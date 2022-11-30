Read full article on original website
Pair of defensive linemen no longer on FSU's roster
A pair of defensive linemen - redshirt junior defensive tackle Jarrett Jackson and redshirt freshman defensive lineman Shambre Jackson - no longer appear on FSU's official roster. A school spokesperson confirmed the departure of both defensive linemen from the online roster. Jarrett Jackson appeared in 11 games, with one start,...
Two Florida State defensive tackles no longer with program
FSU's defensive line room gets thinner.
FSU moves to 1-9 on the season with loss at No. 3 Virginia
Florida State led at the half, fell far behind early in the second half, and then battled to to the final seconds, but lost 62-57 against No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday afternoon. The Seminoles are now 1-9 on the season, while the Cavaliers remain perfect, moving to 7-0 on the season. It marked the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for each team.
FSU Football Bowl Projections Tracker on Championship Game Weekend
TALLAHASSEE -- Florida State sits at 9-3 on the season and is going to a bowl for the first time under head coach Mike Norvell and for the first time since the end of the 2019 season. The Seminoles were ranked No. 13 in this week's College Football Playoff Rankings.
FSU offers in-state 2025 WR Dallas Wilson
Florida State offered Tampa (Fla.) Tampa Bay Tech sophomore wide receiver Dallas Wilson on Friday. It was the 10th offer for the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wide receiver. FSU joins an offer list that includes Alabama, Colorado, Penn State, Pitt, Toledo, UAB, USF, West Virginia, and more. As a sophomore, he had...
Florida State AD shares date for groundbreaking of Football Only Facility
The event will take place on the same weekend that head coach Mike Norvell and the 'Noles are scheduled to host a massive recruiting weekend.
Florida State Recruiting Rundown: Everything you need to know for a crazy December
December is here and while the College Football 2022 season is coming to a close, things in the recruiting world are expected to only get more wild this month. Between the Early Signing Period for the 2023 recruiting class that occurs between December 21-23, as well as the NCAA Transfer Portal opening up for FBS players on December 5, this month should be pretty crazy.
Fresh Start University: How FSU has dominated the transfer portal in its rebuilding efforts under Mike Norvell
TALLAHASSEE – FSU, as we all know, stands for Florida State University. Yet a few monikers have developed over the years. Fans who appreciate FSU’s evaluation ability, for example, will throw out a ‘Free Scouting University.’. Rival fan bases will counter with something about shoes. Whatever. But...
Live Updates: UVA 62, FSU 57 - Final
Florida State, which sits at 1-8 on the season, hits the road this weekend to travel and face No. 3 Virginia at John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. on Saturday at 2 p.m. The Cavaliers enter the game with a 6-0 record. It is the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both teams. It is worth noting that Virginia head coach Tony Bennett is 13-0 in ACC openers at Virginia. It also marks the first of two meetings this season between the two teams, as Virginia travels to Tallahassee on January 14th, 2023.
2024 athlete Mello Jones offered by Florida State on Friday
Swainsboro (Ga.) junior athlete Mello Jones reported a new offer from Florida State on Friday. The 6-foot-1, 176-pound athlete mentioned FSU quarterbacks coach Tony Tokarz, who is in the area recruiting on Friday, when sharing news of the offer. He also mentioned FSU Director of Player Personnel Chuck Cantor. Mello,...
Intriguing Names to Enter the NCAA Transfer Portal (Nov. 30): Speeeeeeeeeeeed
If Wednesday was about power, then Thursday was the antithesis with speed ruling the day. The end of November brought several speedy receivers and some proven playmakers into the Transfer Portal. Noles247 continues its daily look at portal entries (or intended entries) with a list of names that will be...
Georgia showing improvement ahead of Florida A&M clash
Terry Roberts is making a bid to become his league’s Newcomer of the Year for a second straight season. The
Gators Crack Top 10 in SI's December Recruiting Rankings
Florida owns a top ten recruiting class in the weeks leading up to the Early Signing Period. How high can the Gators climb before the cycle concludes?
Tallahassee, December 03 High School 🏈 Game Notice
famunews.com
FAMU Stalwarts Eddie Jackson and Michael Smith Honored at Florida Classic Night of Distinction
(from left) Loretta Smith, Michael Smith, Larry Robinson and Sharon Robinson. Florida A&M University Interim Athletic Director Michael Smith and president of the 220 Quarterback Club Eddie Jackson were honored at the Florida Classic Night of Distinction. A former Rattler football player, Smith is serving his second stint as interim...
golfcourseindustry.com
Construction time in Tallahassee
Construction has started on the 18-hole course at Killearn Country Club in Tallahassee, Florida. The renovation of the existing golf facility is part of a massive club revitalization project to provide the community with an elevated country club experience. Golf course architect Chris Wilczynski of C.W. Golf Architecture was hired...
WCTV
Former Florida attorney indicted for racketeering relating to operation of Tallahassee law firm
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. - A federal grand jury has returned a one-count indictment charging Phillip Timothy Howard, 61, of Tallahassee, Florida, with racketeering. The indictment was announced by Jason R. Coody, United States Attorney for the Northern District of Florida. According to the indictment, between in or about December 2015, and...
WCTV
Wakulla county man pedals his way to a complete life transformation
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - A Wakulla County man is filled with joy this holiday season after his year started with a near-death experience. The pandemic sent Isaac Johnson to a dark place, and it took his family and a rekindled passion to rescue himself. Johnson landed in the hospital in...
WCTV
Mike’s First Alert Forecast - December 1, 2022
TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - First Alert Chief Meteorologist Mike McCall has the forecast for December 1, 2022. Clear and cool tonight in the 40s, then mostly sunny and warmer tomorrow, in the mid-70s. A weak cold front will approach our area this weekend, but only a slight chance for a...
thefamuanonline.com
Peters perfects the loc look
A Black woman’s locs hold the symbolism of many things: power, beauty, strength, eternal life and being true to yourself. Imara Peters is the perfect illustration of this. Peters was born on Dec. 20, 2001. She was raised in the city known for its influence on the culture, Atlanta. Growing up, she looked up to her mom’s individuality and that ultimately shaped her into who she is today.
