ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Train service from San Diego to Los Angeles could be disrupted into the new year

By Rachel Bianco
ABC 10 News KGTV
ABC 10 News KGTV
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3F1IVh_0jRpHlQS00

Oceanside, CA (KGTV) - Passengers who rely on trains to get them from San Diego to Los Angeles will be inconvenienced longer than first thought.

Amtrack and Metro Link service connecting San Diego to Orange County will be suspended until possibly February.

It's usually a scenic ride along the coast. Oscar Gonzalez takes Amtrack from LA to work at the Del Mar Race Track. It's a commute he's never minded.

"It's smooth it's like real relaxing, I prefer a train because buses jump up and down, stops and no traffic, and usually on time," said Oscar Gonzalez.

Lately, Gonzalez has no choice but to add in a bus trip.

Passenger rail between San Diego and Orange counties has been suspended since September 30th.

Crews are working to stabilize the tracks in San Clemente.

Orange county transportation officials say the tracks have shown signs of movement due to a rapidly eroding coastline.

Officials say the tracks have moved more than 28 inches toward the ocean over the last 15 months or so.

The emergency repairs began September 30th and may not be finished until February. Buses are transporting Pacific Surf Liner passengers between Irvine and Oceanside, making a long day even longer.

"I would say like 3 and a half hours with like 3 different connections," said Gonzalez.

The Surfliner runs from San Diego to San Luis Obispo. It's the second busiest rail corridor in the United States.

Comments / 1

Related
Coast News

Missing San Marcos teen returns safely home

SAN MARCOS — A 13-year-old girl from San Marcos is safely back home with her family on Friday after going missing 11 days ago, the San Diego County Sheriff’s Department reported today. Sofia Nicole Corbisiero left her San Marcos home on foot on the evening of Nov. 20...
SAN MARCOS, CA
San Diego Channel

Where to watch Team USA take on the Netherlands around San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — Stars, stripes, and soccer will be the subject Saturday for several San Diego establishments as Team USA fans file in, hoping America's quest for the World Cup stays alive. Eyes from around the globe will be on Team USA, starting at 7 a.m. PT, since...
SAN DIEGO, CA
smartcitiesdive.com

High-speed rail line from LA to Las Vegas could begin construction in 2023

California could see its second high-speed rail project begin construction next year, according to news reports. Brightline West looks to build an $8 billion passenger rail corridor connecting Southern California and Las Vegas, mainly within the median of the Interstate 15 freeway. It would operate 180-mph electric trains. Unlike the...
LAS VEGAS, NV
birchrestaurant.com

15 Best Restaurants in Newport Beach, CA

What comes to mind when you think of California? Surely it’s the beautiful weather, sprawling beaches, and, of course, versatile cuisine. In the sunshine state alone, you can indulge in some of the best food in the country as you explore ethnic cuisines and embrace different cultures. And one...
NEWPORT BEACH, CA
travelawaits.com

My 9 Favorite Restaurants To Experience In Carlsbad, California

Carlsbad is an upscale Southern California beach town about an hour north of San Diego. It has an eclectic dining scene that offers everything from hole-in-the-wall eateries to high-end experiences. Most of the restaurants in this article are found in what is known as Carlsbad Village, a charming, walkable area...
CARLSBAD, CA
Southern California Weather Force

Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through Sunday

SCWF Flood Watch ZonePhoto bySouthern California Weather Force. Southern California Weather Force has issued a Flood Watch effective Thursday evening through Sunday …. A strong storm system will move into the flood watch zone’s SLO region by Thursday evening, spreading east through the SBA/VT/LA zones overnight and into early Friday. Heavy rainfall that will lead to flooding in the burn areas will be highly likely so you should already be having sandbags deployed …
SAN LUIS OBISPO COUNTY, CA
News 8 KFMB

Did you feel it? Earthquake near Ocotillo felt across San Diego

OCOTILLO, Calif. — A magnitude 4.0 earthquake struck near Ocotillo, along the U.S.-Mexico border at 7:28 a.m. Thursday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. It was centered 6.9 miles northwest of Ocotillo and was about 2 miles deep. It was 26.8 miles west of Imperial and 27.4 miles west...
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

Rain in the forecast for San Diego County

Rain is in the forecast for parts of San Diego County Thursday starting this afternoon, according to reports from the National Weather Service. There is a 20% chance of rain Thursday in San Diego County valleys, Escondido, El Cajon, San Marcos, La Mesa, Santee and Poway. Snow levels are expected...
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Why Is San Diego Charging $45 for Some Parking at ‘Free' December Nights?

Many people will agree that hidden charges are some of the worst things in the world. Baggage fees, cleaning fees, resort fees, anything with the word "fee" in it. Which brings us to "free" things, which are some of the best things in the world. Love, a sunset, December Nights in Balboa Park, which is slated for this Friday and Saturday.
SAN DIEGO, CA
ABC 10 News KGTV

ABC 10 News KGTV

28K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest San Diego, California news and weather from ABC 10 News KGTV, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.10news.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy