Ohio State football and USC may soon confirm the 4-team College Football Playoff’s inadequacy

Ohio State football star Marvin Harrison Jr’s 2-word reaction to Utah’s win over USC
The Buckeyes are alive! Heading into the final week of the college football season, Ohio State’s playoff hopes were dying. They were ranked fifth in the country, just below USC. However, in a magical final twist to the season, the Utah Utes pulled off a stunning upset of the Trojans, putting the latter’s playoff hopes in jeopardy.
USC football coach Lincoln Riley’s shocking admission on Caleb Williams injury
USC football star Caleb Williams had a painful night physically and emotionally after their tough loss to the Utah Utes in the Pac-12 championship game. Not only did the USC Trojans got blown out by the Utes 47-24, but Williams suffered multiple injuries in the contest. In the first quarter, he hurt the pinky finger on his throwing hand after a big run. In fact, his hand was bleeding as photos and videos from the game show a laceration on his pinky finger.
3 best Luke Fickell replacements for Cincinnati after Wisconsin move
After six incredibly successful seasons at the helm, Luke Fickell has departed Cincinnati for Wisconsin ,with Kerry Coombs taking over as the interim coach. As the Bearcats move to the Big 12 this coming season, this search is among the most important in school history for their long-term stability. Luke...
College Football Playoff 2022-’23: Latest CFP rankings, CFB Playoff bracket projection after USC, TCU losses
Who will make the College Football Playoff in 2022? While the 2022-’23 CFB Playoff is months away with the entire
5-Star Freshman Reportedly Transferring From SEC School
Texas A&M is in jeopardy of losing freshman cornerback Denver Harris this offseason. According to On3, the former five-star recruit has entered the NCAA transfer portal. Harris played in five games for the Aggies this season. He had 14 total tackles and three passes defended. Earlier this season, Texas A&M...
Desmond Howard Has 1 College Football Playoff Team On Upset Alert
This weekend's conference championship games will help determine the field for the College Football Playoff. For ESPN's Desmond Howard, one playoff contending team might be on upset alert tonight. Appearing on Get Up, Howard said that USC could be in danger of losing to Utah in the Pac-12 Championship Game....
Former NFL Player, Actor Has Died At 56
Earlier this week, the football world and Hollywood lost a beloved figure when a former NFL player and actor passed away. Brad William Henke, who played professional football for the Denver Broncos, passed away on Thursday. Henke was just 56 years old. He started his football career at the University...
Look: Ryan Day's Recruiting Move Sparked An 'Uproar'
Earlier this week, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day and offensive line coach Justin Frye took a visit to see Buckeye commit Luke Montgomery. When Montgomery posted a photo of the visit on Tuesday evening, it sparked somewhat of an "uproar" around the college football world. College football is currently...
Utah football coach Kyle Whittingham’s 4-word message to Ryan Day, Ohio State after beating USC
It’s never too late for a massive shakeup in the college football world. As the 2022 season is coming to a close, the Utah football team found a way to deliver one more shocker to their rivals USC. A 47 – 24 decimation of the Trojans might have cost USC a spot at the College Football Playoff in favor of Ohio State.
Interesting Power 5 QB enters transfer portal
Now that the college football regular season is over for teams, we’re starting to see coaches and players make moves. On Thursday, we learned of a big impending move. Former Oregon State Beavers quarterback Chance Nolan has entered the transfer portal, according to multiple reporters. One reporter said she had heard Nolan had left the team.
Breaking: Brian Hartline Announces Decision On Cincinnati Job
Ohio State Buckeyes fans can breathe a sigh of relief. Thursday afternoon, Ohio State wide receivers coach Brian Hartline announced that he will be staying with the Buckeyes. Hartline was rumored to have interest in the Cincinnati job. However, it appears that he will be staying put. "I am aware...
Good luck finding Deshaun Watson’s debut with Browns on TV outside of Cleveland or Houston
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Disgraced quarterback Deshaun Watson makes his debut with the Cleveland Browns on Sunday. The game will take place in what is sure to be a hostile environment in Houston, where he spent the first five seasons of his NFL career before demanding a trade amid numerous allegations of sexual misconduct.
How to Watch No. 10 Indiana Basketball Against Rutgers on Saturday
Indiana basketball (7-0) hits the road to face the Rutgers Scarlet Knights (5-2) on Saturday at 4 p.m. ET at Jersey Mike's Arena in Piscataway, N.J. Here's how to watch, with game time and TV information, three leading storylines, the latest on the point spread, the coaching matchup, series history and more.
Another Prominent Quarterback Reportedly Entering Transfer Portal
The transfer portal is starting to fill up with experienced quarterbacks. According to ESPN's Pete Thamel, Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne intends to enter the NCAA transfer portal. Pyne started 10 games for the Fighting Irish this season, completing 64.6 percent of his pass attempts for 2,021 yards with 22...
Big Ten commissioner doubles down on Ohio State College Football Playoff take
Ohio State football is hoping to make the playoffs. They’ve enjoyed a successful 2022 season with the exception of last week’s home defeat at the hands of rival Michigan. But is there still hope for their College Football Playoff chances? Big Ten commissioner Kevin Warren got brutally honest on the Buckeyes CFP odds, per Ralph D. Russo.
Top Ohio State Assistant Reportedly Interviewing For Head Coaching Job
On the heels of a crushing defeat to the Michigan Wolverines, Ohio State's coaching staff could soon be taking another loss. Brian Hartline, Ohio State's wide receivers coach and one of the most-respected assistants in college football, is reportedly interviewing to be a head coach. ...
SEC Five-Star Recruit Plans To Enter Transfer Portal
College football's transfer portal was busy this week. With the regular season coming to a close, hundreds of college athletes have made the decision to change programs in search for a fresh start. Tunmise Adeleye, a former five-star Texas A&M recruit, has reportedly joined the growing ...
St. Edward defends Division I state title in 28-14 win vs. Springfield
CANTON, Ohio — For about a quarter, the rematch had the makings of an encore to remember. Down by a touchdown early Friday night at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, St. Edward changed that with a methodical offense and swarming defense to repeat as OHSAA Division I state football champion. Both aspects of the Eagles’ offense and defense have been their trademarks, and they led to their 28-14 win vs. Springfield.
'24 TE Camden Jones cuts list to three, sets commitment date
Pasadena (Calif.) junior tight end Camden Jones cut his list down to three and is set to commit next week. Jones is one of the state’s top tight end prospects and has a very high ceiling. We had a chance to see him at multiple events in the off-season and there’s a lot to like about him.
What to watch with Deshaun Watson and picks for Browns-Texans
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Browns travel to Houston on Sunday to face the Texans. The game marks Deshaun Watson’s debut for his new team and it just happens to come against his old team. Ashley Bastock and Dan Labbe looked ahead to Sunday’s game with what they’re watching when...
