10 Year Old Shoots Mother So He Can Order VR Set From AmazonStill UnsolvedMilwaukee, WI
Proposal would give Wisconsin families hundreds of dollars each monthJake WellsWisconsin State
Wisconsin boy 10, charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother over amazon order frustrationcreteMilwaukee, WI
New Evidence Shows T. Rex May Have Been 70% Bigger Than What Fossils SuggestPrateek DasguptaKenosha, WI
Choking student saved by a fellow 4th grader using HeimlichMuhammad Junaid MustafaRacine, WI
Harvey was surrendered by his owner to a high-kill shelter in Kerr County | Forgotten Friends
KERRVILLE, Texas — Our "Forgotten Friends" series showcases a dog or cat each week that has spent a lengthy time at an area shelter, just waiting for someone to notice them and bring them home to love. Harvey is a 3-year-old Catahoula mix who was surrendered by his owner...
Wbaltv.com
These puppies need a new home!
It's time to introduce you to some pets looking for a good home. The Maryland SPCA's Katie Flory shows us some puppies in the shelter and explains how Giving Tuesday will really help the shelter.
Detroit Dog Rescue seeks owner after dog found with army patches
(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Dog Rescue found an abandoned dog on the road in Detroit, and they are looking for answers as they believe the dog's owner could be a member of the military. According to a Facebook post, the Detroit Dog Rescue was called about a large, scared dog that was abandoned in a flimsy crate with no bottom on the corner of Livernois and the Lodge.When they arrived to rescue the dog, the Detroit Dog Rescue team discovered that the dog was wearing a vest with army patches on it. The vest had a thick bike chain and...
19 puppies found dumped in West Virginia
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK)—The Kanawha-Charleston Humane Association says they will need A LOT of puppy chow after taking in 19 puppies. The shelter said that the puppies were found dumped in the area, and a good samaritan rounded them up and dropped them off. They say their intake team is working on getting exams, vaccinations, microchips, […]
KAAL-TV
More than 100 animals found dead at Iowa farm
(ABC 6 News) – More than 100 animals were found dead on an Iowa farm, according to the Iowa Farm Sanctuary (IFS). In a social media post on Tuesday, the IFS said they received a report of a deceased lamb on a property approximately 40 miles from their location in Oxford, Iowa.
Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance
An Iowa nursing home worker who was fired after telling a resident to call 911 in order to get to the hospital is not entitled to unemployment benefits, a judge has ruled. According to state records, Kandus Jellison worked as a nurse aide for Oakwood Specialty Care in Albia when she was fired in June […] The post Nursing home worker fired after helping resident call 911 for ambulance appeared first on Iowa Capital Dispatch.
Upworthy
Cop who shielded injured dog from scorching sun during heatwave ends up adopting the pup
Editor's note: This article was originally published on July 8, 2022. It has since been updated. Kaye Fiorello was driving down a Tennessee highway on a scorching hot day last month when she noticed a highway patrol officer parked just off the road. Although she didn't think much of it at the time, this observation proved helpful within minutes as she spotted something else that gave her pause. "About a mile up the road, this little dog's head popped up on the side of the road," Fiorello told The Dodo. "She looked like she'd been there for some time." Moved by the stranded pup's sorry state, Fiorello wanted to help her and immediately knew who she could approach.
Michigan shelter caring for puppies found on Michigan road during storm
HOLLAND, Mich. — A good Samaritan’s sharp eye probably saved the lives of several abandoned puppies Saturday night. The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that a box full of puppies was spotted along a busy Michigan road during a storm. The eight rain-soaked puppies were later picked up by a deputy who took them to the Harbor Humane in Holland.
Puppies Among 68 Dogs Airlifted From Breeding Mills in 'Lifesaving' Mission
"We can't wait to follow their adoption journeys," a rescuer told Newsweek. "We are proud to have made a difference in the lives of these dogs and puppies."
