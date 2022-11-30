Read full article on original website
Everything to Know About ‘Teen Mom 2’ Stars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus’ Feud
Drama, drama, drama. Teen Mom 2 costars Kailyn Lowry and Briana DeJesus have been feuding since 2017, and their animosity towards one another has only grown deeper throughout the years. The drama between the reality stars centers around multiple exes and baby daddies — and it first kicked off due to Briana’s relationship with Javi […]
Video Surfaces Of Women Allegedly Being Beaten To Death While Her Friends Watch
Shanquella Robinson(MALAIKA JABALI/Essence) The case of Shanquella Robinson has taken the nation by storm. It has gotten to the point where the FBI and Mexican prosecutors have both opened their own separate investigations. Although their investigations are separate, the goal remains the same. They are looking to solve the very mysterious death of a woman who went on vacation for the last time.
GMA's Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes Shut Down Instagrams After Vacay
Good Morning America's Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are taking a break from Instagram. The GMA3: What You Need To Know anchors have seemingly deactivated their respective accounts on the social...
The Cosby Show's Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant, Expecting First Baby With Brad James
Watch: The Cosby Show Alum Keshia Knight Pulliam Is Pregnant. Keshia Knight Pulliam is about to take on a new role: mother of two. The Cosby Show actress is pregnant and expecting a baby with husband Brad James. While the little one will be the couple's first, Keshia is already mom to daughter Ella, 5, who she shares with her ex Ed Hartwell.
Amy Robach and Andrew Shue Finalized Sale of Their NY Apartment 2 Weeks Before Her T.J. Holmes Getaway
Watch: GMA Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes: EVERYTHING We Know. Amy Robach and Andrew Shue recently closed the door on their prior home. Amy and Andrew, who have been married since 2010, said goodbye to their New York apartment less than two weeks before photos of Amy spending time with her Good Morning America co-anchor T. J. Holmes surfaced online.
Why Mila Kunis Crowned Herself the “Queen” of Annoying Ashton Kutcher
Watch: Why Mila Kunis Feels Like the Luckiest Girl Alive. Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher are two strings very much attached. The actress recently detailed how she spends time in their shared office when the both of them are working, which includes unashamedly talking to Ashton even when he's busy.
David Archuleta Had A Brilliant Response To The Haters Who Walked Out Of His Show For Mentioning He's Queer
"If a few dozen people walk out, but there are others staying who need to know they’re not alone in this journey. It’s worth it to me."
See How Kim Kardashian Is Preparing for the Holidays With Her 4 Kids
Watch: See How Kim Kardashian & Her 4 Kids Decorate for the Holidays. Kim Kardashian's household did not skimp on the holiday spirit. The SKKN founder gave a glimpse into the decorations inside her home for the upcoming Christmas holiday, sharing that her eldest daughter North, 9, was behind decorating the Elf on the Shelf set-ups for her younger siblings, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 3.
New Cheating Rumors Erupt in RHOP's Shocking Mid-Season Trailer
Accusations of infidelity are taking over RHOP. E! News can exclusively reveal the mid-season trailer for The Real Housewives of Potomac—and the shocking sneak peek is jam-packed with cheating...
Jake Flint's Rep Shuts Down Rumor About Singer's Cause of Death
Jake Flint's publicist is setting the record straight on details of the singer's sudden death. Days after Flint died, his rep, Clif Doyal, spoke out to shut down a rumor that recently surfaced on social media about his passing. "I am the official publicist for Jake Flint and his family,"...
T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach Avoid Romance Rumors in GMA3 Return
Watch: GMA Anchors Amy Robach & T.J. Holmes: EVERYTHING We Know. Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are sticking to the script. Just one day after the two Good Morning America co-hosts sparked romance rumors after being spotted together during an upstate New York getaway, the pair returned to their respective chairs for their show, GMA3.
Ashton Kutcher Does First Sit-Down Interview With Twin Brother in The Checkup Trailer
Watch: Ashton Kutcher "Lucky to Be Alive" After Rare Health Condition. Ashton Kutcher and his brother are reflecting on his recent health scare. In the upcoming Paramount+ series The Checkup with Dr. David Agus, the That ‘70s Show alum recounts his Aug. 8 diagnosis with the rare autoimmune disease vasculitis. And as the Nov. 30 trailer shows, Ashton's twin brother Michael Kutcher joins him on the emotional journey.
Nick Cannon Hospitalized for Pneumonia
Nick Cannon is sharing an update from his hospital bed. The Masked Singer host explained that he's getting medical care after coming down with pneumonia. "Okay, so I guess I'm not Superman," he wrote on Instagram Dec. 2. "I promised myself I would never be back at this place again… But this is a great lesson to take care of YOU or YOU won't be able to take care of everyone else."
Maralee Nichols Shares New Photos of Tristan Thompson's Son Theo
Theo Thompson is growing up fast! The son of Tristan Thompson and Maralee Nichols celebrated his first birthday on Dec. 1. Like any doting mom, Maralee went all out for the baby boy's special day,...
Jimmy Fallon Pokes Fun at Pal Pete Davidson's Dating Life in Gala Speech
Watch: Inside Pete Davidson & Emily Ratajkowski's "Chill" Relationship. Jimmy Fallon is weighing in on Pete Davidson's love life. While hosting The Museum Gala at the American Museum of Natural History on Dec. 1, the Tonight Show host commented on the King of Staten Island star's headline-making romances by joking that he has another high-profile ex that people might not know about.
Lindsay Lohan Channels Mean Girls Character in Chic Santa Outfit
Watch: Lindsay Lohan & Amanda Seyfried Talk Mean Girls REBOOT. Lindsay Lohan's holiday fashion is so fetch. To promote her new partnership with Pepsi, the actress got into the festive spirit by wearing a chic Santa Claus outfit that was decked out in white feathery cuffs and gold buttons. The Falling for Christmas star completed her look with a matching Santa hat, cherry-red nails and her massive diamond wedding rings.
Orange Is the New Black's Brad William Henke Dead at 56
Football player turned actor Brad William Henke has passed away. The Orange Is the New Black actor died in his sleep Nov. 29, his agent Sheree Cohen told E! News. He was 56. "Brad was an incredibly kind man of joyous energy," his manager Matt DelPiano added in a statement to E! News. "A very talented actor, he loved being a part of this community….and we loved him back. Our thoughts are with his wife and family."
Charlie Puth Seemingly Goes IG Official With Girlfriend Brooke Sansone
Memories follow Charlie Puth left and right and he just shared one of those with the world. Just one month after giving an update on his relationship status, the "Light Switch" singer went...
This Self-Described Nagging Mom’s Texts Ended Up Miraculously Saving Her Baby’s Life
We’ve all been told at one point or another to quit our nagging; we’ve been told that there’s “no sense” in nagging. Typically when we do so, we get the same responses like “I get it, I get it,” “Quit nagging,” and more or less to be quiet. However, this mom’s amazing story proves that nagging not only helps; but it can save lives.
MTV's Chanel West Coast Tells All About Her Sleepy—and Smelly—First Month of Motherhood
Watch: The MOST Unique Celebrity Baby Names: Apple, Blue Ivy & More. A night out on the town looks a lot different for Chanel West Coast these days. When stepping out for The Weeknd's concert on Nov. 26, the Ridiculousness star and boyfriend Dom Fenison had a little trouble focusing on the music. Instead, the new parents couldn't help but wonder what their baby girl Bowie was up to at home with grandma.
