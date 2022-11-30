Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
pix11.com
Rain in the weekend forecast for New York City
NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the low- and mid-40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 44 degrees, which is four degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful.
AccuWeather Alert: Wet and windy
Saturday's showers will carry into the evening, but luckily, mild temperatures help make the day feel a little less dreary.
pix11.com
Rain and blustery winds in NY, NJ; temps dip in the upcoming week
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Grab those umbrellas because another storm system has arrived New York City. The bulk of the rain should move through between 8 a.m. and 2 p.m. There could be a break until about 3 p.m., at which point a second line of showers could sweep through the city.
New York’s 2023 winter forecasts: Here’s what to expect for snow, temperatures
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — While Staten Islanders are bracing for a frigid start to the winter season, long-term forecasts show the next few months are leaning toward being warmer than normal and may also come with less snow accumulation. The National Weather Service’s seasonal temperature outlook now firmly places...
New York weather expected to get rainy alongside strong wind gusts Wednesday, says forecaster
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — Rainfall that will begin to make its presence felt across Staten Island this morning will soon be accompanied by gusty winds that have the potential to down weakened trees and potentially affect power lines into the evening hours. While Staten Island sits just outside a...
STORM WATCH: Gusty downpours for NYC Wednesday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says the primary concern for Wednesday's rain and wind mix is gusty winds up to 50 mph, mainly along the coast.
WCAX
Water is dangerously cold even if the weather is warm
PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold. They say it can be easy to forget during a bright, mild day but being tempted by your kayak for one more paddle without proper planning is a bad idea.
NBC New York
Heavy Rain, 50 MPH Wind Gusts Coming to NYC Area — Then Temps Drop for Tree Lighting
Looking for the best view of the Rockefeller Center Tree Lighting on Wednesday? It's probably from your couch. Mother Nature won't be cooperating much in terms of weather as NYC looks to kick off the holiday season, bringing heavy rain and powerful gusty winds in the lead-up to the big reveal — and then temperatures will get chilly, fast.
informnny.com
Get ready for a windy Wednesday
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Change is in the forecast for Northern New York and that usually means gusty winds. We will have that Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a south wind Wednesday so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s Wednesday. Wind speeds Wednesday should run...
Odd NY Traffic Light Is Only One In the World! Why Is It Different?
The State of New York is so big it covers more than 54,000 square miles. To put that in perspective, the countries of Luxemburg, Switzerland, the Netherlands and Belgium could all fit inside New York State with a little room to spare. No wonder we can accommodate nearly 20 million residents!
pix11.com
Westchester's Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station
If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station. Westchester’s Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle …. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind...
WCAX
Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY
ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Construction has begun on an underground electrical transmission line that will bring Canadian hydropower to New York City as part of an effort to make the Big Apple less reliant on fossil fuels, state officials announced Wednesday. Once complete, the Champlain Hudson Power Express will...
pix11.com
The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC
Every year Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning. The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate...
fox5ny.com
People are leaving New York to head to these cities
NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
therealdeal.com
Manhattan and Brooklyn resi markets continue fall back to Earth
Manhattan and Brooklyn’s residential markets notched small wins last month amid rising interest rates and constrained inventory. Signed contracts rose month-over-month for the third time since August in Manhattan and increased in Brooklyn for the first time in the same period, according to a monthly report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Both have been falling falling annually since April as levels struggle to come up against last year’s historically hot “rocketship,” report author Jonathan Miller said.
pix11.com
Destination NJ: Hidden gem in Madison, NJ
NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The charming downtowns and main streets of New Jersey greatly contribute to the diversity of its neighborhoods. In one community, there is a treasure stashed away. PIX11’s Craig Treadway took a trip to “Shanghai Jazz” in Madison. Watch the video player for more on this...
fox5ny.com
Could NYC make bus rides free?
Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
winsightgrocerybusiness.com
Wegmans lines up its next new store locations
Further expanding its regional footprint, Wegmans Food Markets aims to open two new stores in 2023 and has another five locations in its brick-and-mortar pipeline. Plans call for an 85,000-square-foot supermarket to open in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 1, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer said Wednesday. The location will house a Market Café serving up fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-made salads, sandwiches and packaged subs, among other items. The mixed-use site, accessible via the Reston Town Center Metro station, will have residential units above and parking below the store.
Favorite New York bakery has found a home in NJ
If you’ve ever traveled to Staten Island for the day or for a meal, odds are someone has recommended that you check out Bruno’s Italian Bake Shop. This is one of Staten Island's most beloved Italian bakeries, which you can also head to for a sit-down meal. As...
pix11.com
Sneak peek: Manhattan Youth Ballet performs ‘The Knickerbocker,’ a NYC twist on ‘The Nutcracker’
NEW YORK (PIX11) — ‘Tis the season for holiday performances and the Manhattan Youth Ballet is showcasing its interpretation of “The Nutcracker.”. New York Living’s Kirstin Cole was at the Knickerbocker Ballet on Friday as they rehearsed for the season’s performance. Watch the video player for more on this story.
