Pair of defensive linemen no longer on FSU's roster

A pair of defensive linemen - redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Shambre Jackson - no longer appear on FSU's official roster. A school spokesperson confirmed the departure of both defensive linemen from the online roster. Jarrett Jackson appeared in 11 games, with one start,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU moves to 1-9 on the season with loss at No. 3 Virginia

Florida State led at the half, fell far behind early in the second half, and then battled to to the final seconds, but lost 62-57 against No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles are now 1-9 on the season, while the Cavaliers remain perfect, moving to 7-0 on the season. It marked the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for each team.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

FSU offers in-state 2025 WR Dallas Wilson

Florida State offered Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech sophomore wide receiver Dallas Wilson on Friday. It was the 10th offer for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver. FSU joins an offer list that includes Alabama, Colorado, Penn State, Pitt, Toledo, UAB, USF, West Virginia, and more. As a sophomore, he had...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Florida State Recruiting Rundown: Everything you need to know for a crazy December

December is here and while the College Football 2022 season is coming to a close, things in the recruiting world are expected to only get more wild this month. Between the Early Signing Period for the 2023 recruiting class that occurs between December 21-23, as well as the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up for FBS players on December 5, this month should be pretty crazy.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

Live Updates: UVA 62, FSU 57 - Final

Florida State, which sits at 1-8 on the season, hits the road this weekend to travel and face No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Cavaliers enter the game with a 6-0 record. It is the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. It is worth noting that Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 13-0 in ACC openers at Virginia. It also marks the first of two meetings this season between the two teams, as Virginia travels to Tallahassee on January 14th, 2023.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

2024 athlete Mello Jones offered by Florida State on Friday

Swainsboro (Ga.) junior athlete Mello Jones reported a new offer from Florida State on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound athlete mentioned FSU quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, who is in the area recruiting on Friday, when sharing news of the offer. He also mentioned FSU Director of Player Personnel Chuck Cantor. Mello,...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
High School Football PRO

Tallahassee, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Bishop Verot High School football team will have a game with Florida State University School on December 02, 2022, 16:00:00.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
golfcourseindustry.com

Construction time in Tallahassee

Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
WCTV

Mike’s First Alert Forecast - December 1, 2022

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 1, 2022. Clear and cool tonight in the 40s, then mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow, in the mid-70s. A weak cold front will approach our area this weekend, but only a slight chance for a...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
thefamuanonline.com

Peters perfects the loc look

A Black woman’s locs hold the symbolism of many things: power, beauty, strength, eternal life and being true to yourself. Imara Peters is the perfect illustration of this. Peters was born on Dec. 20, 2001. She was raised in the city known for its influence on the culture, Atlanta. Growing up, she looked up to her mom’s individuality and that ultimately shaped her into who she is today.
TALLAHASSEE, FL
247Sports

247Sports

