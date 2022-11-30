Read full article on original website
Related
Lebanon-Express
France plans to ration power in case of shortages
France will ration electricity and allow targeted blackouts in case of a shortage of power this winter, the details of a government action plan of how to cope in case of an energy shortfall have revealed.
Lebanon-Express
Germany turns to rejected asylum seekers to fill labor shortage
The German government is set to grant one-year residency permits to rejected asylum seekers who have lived in Germany for five years, offering them a legal chance to work in the country while hoping to solve an acute labour shortage that means around two million jobs across the country are currently unfilled.
'They're really tough.' U.S. takes solace in earning respect despite World Cup exit
The U.S. men's national team didn't advance at the World Cup, but it accomplished a different goal — changing the way the world views American soccer.
Lebanon-Express
Pressure mounts on South Africa's Ramaphosa over 'farmgate' scandal
Calls are mounting for South African president Cyril Ramaphosa to resign with senior officials in the ruling African National Congress (ANC) gathering on Friday to decide whether he should stay on after an inquiry found evidence of misconduct over cash hidden at his farm.
Lebanon-Express
RAW: WORLD CUP: AMERICAN FANS IN QATAR REACT TO THE NETHERLANDS VICTORY OVER US
US knocked out of World Cup, loses to the Netherlands 3-1 Memphis Depay and Daley Blind scored in the first half and Denzel Dumfries added a late goal as the Netherlands eliminated the United States from the World Cup with a 3-1 victory that advanced the Dutch to the quarterfinals. Second-half substitute Haji Wright cut the U.S. deficit to 2-1 in the 76th minute when Christian Pulisic’s cross hit his trailing foot and popped over goalkeeper Andries Noppert and into the net. Dumfries assisted on the first two goals and scored on a volley in the 81st. The Oranje extended their unbeaten streak to 19 games and face Argentina or Australia next.
Despite FIFA and Qatar, World Cup is proving a force for good
Today's newsletter looks at the World Cup's positives. Consider the tournament's impact on protests in China and Iran.
Lebanon-Express
AP Week in Pictures: Europe and Africa
Nov. 25 – Dec. 1. A week in which the war in Ukraine dominated the news, deadly landslides occurred on the southern Italian island of Ischia and the men’s soccer World Cup group matches continued in Qatar. This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by The Associated Press from Europe and Africa in the last week. The selection was curated Chief Photographer for Madrid Emilio Morenatti.
Lebanon-Express
US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November in face of surging rate hikes by Fed
WASHINGTON (AP) — US employers added a strong 263,000 jobs in November in face of surging rate hikes by Fed. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Lebanon-Express
Deadly landslide engulfs motorway in Brazil
Firefighters in the Brazilian state of Parana are working tirelessly to find about dozens of people thought to have been engulfed in a landslide that hit a coastal highway.
Lebanon-Express
European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo
BRUSSELS (AP) — European Union nations tentatively agree on $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil ahead of Monday embargo. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.
Comments / 0