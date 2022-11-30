ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Bill to make 'swatting' a felony in Ohio moves forward

By Madeline Ottilie
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
WCPO 9 Cincinnati
 3 days ago
The Ohio House voted Tuesday to advance a bill that would make “swatting” a felony in Ohio. “Swatting” is when someone makes a false report of a serious threat.

“All across the country, folks have been killed in these instances — law enforcement officers and civilians as well,” said state Rep. Kevin Miller, R-Newark, who sponsored House Bill 462 .

If the bill becomes a law, violators could face prison time and potentially thousands of dollars in restitution.

“Typically, there's a huge law enforcement response,” he said. “That can involve bringing additional officers out early, holding officers out after their shift, so there's a cost to the public.”

Miller said the bill sets the tone that swatting is not acceptable in Ohio.

Opponents argue the bill is not necessary.

“The behavior this bill is meant to address is already illegal and more often than not is already a felony,” said Niki Clum with the Ohio Public Defender's Office in her testimony opposing the bill. “Adding additional overlapping charges just leads to a confusing criminal code, mistakes in trial, and a coercive stacking of charges.”

To become a law, the bill would also need to pass in Ohio’s Senate and be signed by the governor. If the bill doesn’t make it through those steps before the end of the session, Rep. Miller plans to reintroduce it next year.

A string of swatting incidents has disrupted schools across the Tri-State this year. On Monday, a false report of an active shooter sent hundreds of Winton Woods students on lockdown .

A similar false report was made earlier this month at Pleasant Run Middle School. Brandi Price received a text from her son when the school went on lockdown.

“I will never, ever forget that text ever,” she said. “He's like, ‘Someone says that it’s someone in a school with a gun.”

Kids can be heard laughing in the background of the 911 call that led to the lockdown. A young girl now faces charges for it.

“They don't realize how it's impacting the students, the teachers, their parents,” Price said.

Swatting is already a felony in Kentucky after a new law was signed into effect earlier this year.

'This will be very hard to stop': Increase in technology could lead to more swatting calls
Princeton High School among multiple Ohio schools targeted by national active shooter hoax
'It's stress, it's trauma': Expert weighs in on string of swatting incidents at Ohio schools

Comments / 40

Allie
3d ago

There are already laws on the books concerning this so perhaps law enforcement and the judicial system enforcement the the laws in place.

Reply(7)
11
Tony Dunlap
3d ago

Personally, I think ANY false report to police should be a felony.

Reply(4)
23
EstablishedIn1970
2d ago

Ummm...correct me if I'm wrong...but isn't "swatting" really called "filing a false report"? This revamping of laws that already exist seems redundant to me. Just actually enforce the laws that are already in place and perhaps people would fear repercussions and not do such asinine things, instead of a simple slap on the wrist, catch and release democratic policies.

Reply
2
Related
NBC4 Columbus

Ohio House passes bill blocking politicians from curtailing gun access during states of emergencies

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — State lawmakers took a precautionary vote Thursday to block a rarely-used Michigan practice from bleeding into Ohio’s borders: curtailing firearm access during a state of emergency. In 2020, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s move to pause nonessential business, including the sale of firearms, during the coronavirus pandemic incensed Ohio legislators and gun […]
OHIO STATE
columbusfreepress.com

Initiate This: Adult Use Comes to Ohio

Drum roll please … within approximately one month, cannabis will … or should … take center stage at the Ohio Statehouse. That is when the General Assembly is mandated by the Ohio Supreme Court to follow the rules regarding citizen initiated statutes. Legislators must consider Regulate Marijuana Like Alcohol (RMLA) Act. Will they, is a matter of debate.
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Constitutional amendments in Ohio could have a new requirement to pass

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – Ohio Republicans broadened the scope of a measure Thursday that would make it more difficult for citizen-initiated petitions to be embedded within the state constitution. Two weeks after Secretary of State Frank LaRose and Rep. Brian Stewart (R-Ashville) presented a proposal requiring 60% of the vote, as opposed to a simple […]
OHIO STATE
dayton247now.com

New gun-control bill could bring extra measures for Ohioans purchasing a firearm

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- The long-stalled issue of gun regulation was discussed at a hearing conducted by the Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday. Republican Senator Matt Dolan believes Senate Bill 357 could bring safety measures to gun laws. Dion Green, who lost his father in the Oregon District Mass Shooting in 2019, is a supporter of the bill.
OHIO STATE
WCPO

LGBTQ+ Ohioans anxious as same-sex marriage bill passes Senate

COLUMBUS, Ohio — A bill to protect marriage equality passed the U.S. Senate Tuesday evening, but LGBTQ+ Ohioans are worried the legislation doesn't do enough, especially with the added exceptions. The Respect for Marriage Act would make sure that every legal marriage would be considered legitimate and would prohibit...
OHIO STATE
The Center Square

School could expand to nearly all students in Ohio if bill passes

(The Center Square) – School choice options in Ohio could expand to nearly every student if a new bill works its way quickly through the Ohio Legislature during the lame duck session. Senate Bill 368, introduced by Sen. Sandra O’Brien, R-Rome, earlier this week, would eliminate income thresholds currently attached to the state’s school voucher program and significantly expand tax credits to home-schoolers. Those two changes, according to The Buckeye...
OHIO STATE
WFMJ.com

Feds arrest three more Ohioans for Capitol riot

Three people from Northeast Ohio have been arrested for their alleged actions during the January 6, 2021 incursion at the U.S. Capito to stop congress from certifying votes cast to elect President Joseph Biden. Federal prosecutors say 28-year-old Ryan Swoope of Perry Ohio is accused of assaulting law enforcement officers...
PERRY, OH
wksu.org

Ohio legislators consider bill to decriminalize fentanyl test strips

Ohio legislators are considering legislation that would decriminalize a test that can detect fentanyl in drugs — a move advocates say could save lives. Fentanyl test strips allow drug users to easily test to see if a substance contains traces of fentanyl — a powerful and deadly synthetic opioid that increases the risk of overdose.
OHIO STATE
WSAZ

Ohio Gov. DeWine announces $57.8 million in safety grants

OHIO (WSAZ) - School safety remains at the forefront of many minds, following violent situations that have unfolded at schools across the country. To help improve safety in the classroom, Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine announced $57.8 million in grant funding is going toward school districts throughout Ohio. “We’re super grateful...
OHIO STATE
WOWK 13 News

Large meteor seen over West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio

VIDEO COURTESY: ELI SHANK HUNTINGTON, WV (WOWK) — People looking at the sky at 7:34 p.m. Thursday witnessed a brilliant green meteor streaking across the sky. WOWK-TV chief meteorologist Spencer Adkins had just concluded his live remote broadcast from Barboursville when he and a handful of students and residents witnessed the meteor race across the […]
KENTUCKY STATE
Diana Rus

This Is the Snowiest Town in Ohio

Chardon is a city in and the county seat of Geauga County, Ohio, in the United States. Chardon is Geauga County's only incorporated city and contains land from Chardon, Hambden, and Munson townships.
CHARDON, OH
WCPO 9 Cincinnati

WCPO 9 Cincinnati

Read the latest Cincinnati, Ohio news and weather from WCPO 9 Cincinnati, updated throughout the day.

