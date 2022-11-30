Read full article on original website
Raleigh neighborhood meeting discusses rezoning around New Bern BRTThe Triangle TribuneRaleigh, NC
No Available Appointments at the Cary DMV Leads to Long Wait TimesJames TulianoCary, NC
You could have been in the dorm and not known it had ever happened!Sheeraz QurbanChapel Hill, NC
Men’s Basketball: No. 25 Ohio State comeback bid ends short, falls 81-72 at No. 17 Duke in ACC/Big Ten ChallengeThe LanternColumbus, OH
NC State players on loss to Pitt: 'This isn’t a team full of quitters'
“Just the little things, you know. We just have to do a better job of defending. It comes down to that, honestly.”. “It honestly wasn’t different. The opportunities are still there, and we just try to take advantage of them. We just fell short tonight.”. On the offensive struggles:
Countdown to Kickoff: ACC Championship Game
CHAPEL HILL, N.C. — Asked about the significance of what’s at stake this weekend and the potential impact as the North Carolina football program seeks to capture its first ACC title since 1980, Josh Downs immediately launched into the historical context. But quantifying and qualifying that context tripped...
Day-of Musings + Score Prediction: No. 9 Clemson vs. No. 23 North Carolina
— Wrote in more length this week about Clemson's offense vs. North Carolina's defense and vice versa. Might Clemson get Will Shipley involved in the pass game, especially if Carolina loads the box as anticipated? Tar Heels had issues covering Georgia Tech's backs out of the backfield. Shipley, and Phil Mafah, figure to be a significant part of the game plan and we could see some variety and creativity in how Clemson gets them touches.
LIVE updates, game thread: ACC Championship
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — After Clemson's six-year streak of ACC titles ended in 2021, the No. 9 Tigers will attempt to reclaim the conference crown and earn their seventh title in eight years when they face the No. 23 North Carolina Tar Heels in the 2022 ACC Championship Game on Saturday, Dec. 3. Kickoff at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte is set for 8 p.m. ET.
Kevin Keatts on Pitt loss: 'It wasn’t our night'
RALEIGH, N.C. -- NC State suffered an ugly 68-60 loss to Pittsburgh in the ACC opener after a cold shooting night from the guards and early foul trouble for the big men. Kevin Keatts answered questions after the loss on Jarkel Joiner's poor shooting, how to move forward and much more on Friday night.
UNC at Virginia Tech Preview: ACC Opener
ACC Network (Jay Alter, Randolph Childress) "We're a different team, Virginia Tech is a different team ... adding that type of weight in terms of turning everything around in Blacksburg doesn't help us. Through the wins and losses, we just stuck together and we kept getting better and better, and so for this year's team, that's what we've got to do. We've got to stick together and tweak, alter and pivot and change the things that we need to change, and then we need to stay the course on the things that are good for us." — UNC coach Hubert Davis on last season's win at Virginia Tech, which helped the Tar Heels turn things around in mid-February and get hot.
Filipowski on the rise in latest Draftables update
This week on 247Sports, we broke down five recent stock-risers and five new names on the Draftables, a comprehensive list of every NBA prospect playing college basketball. Duke freshman Kyle Filipowski was one of those five risers as the former five-star prospect has established himself as one of the best freshmen in college basketball and put himself back in the lottery discussion as a result.
247Sports
UNC's Hubert Davis says the Tar Heels 'don't have' a player like Indiana's Trayce Jackson-Davis after loss
Following back-to-back losses to Iowa State and Alabama, North Carolina (5-3) became the fourth preseason No. 1 team in the 74-year history of the AP Poll to drop three-straight games with a 77-65 loss to Indiana (7-0) on Wednesday. Following the loss, Tar Heels coach Hubert Davis said Hoosiers big man Trayce Jackson-Davis was too much for his team to handle in the post as Indiana outscored UNC, 50-24, in the paint. Jackson-Davis notched his second double-double of the season with a game-high 21 points and 10 rebounds.
247Sports
