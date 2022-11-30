Effective: 2022-12-04 14:00:00 MST Expires: 2022-12-05 12:00:00 MST Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Slow down and use caution while traveling. For the latest road conditions, call 5 1 1. Target Area: Beartooth Foothills; Livingston Area; Melville Foothills; Northern Carbon; Northern Park; Northern Stillwater; Northern Sweet Grass; Paradise Valley; Red Lodge Foothills WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 2 PM SUNDAY TO NOON MST MONDAY * WHAT...Snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 1 and 4 inches. Locally higher totals possible. * WHERE...A portion of south central Montana. * WHEN...From 2 PM Sunday to Noon MST Monday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the Monday morning commute.

CARBON COUNTY, MT ・ 1 HOUR AGO