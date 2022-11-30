Read full article on original website
'They're really tough.' U.S. takes solace in earning respect despite World Cup exit
The U.S. men's national team didn't advance at the World Cup, but it accomplished a different goal — changing the way the world views American soccer.
Burkina Faso suspends French broadcaster RFI
Burkina Faso on Saturday ordered the immediate suspension of Radio France Internationale (RFI) broadcasts, accusing it of putting out a "message of intimidation" attributed to a "terrorist chief". "Considering everything that has happened before, the government has decided on the immediate suspension, until further notice, of the broadcasting of Radio France Internationale's programmes."
Russia sidesteps oil embargo with shadow fleet
What's the effect of the Russian oil price cap and EU embargo?. The EU reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil Friday. Here is what to know about the cap, the EU embargo and what they could mean for consumers and the global economy.
Despite FIFA and Qatar, World Cup is proving a force for good
Today's newsletter looks at the World Cup's positives. Consider the tournament's impact on protests in China and Iran.
