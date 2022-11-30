Read full article on original website
Flood Watch Issued for Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Counties Thursday Evening Through SundaySouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Series of Storm Systems to Impact Ventura, Santa Barbara, and San Luis Obispo Tonight Through the WeekendSouthern California Weather ForceSan Luis Obispo County, CA
Opinion: Some homeless people are snowbirdsDavid HeitzSanta Barbara, CA
Solvang, CA A City Worth VisitingCristoval VictorialSolvang, CA
"Ghostbusters" Star DiesNews Breaking LIVESanta Barbara, CA
Deputy saves overdosing man in Goleta with Naloxone
A deputy on patrol saved a man he found overdosing on a sidewalk in Goleta Monday night by administering a single dose of Naloxone before the ambulance arrived. The post Deputy saves overdosing man in Goleta with Naloxone appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
DA Drops Homicide Charge in Suspected Santa Ynez Murder
The Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office has dropped charges for a Santa Ynez homicide due to new information. On Friday, District Attorney Joyce Dudley's office released a statement on the October 8, 2022 death of 72-year-old Terry Lee Wilson. Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26-years-old from Lancaster, was arrested and charged...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Injured Paraglider Rescued Near Gibraltar
An injured paraglider was rescued near Gibraltar Road on Thursday afternoon. At 2:15 p.m., Santa Barbara County and City firefighter paramedics, Search & Rescue, and an Air Support Helicopter responded to the scene. A 29-year-old male paraglider crashed approximately 300 feet below the launch site off Gibraltar Road. Firefighter paramedics...
Husband and wife found dead in Ojai home
The Ventura County Sheriff’s Office on Wednesday announced an investigation into the deaths of a 68-year-old man and a 58-year-old woman in Ojai. Officials said that on Tuesday, at around 4:16 p.m., deputies responded to a residence in the 1200 block Cruzero Street for a “wellness check on family members.” Deputies assigned to […]
Santa Barbara Edhat
Several Traffic Collisions in the Rain Throughout County
Several traffic collisions have taken place on highways throughout the county during the rainstorm. Santa Barbara County Fire Captain Scott Safechuck reports two separate collisions near the Gaviota rest stop area on Highway 101 southbound at 5:56 a.m. Friday. One vehicle rolled over and both collisions were non-injury. The southbound...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Boat Runs Ashore off Mesa Lane
Santa Barbara City firefighters responded to a boat that ran ashore near Mesa Lane Wednesday. Santa Barbara Harbor Patrol and the U.S. Coast Guard also responded to the scene and discovered a large vessel on Mesa Lane Beach. Fire personnel accessed the beach, located the vessel and discovered a single...
Prosecutors dismiss homicide case against 26-year-old for October death of Santa Ynez man
The People have dismissed the homicide case against Rylen Quinn Svane-Morris, 26, for the October death of Terry Lee Wilson, 72, in Santa Ynez. The post Prosecutors dismiss homicide case against 26-year-old for October death of Santa Ynez man appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Maria Police Investigating Officer Involved Shooting
The Santa Maria Police Department remains committed to transparency. After carefully evaluating any effect the release may have on the integrity of the investigation and the degree of community interest in the incident, we have created a critical incident community briefing video to share with our community members. WARNING: The...
Police release video of fatal officer-involved shooting in Santa Maria
The Santa Maria Police Department on Friday released video of an officer-involved shooting that took place in late October.
Two gang members found guilty in Ventura County murder
Two gang members were found guilty on Thursday of charges related to the murder of a man in Ventura County. The two suspects were found guilty after a nine-week-long trial, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office. Raymond Bolanos, 27, from Oxnard was found guilty on charges of murder in the second degree, attempted […]
kclu.org
Detectives release new details of deaths of man, woman in Ventura County
Detectives have released new details about the deaths of a husband and wife in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were asked by family members to do a welfare check on the couple, who lived just outside of Ojai. The family told deputies they received a concerning letter. Officers...
kclu.org
Two found dead in Ventura County home
Detectives are trying to figure out what led to the deaths of two people in Ventura County. Ventura County Sheriff’s deputies were called to Meiners Oaks Tuesday afternoon to check on the well-being of two people. They found a couple dead in a home. The names of the two people haven’t been released.
