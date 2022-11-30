ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
pix11.com

Rain in the weekend forecast for New York City

NEW YORK (PIX11) — It was another chilly December day in and around the five boroughs as temperatures only managed to reach the low- and mid-40s throughout the region. Central Park clocked in with an afternoon high of just 44 degrees, which is four degrees below normal. Fortunately, the winds were kept at bay and sunshine was plentiful.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
WCAX

Water is dangerously cold even if the weather is warm

PLATTSBURGH, N.Y. (WCAX) - It may sound obvious, but New York state leaders are reminding people the water is cold. They say it can be easy to forget during a bright, mild day but being tempted by your kayak for one more paddle without proper planning is a bad idea.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
informnny.com

Get ready for a windy Wednesday

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Change is in the forecast for Northern New York and that usually means gusty winds. We will have that Wednesday and Thursday. It’s a south wind Wednesday so that means milder weather. Temperatures should rise into the 50s Wednesday. Wind speeds Wednesday should run...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

Westchester's Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle Train Station

If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind gift ideas, the Holiday Market in Westchester is the place to be. More than 40 women- and minority-owned businesses have set up shop outdoors at the New Rochelle Train Station. Westchester’s Holiday Market returns to New Rochelle …. If you’re looking for one-of-a-kind...
NEW ROCHELLE, NY
WCAX

Construction of 339 mile power line begins in NY

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) — Construction has begun on an underground electrical transmission line that will bring Canadian hydropower to New York City as part of an effort to make the Big Apple less reliant on fossil fuels, state officials announced Wednesday. Once complete, the Champlain Hudson Power Express will...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
pix11.com

The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate PIX-mas in NYC

Every year Carol Ann Hoard and Tisha Dedmon come up to New York City from Shelby, North Carolina to see the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree lighting. So, of course, PIX11 had to invite them to Our Very Own tree-lighting ceremony on the PIX Plaza Friday morning. The ‘Tree Ladies’ celebrate...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
fox5ny.com

People are leaving New York to head to these cities

NEW YORK - A new report says that New York is one of the U.S. cities that homeowners are most likely to leave. The Redfin report says New York is third behind San Francisco and Los Angeles for the most homebuyers looking to leave. Homebuyers leaving New York are most...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
therealdeal.com

Manhattan and Brooklyn resi markets continue fall back to Earth

Manhattan and Brooklyn’s residential markets notched small wins last month amid rising interest rates and constrained inventory. Signed contracts rose month-over-month for the third time since August in Manhattan and increased in Brooklyn for the first time in the same period, according to a monthly report by appraisal firm Miller Samuel for Douglas Elliman. Both have been falling falling annually since April as levels struggle to come up against last year’s historically hot “rocketship,” report author Jonathan Miller said.
BROOKLYN, NY
pix11.com

Destination NJ: Hidden gem in Madison, NJ

NEW JERSEY (PIX11) — The charming downtowns and main streets of New Jersey greatly contribute to the diversity of its neighborhoods. In one community, there is a treasure stashed away. PIX11’s Craig Treadway took a trip to “Shanghai Jazz” in Madison. Watch the video player for more on this...
MADISON, NJ
fox5ny.com

Could NYC make bus rides free?

Officials in Washington D.C. are considering legislation that would make rides on the city's metro bus service free, but could such a program work in New York City? FOX 5 NY spoke to some experts to hear their opinion.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Wegmans lines up its next new store locations

Further expanding its regional footprint, Wegmans Food Markets aims to open two new stores in 2023 and has another five locations in its brick-and-mortar pipeline. Plans call for an 85,000-square-foot supermarket to open in Reston, Virginia, on Feb. 1, the Northeastern and Mid-Atlantic grocer said Wednesday. The location will house a Market Café serving up fresh sushi, poke bowls, pizza, chef-made salads, sandwiches and packaged subs, among other items. The mixed-use site, accessible via the Reston Town Center Metro station, will have residential units above and parking below the store.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

