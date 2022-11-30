Kyle Daukaus details injuries he sustained in Roman Dolidze fight, reveals Eryk Anders fight at UFC Orlando is the final one on his contract: “This is do-or-die for me”

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Eagles players team up off the field to deliver “A Philly Special Christmas” albumJalyn SmootPhiladelphia, PA
4 Great Steakhouses in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
Bronx Gas Station Linked to Philly Traffic Agent Shooting?BronxVoiceBronx, NY
Philadelphia Finally Uncover the Name of The Boy in the BoxLarry LeasePhiladelphia, PA
Family Fun Things to Do: Van Gogh, The Immersive Experience at the Tower Theatrefamilyfunpa.comPhiladelphia, PA
Related
UFC announces any fighter that trains under James Krause will not be permitted to fight
The UFC has released a statement on the James Krause situation. On November 5, a featherweight fight between Shayilan Nuerdanbieke and Darrick Minner took place. Minner – who is coached by Krause – was the betting underdog but in the hours before the fight, a ton of money came in on Nuerdanbieke to win and to win by KO.
Michael Bisping concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be “underestimating” Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282
Michael Bisping is concerned that Paddy Pimblett may be ‘underestimating’ Jared Gordon ahead of UFC 282. It will be Paddy Pimblett (19-3 MMA) vs Jared Gordon (19-5 MMA) in the co-headliner lightweight match-up on UFC 282 on Saturday December 10th at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada. It is to be ‘Baddy’s’ first pay-per-view event.
UFC free fight: Sergei Pavlovich steamrolls Derrick Lewis in 55 seconds
It took Sergei Pavlovich less than a minute to make his mark in the UFC heavyweight division. Looking to make it four straight, Pavlovich faced former title challenger Derrick Lewis this past July at UFC 277. Pavlovich cracked Lewis with a few big rights, which had “The Black Beast” on...
MMAmania.com
The Bionic Man! War-torn Michael Bisping reveals two breaks in lower back: ‘I have no regrets’ doing MMA
Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping, has been through the mixed martial arts (MMA) wringer. The UFC Hall of Famer has sustained myriad injuries throughout his life and combat sports career. When it comes to his bodily issues, Bisping, 43, is most known for having lost his eye thanks to a detached retina from his 2013 clash against Vitor Belfort. The British fan-favorite has undergone several additional surgeries to fix his battle-tested body since his Nov. 2017 retirement. Even in 2022, Bisping is feeling the lingering effects of a lifelong career in MMA.
UFC free fight: Kevin Holland sends Joaquin Buckley's mouth piece flying with third-round TKO
Kevin Holland’s special 2020 included a finish of Joaquin Buckley. Buckley made his octagon debut on short notice against Holland at UFC Fight Night 174, but “Big Mouth” proved to be too much. Holland did a good job of evading Buckley’s big power and managed to drop...
UFC Orlando: ‘Thompson vs. Holland’ Live Results and Highlights
The Octagon returns to Florida for tonight’s UFC Orlando event, a fourteen-bout fight card headlined by Stephen Thompson vs. Kevin Holland. Thompson (16-6-1 MMA) will enter the contest looking to rebound, this after dropping back-to-back decisions to Gilbert Burns and Belal Muhammad. Prior to those setbacks, the former two-time welterweight title challenger was coming off wins over Geoff Neal and Vicente Luque.
Paddy Pimblett name drops the one footballer he would like to fight in the Octagon
Paddy Pimblett has named the footballer he has a particular disdain for as he prepares for his return to the Octagon. Make no mistake about it: Paddy Pimblett is already one of the biggest stars in the Ultimate Fighting Championship. It may not seem like it, but it’s true. The...
MMAmania.com
Stephen Thompson recalls being told by UFC not to wrestle after second win: ‘It wasn’t the most exciting fight’
Stephen Thompson is the real-life karate kid. Since joining Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) in Feb. 2012, “Wonderboy” has been known as one of the best and most unique strikers in mixed martial arts (MMA). The sport is more than just striking, however, and when Thompson began rounding out his game after a tough first career loss to Matt Brown, he was informed to go right back to his roots.
Chael Sonnen believes Conor McGregor is “clean,” explains why he thinks the Irishman left the USADA testing pool: “I think that he made the right decision”
Chael Sonnen doesn’t think Conor McGregor is using steroids. McGregor has been under fire from Anthony Smith and other fighters and fans for leaving the USADA testing pool. Many have wondered if the Irishman is taking steroids when he is not in the testing pool, but Sonnen doesn’t think that is the case.
