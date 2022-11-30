ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Still Unsolved

Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch

Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Finalized Sale of Their NY Apartment 2 Weeks Before Her T.J. Holmes Getaway

Watch: GMA Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes: EVERYTHING We Know. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue recently closed the door on their prior home. Amy and Andrew, who have been married since 2010, said goodbye to their New York apartment less than two weeks before photos of Amy spending time with her Good Morning America co-anchor T. J. Holmes surfaced online.
Why Mila Kunis Crowned Herself the “Queen” of Annoying Ashton Kutcher

Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are two strings very much attached. The actress recently detailed how she spends time in their shared office when the both of them are working, which includes unashamedly talking to Ashton even when he's busy.
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids

Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Romance Rumors in GMA3 Return

Watch: GMA Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes: EVERYTHING We Know. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sticking to the script. Just one day after the two Good Morning America co-hosts sparked romance rumors after being spotted together during an upstate New York getaway, the pair returned to their respective chairs for their show, GMA3.
Ashton Kutcher Does First Sit-Down Interview With Twin Brother in The Checkup Trailer

Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher and his brother are reflecting on his recent health scare. In the upcoming Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the That ‘70s Show alum recounts his Aug. 8 diagnosis with the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis. And as the Nov. 30 trailer shows, Ashton's twin brother Michael Kutcher joins him on the emotional journey.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia

Nick Cannon is sharing an update from his hospital bed. The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical care after coming down with pneumonia. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pal Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech

Watch: Inside Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's "Chill" Relationship. Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life. While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten Island star's headline-making romances by joking that he has another high-profile ex that people might not know about.
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit

Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
Orange Is the New Black's Brad William Henke Dead at 56

Football player turned actor Brad William Henke has passed away. The Orange Is the New Black actor died in his sleep Nov. 29, his agent Sheree Cohen told E! News. He was 56. "Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy," his manager Matt DelPiano added in a statement to E! News. "A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."
MTV's Chanel West Coast Tells All About Her Sleepy—and Smelly—First Month of Motherhood

Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. A night out on the town looks a lot different for Chanel West Coast these days. When stepping out for The Weeknd's concert on Nov. 26, the Ridiculousness star and boyfriend Dom Fenison had a little trouble focusing on the music. Instead, the new parents couldn't help but wonder what their baby girl Bowie was up to at home with grandma.
