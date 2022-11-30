ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Feds add bat species to endangered list

By Wbbm Newsradio Staff Report
WBBM News Radio
WBBM News Radio
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ktlxw_0jRpHdMe00

( WBBM NEWSRADIO) -- The federal government is adding a bat native to the Chicago area to the endangered species list because of a devastating fungal disease.

Experts from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service say a disease called "white-nose syndrome" is spreading and kills nearly all northern long-eared bats in infected areas.

Rebecca Collings, a senior ecologist with the Cook County Forest Preserves, said the endangered bat helps keep mosquitoes and other insects in check by eating them.

The northern long-eared bat’s addition to the federal endangered species list will provide it with more legal protections, she said. It also could encourage greater efforts to control the disease.

Listen to WBBM Newsradio now on Audacy!
Sign up and follow WBBM Newsradio
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Phys.org

Mammoth problem found with extinction timeline

Precisely when mammoths went extinct has fascinated paleontologists for generations, perhaps because their decline coincided with the arrival of people to North and South America. So it's only natural to wonder if humans contributed to the extinction of these enormous beasts of the ice age more than 10,000 years ago.
The Guardian

CT scans of toothed bird fossil leads to jaw-dropping discovery

Fossil experts have cooked the goose of a key tenet in avian evolution after finding a premodern bird from more than 65m years ago that could move its beak like modern fowl. The toothy animal was discovered in the 1990s by an amateur fossil collector at a quarry in Belgium and dates to about 66.7m years ago – shortly before the asteroid strike that wiped out non-avian dinosaurs.
CNET

Massive Meteorite Was Hiding Two Minerals Never Before Seen on Earth

A giant meteorite discovered in Somalia turned out to be like a scientific Kinder egg ... full of surprises. The El Ali meteorite is named for its landing location near the town of El Ali. It weighs in at 16.5 tons (15 tonnes) and is one of the largest meteorites ever found. Scientists researching its composition discovered it was hiding two new minerals never before seen on Earth.
msn.com

Scientists just revived an ancient virus that was frozen for 48,500 years

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, BGR may receive an affiliate commission. An ancient virus has been revived after being frozen for almost 50,000 years. The virus was found along with six others in the Siberian permafrost. The youngest frozen virus clocked in at 27,000 years old, while the oldest was clocked at 48,5000 years old, making it the most ancient of the viruses that scientists have revived thus far.
WKMI

Have you Heard of the Indiana Oil Pit Squid?

Indiana tends to fly under the radar mostly. Sure, Indianapolis is a major metropolitan area, and I guess basketball is kind of a big deal there. But other than that, no quarrels with Michigan like Ohio has. But there is one legend that makes Indiana home to one of the...
INDIANA STATE
CNET

A Lizard Fossil, Found in a Storeroom Cupboard, Rewrites History

The entryway to the Natural History Museum in London houses one of the most impressive skeletons on Earth, suspended high above the ground. The 82-foot, 356-bone display is a monument to the planet's biggest creature, the blue whale. It's impossible to miss. If you're working in the museum's storeroom, poring...
allthatsinteresting.com

The Incredible Story Of Starfish Prime, When The U.S. Detonated A Nuclear Bomb In Space

On July 9, 1962, the Atomic Energy Commission set off a 1.4-megaton thermonuclear warhead in outer space, 240 miles above the Pacific Ocean near Hawaii. On a summer night in 1962, the sky above the Pacific Ocean suddenly burst into an array of stunning colors visible from Hawaii to New Zealand. But the gorgeous show was no quirk of nature. It was actually the effect of a high-altitude nuclear bomb test called Starfish Prime.
HAWAII STATE
Gizmodo

Mind-Altering Parasite Could Be Making Wolves Bolder

The mind-altering effects of a well-known parasite may extend to more species than we thought. In new research this month, Yellowstone scientists are making the case that Toxoplasma gondii infection can influence the behavior of gray wolves in the area. It appears to increase their odds of risk-taking behaviors, such as leaving their packs or becoming pack leaders.
The Atlantic

Fur Seals Made a Tremendous Comeback. That Might Be a Problem.

This article was originally published by Hakai Magazine. In the Antarctic, the fur-seal population is booming. Having rebounded from near eradication by hunters in the 18th and 19th centuries, Antarctic fur seals are making their way to new frontiers. Their recovery has been so successful that the animals are pushing beyond their known historical range, causing “unexpected terrestrial conservation challenges” for Antarctica’s fragile vegetation, a recent study warns.
MuckRock

‘This is really concerning:’ Chicago air quality sensors show disparities across the city — and unexplained spikes in pollution

Why we're reporting on Chicago's air pollution and how to republish this story. Chicago’s air quality is among the worst in the U.S., and there are several local hotspots for particulate matter 2.5 — the tiny particles that come from diesel trucks and industry and enter people’s lungs and blood, causing significant health problems. Our ongoing series on Chicago air pollution can be republished under a Creative Commons license. For more information, click the republish button below.
CHICAGO, IL
WBBM News Radio

WBBM News Radio

Chicago, IL
28K+
Followers
15K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local news from Chicago.

 https://www.audacy.com/wbbm780

Comments / 0

Community Policy