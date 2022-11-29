Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 millionAsh JurbergAlaska State
Indigenous Yup'ik Translation Draws Tears of JoyGrant PerryAnchorage, AK
The People of Anchorage Don't Want Kroger-Albertson MergeBryan DijkhuizenAnchorage, AK
Exploring the old Anchorage Mansion.Rooted ExpeditionsAnchorage, AK
After Deadly Fire, Alaska Hotelier Indicted on $1.5 Million In Tax EvasionTaxBuzzAnchorage, AK
Related
alaskasnewssource.com
Bridge Builders of Anchorage hosting Diversity Festival Saturday
James Johnson is an award-winning Tlingit artist and carver who is taking Tlingit art to places it’s never been before, all while embracing his heritage. Nonprofit gives Mat-Su residents an invite to their table this Thanksgiving. Updated: Nov. 23, 2022 at 6:02 PM AKST. If you have yet to...
This Alaskan couple has given away $500 million
Two Swedish immigrants who arrived in Alaska at the turn of the 20th century lay could lay claims to being Alaska's most generous couple, having been responsible for $500 million in grants and donations to Alaskan organizations.
ktoo.org
Alaska’s 2nd fatality-free year of commercial fishing could be part of a trend
There were no fatalities within Alaska’s commercial fishing fleets this year, for only the second time on record. The U.S. Coast Guard says the credit belongs to the fishermen themselves. It’s the first time since 2015 that Alaska has gone a year without a commercial fishing death. The Coast...
alaskasnewssource.com
An Anchorage woman is nominated as a CNN Hero of the year
NTSB urges inspections of Bell 407 helicopters following crash investigation findings. National Transportation Safety Board is urging immediate action following investigation findings of a helicopter crash that happened on June 8th, 2022 near Kalea, Hawaii. Updated: 14 hours ago. Friday's top headlines and stories from across the state. Bridge Builders...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, December 1, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Federal funds will help relocate villages threatened by climate change. Also,...
Alaska Communications expands fiber internet to Anchorage, Fairbanks and Soldotna
ANCHORAGE, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 1, 2022-- For Anchorage bed and breakfast owner Kathryn Deal, having slow internet is a matter of having guests – or no guests. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221201005291/en/ Pictured: Kathryn Deal, owner of Deal’s Bed & Breakfast. (Photo: Business Wire)
Cult of Mac
iPhone Emergency SOS via satellite saves stranded Alaska man
Apple’s new Emergency SOS via satellite service built into the iPhone 14 helped Alaska State Troopers rescue a man near the Arctic Circle. As the satellite SOS service just launched in mid-November, this may be the first time it has been used in real crisis. iPhone 14 Emergency SOS...
alaskasnewssource.com
Environmental Protection Agency request may end plans for Pebble Mine project
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The regional administrator of the Environmental Protection Agency has taken a major step in preventing the development of mines in the Bristol Bay watershed today, issuing a recommended determination that may put a stop to the Pebble Partnership’s plans for the region. The recommendation follows...
akbizmag.com
Planned Tower for ANC Airport Would Be Alaska’s Tallest Building
A rendering of the new air traffic control tower for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport. The ConocoPhillips Alaska Building’s days as Alaska’s tallest inhabited structure are numbered. A new control tower planned for Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport (ANC) will surpass its height, rising to more than 300 feet, twice as tall as the existing airport tower.
alaskasnewssource.com
Southcentral stays cool & clear under high pressure
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - High pressure is back, with clear skies returning to Southcentral Thursday. High winds are up to warning level with Valdez seeing a gust to 69 mph, with a high wind warning for the city and Thompson Pass remaining in place into the overnight hours. The storm...
kdlg.org
Day 1: Notes from the Bristol Bay Board of Fish meeting
The 2022 Board of Fish Bristol Bay meeting is underway from Nov. 29 - Dec. 3 at the Dena’ina Center in Anchorage. KDLG's Izzy Ross is at the meeting. Here are her notes. Find proposals, changes and department reports on the board's website by clicking here. Stream live audio...
alaskalandmine.com
Halt Holtan Hills!