Oxnard investigators seek public’s help in bank robbery
Oxnard Police Department's Emergency Communications Center received a 9-1-1 call around 10:12 a.m. on Nov. 21 reporting a robbery at the Wells Fargo Bank branch on 1700 East Gonzales Rd. The post Oxnard investigators seek public’s help in bank robbery appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
County Observes World AIDS Day
In observance of World AIDS Day on December 1, the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department is joining local partners in recognizing the achievements made in HIV Prevention. World AIDS Day is an opportunity for people worldwide to unite in the fight against HIV, to show support for people living with HIV, and to remember those who have lost their lives to AIDS-related illness. This year’s theme is “Putting Ourselves to the Test: Achieving Equity to End HIV.” Ending the HIV epidemic requires us to recognize and address the social challenges and health disparities that block marginalized groups from equal access to services.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Rainstorm Pushes Goleta Holiday Parade to December 10
The Santa Cruz Market 5th Annual Goleta Holiday Parade Presented by Fuel Depot that was scheduled for this Saturday, December 3, at 6:00 p.m. has been postponed to the following Saturday, December 10, at 6:00 p.m. due to the strong likelihood of rain. While it is disappointing not to celebrate this special hometown parade with you this Saturday, we hope you will mark your calendar for December 10 and plan to enjoy this beloved community event.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Goleta's Finest Community Awards Gala
The Santa Barbara South Coast Chamber of Commerce, from Goleta to Carpinteria, is excited to announce the 2022 Goleta’s Finest Award Winners. Goleta’s Finest is a 72-year-old tradition honoring remarkable individuals whose contributions have enhanced the Goleta community. Learn about the winners here. “The Goleta community has a...
Santa Maria man sues police department over 2018 arrest
A Santa Maria man has filed a lawsuit in federal court after a standoff with police and arrest in 2018.
Santa Barbara Independent
Santa Barbara Supervisors Approve $90,000 Signing Bonuses to Attract New Psychiatrists and Physicians
With more than half its staff psychiatric positions now vacant, Santa Barbara County’s Department of Behavioral Wellness sought — and got — permission from the county supervisors to pay $90,000 signing bonuses to attract new psychiatrists to sign on with the county. Translated into strictly full-time positions, that equates to vacancies in nine out of 13 budgeted positions. The supervisors also voted to increase the pay for staff psychiatrists by 8 percent. This brings the base salary from $285,000 to $295,000. Since 2015, the department has been authorized to pay bonuses of $75,000, but that has not proved persuasive.
oxnardpd.org
2022 Oxnard Police Department Pink Patch Campaign
CONTACT: Paul Carganilla, Community Affairs Manager. For the fifth consecutive year, the Oxnard Police Department joined other law enforcement agencies across the country in October's “Pink Patch” campaign to raise funds and spread awareness for the battle against breast cancer. This year, Oxnard P.D. partnered with the Oxnard Police Community Foundation, Starbucks, Stacy Miller Public Affairs, Inc., and other local sponsors to raise funds through community “pop-up” fundraisers hosted at the Oxnard Police Station, Oxnard Starbucks locations, and the Channel Islands Harbor Farmer’s Market. These efforts raised a total of $8,000.00 for the Ribbons of Life Breast Cancer Foundation, a local 501(c)(3) non-profit public charity that provides support to breast cancer patients and survivors across Ventura County.
kclu.org
Tri-Counties not done with storm system yet
It’s going to be a wet weekend in the Tri-Counties, but the heaviest remaining rainfall from the two-part storm could be on the Central Coast. We could see one to three inches of rain in San Luis Obispo and Santa Barbara Counties before the storm activity is over. Ventura County’s totals will mostly be under an inch. But, mountains and foothills on the Central Coast could see another two inches of rainfall.