MJF trolls Conor McGregor in latest appearance on AEW Dynamite
AEW star MJF gave a not-so-subtle nod to Conor McGregor during an appearance on Dynamite earlier this week. Anyone that knows Conor McGregor knows that he can be controversial from time to time. In equal measure, the same can be said for pro wrestling sensation MJF. The two have even...
dexerto.com
Jake Paul sets fight date for $1 million clash with UFC’s Paddy Pimblett
Jake Paul has set a date for his proposed sparring session with UFC’s Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett, and it’s actually not too far away. When it comes to the fallout from his fights, Jake Paul is no stranger to people claiming that the result was never in doubt. Ever since he first fought Ben Askren back in March 2021, there have been plenty of claims that his fights are “fixed.”
MMAmania.com
Hasbulla knew! Former UFC champ leaks Liver King chat after ancestral guru exposed for steroids
The Liver King has been uncrowned. Social media sensation Brian Johnson, who rose to fame by looking jacked and eating raw liver, has long denied any use of performance-enhancing drugs, previously telling Pardon My Take that PED stands for Prioritize, Execute, and Dominate. “He’s got an ass filled with steroids...
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider callout from Michael Chandler
Daniel Cormier believes Jorge Masvidal should reconsider the callout from Michael Chandler. It is true that Michael Chandler (23-8 MMA) has called out Jorge Masvidal (35-16 MMA) for a fight, but ‘Gamebred’ seemingly has no interest in such a matchup. Masvidal has lost 3 in a row, twice...
Tyson Fury-Derek Chisora live boxing results and analysis
Tyson Fury puts his WBC heavyweight title on the line in a trilogy fight against Derek Chisora in the main event. Follow live.
Jonathan Pearce “excited” to face Darren Elkins at UFC Orlando, knows he has to be careful against him: “I have to fight smart and fight perfectly for 15 minutes”
Jonathan Pearce was pumped when he got the call to fight Darren Elkins at UFC Orlando. After Pearce beat Makwan Amirkhani at UFC London in July he wasn’t sure what was going to be next for him. He thought he could’ve gotten a ranked opponent. But, is excited to face Elkins who is someone he grew up watching.
Kayla Harrison admits she is “heartbroken” following her first career loss in MMA: “I fell on my face”
PFL sensation Kayla Harrison has opened up on her first loss in mixed martial arts to Larissa Pacheco. Last week, in the PFL finals, Kayla Harrison lost to Larissa Pacheco. It served as the third time she’s faced her rival as she attempted to become a three-time PFL champion.
Ariel Helwani provides positive update on latest contact negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC
Ariel Helwani has provided a positive update on the latest contract negotiations between Francis Ngannou and the UFC. The 40 year old MMA reporter believes that Francis Ngannou and the UFC will come to an agreement. The last time Ngannou fought in the Octagon was in January of this year...
Full fight video: Jan Blachowicz flattens Corey Anderson, then flexes on Jon Jones
Jan Blachowicz’s rematch vs. Corey Anderson was a memorable one for many reasons. Back at UFC Fight Night 167 in February 2020, Blachowicz viciously knocked out Anderson. Not only it was a nice knockout, but Blachowicz also put an end to Anderson’s impressive winning streak while avenging his 2015 loss. On top of that, Blachowicz immediately turned to then-light heavyweight champion Jon Jones and flexed on him in front of his hometown. It was a scene.
Daniel Cormier shares his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return
Daniel Cormier has shared his take on who Conor McGregor should be matched up with in his UFC return. The 43 year old commentator believes McGregor, a former two-division UFC champion will return to action in 2023 and has given his insight into who he feels the Irishman will meet with inside the Octagon next.
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling announces Henry Cejudo clash likely on for March: “This fight is going to happen”
UFC bantamweight champion Aljamain Sterling has confirmed Henry Cejudo is next. ‘Funk Master’ is fresh off his recent title defense at UFC 280 in October. Standing opposite the champion was T.J. Dillashaw. The former titleholder had missed over a year due to injury issues, but little did fans know that the injury problems were just getting started.
bjpenndotcom
Hilo, HI
42K+
Followers
15K+
Post
12M+
Views
ABOUT
MMA News, current events and exclusive fighter interviews from the Mixed Martial Arts industryhttps://www.bjpenn.com/
Comments / 0