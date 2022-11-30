Florida State, which sits at 1-8 on the season, hits the road this weekend to travel and face No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Cavaliers enter the game with a 6-0 record. It is the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. It is worth noting that Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 13-0 in ACC openers at Virginia. It also marks the first of two meetings this season between the two teams, as Virginia travels to Tallahassee on January 14th, 2023.

TALLAHASSEE, FL ・ 4 HOURS AGO