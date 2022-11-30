ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

AFP

Burkina Faso suspends French broadcaster RFI

Burkina Faso on Saturday ordered the immediate suspension of Radio France Internationale (RFI) broadcasts, accusing it of putting out a "message of intimidation" attributed to a "terrorist chief". "Considering everything that has happened before, the government has decided on the immediate suspension, until further notice, of the broadcasting of Radio France Internationale's programmes."
Sioux City Journal

Russia sidesteps oil embargo with shadow fleet

What's the effect of the Russian oil price cap and EU embargo?. The EU reached a deal for a $60-per-barrel price cap on Russian oil Friday. Here is what to know about the cap, the EU embargo and what they could mean for consumers and the global economy.

