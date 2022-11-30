Read full article on original website
theforgottensouth.com
A Texas Town Disappears
Cheapside Ghost Town | Gonzales Co. (formerly Dewitt Co.), Texas | P.O. founded c. 1882. Once a thriving community and commercial center for cotton, only a church and the crumbling remnants of the former settlement remain here in this ghost town in south-central Texas. The first European credited with settling here is George Lord, who immigrated to Canada from England in the 1830s when he was 18. He worked for several months on Mississippi steamers and on December 27, 1836, he joined a company of 75 volunteers under Captain Lyons for service in Texas.
KBTX.com
Lee Fedora era ends abruptly at A&M Consolidated
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Two weeks after being eliminated from the Class 5A Division I UIL State Football Playoffs, KBTX Sports has learned that Lee Fedora is stepping down as the campus athletic coordinator and head football coach at A&M Consolidated High School. Fedora, a graduate of A&M Consolidated...
1,400-acre development planned near Hwy. 249, FM 1486
Johnson Development and IHP Capital Partners have purchased land for a 1,400-acre development set to be built near the intersection of Hwy. 249 and FM 1486. (Courtesy Johnson Development) Johnson Development and IHP Capital Partners have purchased land for a 1,400-acre development set to be built near the intersection of...
Ground broken on Elgin business park; $12 million facility first to move in
The new site is an effort to have more space for production and to eliminate the commute to and from Austin for employees, said Keri Westland, chief administrative officer for Carr Lane.
No bomb found after threat evacuates Bastrop Walmart
Police posted at 7:25 p.m. on their Facebook page that the store and area around it were cleared and nothing was found.
fox44news.com
Thorndale search warrant brings drug arrest
MILAM COUNTY, Texas (FOX 44) – Milam County deputies arrest one man after crystal meth was seized in a home near Thorndale. Milam County Sheriff Mike Clore says at approximately 11 a.m. Thursday, a joint operation involving the Milam County Sheriff’s Office, Rockdale Police Department, Belton Police Department and the Texas Department of Public Safety’s Criminal Investigation Division executed a search warrant in the 1300 block of County Road 457, south of the City of Thorndale.
KIII TV3
State Qtrs: Miracle play pushes Refugio past Shiner; Flour Bluff, Calallen fall
Refugio got a play of the year candidate on 4th and 12 to save its season. Flour Bluff fell late to Liberty Hill and Boerne put Calallen away early over in SA.
Local agencies search for suspect involved in theft incident
VICTORIA, Texas – The Victoria Police Department and surrounding agencies are assisting the Yoakum Police Department identify a person or vehicle involved in a theft incident. According to VPD, a truck was recently stolen and recovered in Yoakum, Texas. The suspect(s) then traveled to Victoria in the truck and used stolen checks to purchase items at Kohl’s and Tractor Supply....
Cuero shooting leaves one man injured
CUERO, Texas – Shortly after 3 p.m., on Thursday, Dec. 1, the Cuero Police Department officers responded to the 800 block of Dunn Street in reference to a shooting. Upon arrival, officers identified the shooting victim as 24-year-old Jason Gonzales, of Cuero. Through information obtained, officers later identified the suspect as 28-year-old Marlon Brooks, of Yoakum. They located Brooks walking...
Hallettsville police search for suspects involved in Walmart theft Tuesday night
HALLETTSVILLE, Texas – On Wednesday, Nov. 30, the Hallettsville Police Department reported a theft that occurred on Tuesday night at Walmart. Officials are searching for the suspects involved in the theft of over $800 in inventory. The HPD posted two surveillance camera images of the suspects, and is asking for the community’s help in identifying them. If you recognize the...
A Texas Christmas Experience Awaits You at the Most Unique Holiday Destination
I love this time of year; everyone decorates beautifully, and everyone puts up such pretty lights! If you are like me and love seeing the lights, then you're going to want to add this place to your bucket list!. Over in College Station lives one of the biggest and most...
Thursday shooting leaves one injured
Thursday shooting leaves one injured Subhead Cuero man injured, Yoakum man arrested News Staff Fri, 12/02/2022 - 09:15 Image Police line ...
kwhi.com
ELGIN MAN ARRESTED THURSDAY NIGHT
An Elgin man was arrested last night on Public Intoxication charges. Brenham Police report that Thursday night at 11:20, Officers were asked to respond to the 100 block of West Main Street in reference to highly intoxicated subject. Cpl. Perez arrived and made contact with Timothy Jospeh Johnson, 53 of Elgin, as he was walking to his vehicle. Johnson was found to be intoxicated and was taken into custody for Public Intoxication and transported to the Washington County Jail.
crossroadstoday.com
Back-to-back champions in unfamiliar territory
SHINER, Texas — The Shiner Comanches had not a game in two seasons, this year Shiner has lost two games in one season. Shiner dominated the Bobcats last season, but that was in part to having a dominant duo in the backfield, brothers Dalton and Doug Brooks. The Texas A&M commit said there is no advantage being the team seeking revenge, he just knows they have to play better this game.
kwhi.com
FOUR PEOPLE ARRESTED WEDNESDAY NIGHT
Four people were arrested Wednesday night after apparently not paying for a cart of goods at the local Walmart store. Brenham Police report that Wednesday night at 10:40, Officers responded to 203 Highway 290 West, the Brenham Walmart store, regarding a theft. The caller told dispatch that four suspects left Walmart without paying for an entire cart of items. Cpl. Jose Perez located the Suspect vehicle and stopped it in the 2400 block of South Day Street. The Suspects were identified as William Joel Gardner, 22 of Temple, Da’Quan Gray, 19 of Houston, Miles Jaxon Guillory, 19 of Mansfield, and Cardarius Jerod Jeffery, 18 of Houston. All four suspects were arrested and transported to the Washington County Jail for booking. During the vehicle inventory Officers located marijuana and a THC vape pen in the vehicle. Gardner, Gray, Guillory, and Jeffery were all booked in for Theft of Property between $750 and $2,500, Possession of Marijuana less than 2 oz, and Possession of a Controlled Substance.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN ARRESTED FOR AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
A Brenham man was arrested Tuesday night for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon. Brenham Police report that Tuesday night at 11:10, Officers were dispatched to the 700 Block of Independence Street, in reference to a weapon involved situation. During the investigation, Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin, 20 of Brenham, was discovered to have pointed a handgun and threatened to kill the victim. A search warrant was executed for the residence where a handgun was found. Ja’Tavious Harris-Franklin was placed in custody for Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon and booked into the Washington County Jail without incident.
TAMU PD make a large drug bust over Thanksgiving weekend
COLLEGE STATION, Texas — According to the Texas A&M University Police Department, a person was arrested after multiple drugs and a large sum of cash was found in their car on Friday, Nov. 25. Police say a wrong way driver was stopped Friday afternoon at 4:15 p.m. Inside the...
