbound I-5 overnight closure in north Everett this weekend

Drivers heading northbound on Interstate 5 through Everett this weekend should plan for early morning closures, the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) said. After a weather delay last week, the main event in the 12th Street Bridge Project will occur from 11 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 10, to 4 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 11, and 11 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11 to 4 a.m. Monday, Dec. 12, when northbound I-5 closes so crews can replace a girder. The work is weather dependent.
EVERETT, WA
q13fox.com

Cold and clear overnight with a chance for snow again Sunday

SEATTLE - We're forecasting another shot at seeing snow showers for portions of the region Sunday as low-pressure spins in more precipitation. Areas south and southwest of Seattle have the best chance for lowland snowflakes. We're expecting potentially a couple of inches for those lowland areas with up to four into the southern foothills and mountains.
SEATTLE, WA
kpug1170.com

Crews come to aid of hypothermic kite surfer in Bellingham Bay

BELLINGHAM, Wash. – An incident in Bellingham Bay on Thursday, December 1st, is a reminder to anyone venturing onto the water this time of year to be prepared for the worst. Coast Guard Station Bellingham and the Bellingham Fire Department fire boat both responded to reports of a kite surfer in distress near Taylor Dock.
BELLINGHAM, WA
dailyfly.com

Washington State Snow And Traction Restrictions Have Arrived

King County – The Washington State Patrol Commercial Vehicle Division wants drivers to protect themselves and their passengers while traveling over our States Mountain passes this year. It takes only one unprepared or careless driver to slow or stop traffic. After last years unprecedented three pass closures, and the...
KING COUNTY, WA
Seattle, WA