After craving a hamburger, 8-year old decides to drive himself to restaurant
What would you do if you found out your 8-year old child took your car?. A hamburger was all that an Ohioan child of eight years old wanted one night in 2017. So, when his parents went to bed, he made the decision to steal their car and try to drive himself and his sister, who was four at the time, to the nearest McDonald's.
The Dogington Post
Starving Dog Found Locked In Closet By New Homeowners
“This post contains affiliate links, and I will be compensated if you make a purchase after clicking on my links.”. While remodeling their recently acquired home in Maine, a couple recently came across an unexpected visitor: an abandoned puppy. The malnourished pit bull mix was found by the new owners...
kmvt
Two area dogs in need of a temporary home
TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — Attention dog lovers, 2 dogs in the Twin Falls area are in need of your help. Pact for Animals, an organization that provides homes for pets of those deployed overseas is looking for temporary homes for Bella and Nala. Interested residents would need to...
TODAY.com
Owner of golden retriever poisoned by Thanksgiving rolls has this warning
A Tennessee family is thankful their dog survived Thanksgiving last year — and wants to help others do the same. On Thanksgiving Day, Knoxville resident Becky Collins was busy preparing to host company. The mother of three kids — plus a playful golden retriever pup named Pippa — had mixed bread dough she shaped into a dozen dinner rolls. Then she placed a kitchen towel over them for the final rise of several hours.
50 Starving, Urine-Soaked Dogs — Including Newborn Puppy — Rescued from Home in Houston
Dozens of hungry dogs, including a day-old puppy, are getting a fresh start after being rescued by the Houston SPCA earlier this month. An emergency warrant from Harris County Constable Precinct 1 allowed the Houston SPCA to get onto the Houston Heights property on on Nov. 2 to rescue the animals, according to a news release from the donation-based non-profit. All the animals were miraculously alive.
Hundreds of local dogs are getting euthanized due to overpopulated shelters
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Animal Care Center was close to becoming a “no kill” shelter but that time is long gone. The holiday season is one of the hardest times for adoptions and shelter leaders say things are only going to get worse unless the community steps up to help. Hundreds of dogs are […]
Dog freed from plastic jug after 5 weeks on the run in Alabama
“His body conditions show that he was trying to eat, find food, water,” said Bay Minette Animal Control Officer Ashlynn Hale.
pethelpful.com
8-Month-Old Scared Puppy at Minnesota Shelter Breaks Our Hearts
There are many dogs overcrowding animal shelters across the country. When shelters are at maximum capacity, it can create stressful and nerve-wracking environments for the dogs in their care. One puppy felt the effects of a high-resident shelter in this heartbreaking video. Animal Humane Society in Minnesota recently shared a...
Dumped! Handful of puppies left with no food or water in broken kennel in Louisiana
Five puppies are looking for a new home after they were found inside a broken kennel on Thursday, November 3.
Fearless cat narrowly escapes after taking on wild coyote
A fearless cat narrowly escaped the jaws of a coyote in Texas after it took on the wild animal in a crazy encounter. This home surveillance footage shows the fight between the animals on a deck in Surfside. The cat has multiple close calls during the scrap before it climbs up the bannister to safety. Tony Gray was inside the house and said he banged on the door to scare the coyote away. Referring to the cat, he said: "He was a fighter and luckily the coyote was a skittish pup."Sign up for our newsletters. Read More Cat reunites with owners 13 months after travelling 280 miles to old homeWhat are Black Friday and Cyber Monday and how long do they last?Jonnie Irwin explains why he kept cancer diagnosis secret for so long
7 puppies abandoned in box, left to die
COLUMBUS, Ohio — They were only days old and left to die. Last Friday, a good Samaritan discovered a box of seven tiny puppies, abandoned and alone, and delivered the wriggly bunch to the Franklin County Dog Shelter. “Obviously they were very hungry and a little cold when they...
