Kyle Daukaus details injuries he sustained in Roman Dolidze fight, reveals Eryk Anders fight at UFC Orlando is the final one on his contract: “This is do-or-die for me”

Former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight titleholder, Michael Bisping, has been through the mixed martial arts (MMA) wringer. The UFC Hall of Famer has sustained myriad injuries throughout his life and combat sports career. When it comes to his bodily issues, Bisping, 43, is most known for having lost his eye thanks to a detached retina from his 2013 clash against Vitor Belfort. The British fan-favorite has undergone several additional surgeries to fix his battle-tested body since his Nov. 2017 retirement. Even in 2022, Bisping is feeling the lingering effects of a lifelong career in MMA.

2 DAYS AGO