The housing crisis is at the doorstep of every American town and city, big or small. Alaska and the Municipality of Anchorage are no exception. People who a decade or two could have purchased homes now find homeownership far out of reach. Here in Girdwood, the crisis is especially severe. Hundreds of people who work at our businesses, including many who work at the resort, have zero options for housing within the community. Some are sleeping in tents, couch surfing, or living in their vehicles.
A man in Alaska stranded while riding a snow machine was rescued after using his iPhone 14's emergency satellite SOS feature
The man used Apple's Emergency SOS via satellite feature to relay useful information to rescuers, like his clothing, supplies, and any injuries.
alaskasnewssource.com
A cold winter’s morning for Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The cold spot for Alaska on Tuesday was Arctic Village, dropping to 45 below zero as Tuesday got underway. Fort Yukon recorded 42 below, and lows hit the 20s below over Interior Alaska for a very chilly morning. We may be experiencing some of the coldest...
naturalresourcereport.com
State warns of Firmageddon
Drought, insects, and fungal diseases are killing Oregon and Washington fir trees in such high numbers this year that U.S. Forest Service researchers are referring to it as “Firmageddon,” according to the Oregonian/OregonLive. Forest Service workers have seen an unprecedented number of dead firs, twice as many in 2022 as in previous years. They’ve discovered dead firs on more than1.23 million acres in the two states, but the bulk were found on 1.1 million acres in Oregon, primarily in Fremont National Forest as well as in the Winema, Ochoco, and Malheur National Forests. Researchers say extreme heat in 2021 followed by drought weakened the forests, allowing insects and diseases to decimate the firs, killing as many as half the fir trees in some areas such as in Central Oregon north of the state’s border with California.
scitechdaily.com
Startling – Elevated Levels of Arsenic Found in Nevada’s Private Wells
Numerous residential wells need improved drinking water treatment and monitoring, according to the study. Private wells are the main source of drinking water for 182,000 individuals in Nevada outside of its busy cities. However, a recent study published in the journal Science of The Total Environment reveals that some of the tested Nevada private wells are contaminated with levels of heavy metals that exceed federal, state, or health-based guidelines. Drinking water tainted with metals like arsenic may have harmful consequences on one’s health.
alaskasnewssource.com
2023 Iditarod sees second-lowest number of entries in race history
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Four veteran mushers beat the November 30 midnight deadline at the last second, but the field of 34 mushers who have signed up for the 2023 Iditarod Trail Sled Dog Race is still among the smallest in race history. “I think that has to do with...
Which group of registered Alaska voters didn’t show up in 2022? A look at the participation drop-off by party
The general election had a noticeable drop in voter participation in Alaska in 2022, but the drop-off in voter interest wasn’t the same in all groups of registered voters. Just 266,573 of Alaska’s 601,795 registered voters cast ballots, a 44.30% turnout. That means 26% fewer voters participated than in 2020, and 6% fewer voters participated than in 2018, the last midterm general election.
ktoo.org
Former Alaska couple ordered to pay $1.47 million for fraud against Yakutat elder
A former Alaska couple has been ordered to pay nearly one and a half million dollars for taking money from a Yakutat elder. The couple took hundreds of thousands of dollars and used it to retire early and buy a home in Texas. Ogle died in 2020 while the case...
oilcity.news
(PHOTOS) 77 ducks found dead at Wyoming’s Ocean Lake; Game and Fish euthanizes one Canada goose
CASPER, Wyo. — On Tuesday, Nov. 29, Wyoming Game and Fish personnel discovered 77 dead mallard ducks at the Ocean Lake Wildlife Habitat Management Area in Fremont County, the department said in a press release. Personnel also found one Canada duck that was afflicted and euthanized the bird, Game...
Comments / 4