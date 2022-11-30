Read full article on original website
Montana is a Top 5 State for this Career, According to Google
We get emails from various PR sources on a daily basis. Many of the press releases cite internet search data to determine trends or profiles, broken down by state. Most are somewhat interesting, but I frequently take them with a grain of salt. It's not that I don't trust the...
I Broke This Montana Law… OOPS
Montana drivers are some of the craziest drivers I’ve ever experienced. Just yesterday at 5 am in the dark morning, an Acura SUV thought it would be a great idea to cut me off, then slow way down, and got super aggressive with me. They ended up flipping a U-turn in the middle of Broadwater & Division during a red light, then flew back west on Broadwater. What a psycho.
269 Accidents on Montana highways in the last 24 hours
Mother nature had a nice tour of Montana over the past 24 hours, dropping a significant amount of snow from the Idaho border to the Dakotas. The Winter Storm Warning that was issued for the entirety of Montana marched across the state, wreaking havoc on travel. From midnight December 1...
Best Places for Singles: Where Do Montana Towns Rank?
Dating is hard, especially when the cost of living is insanely high. When you factor in housing, everyday bills, and trying to put some money into savings, where are you supposed to find the extra cash to go on a date or two?. The average cost of a date is...
Are Some States Better Prepared For Winter Than Montana?
Driving on Montana highways in the winter can be a real nightmare. Why are roads so much better in surrounding states?. Last week I drove from Bozeman to Boise to celebrate Thanksgiving with my family. The drive from Bozeman to Boise can be rough during the winter. To be honest, I never really look forward to it. Most of the time, I take US Highway 287 south through Ennis until it intersects with Island Park on Highway 20.
What Do You Call Someone From These Montana Cities?
What do you call someone who is from Montana? We know that one, it's a "Montanan." It's a demonym - what you call someone who lives or hails from a particular area or region, like a state or a city. Naming and classifying things is part of who we are...
Are Montanans Sympathetic Towards the Psychedelic Movement?
Oregon and Colorado were the first states to decriminalize psilocybin (Aka mushrooms) and authorized therapeutic use. After watching Fantastic Fungi on Netflix, my mind was plagued with many questions. If you’ve never seen this in-depth documentary about mushrooms and how fungi can be used to treat an array of things, I highly suggest you watch it. The trailer is below.
How Small Can Montana’s Counties Get? Here’s the 5 Smallest Ones
Montana has a lot of counties, which makes sense considering it's the fourth largest state in the United States. The population of these counties isn't very high, but some are quite large in size, like Beaverhead County, Flathead County, and Big Horn County. But which ones are the smallest? And, just how small are they? Let's look at the top five smallest counties in Montana. Is your hometown in one of these?
Natural Remedies for Back Pain in Cold, Winter Months of Montana
Combating back pain in Montana's dry, winter months seems tough! But I'm here to motivate you and remind you- health is wealth. I try not to use Tylenol and Ibuprofen too much, only because the back of the label says it can cause liver damage. I pulled my sciatica, the nerve in the spine that shoots down the legs. This pain was so severe I started crying...and I never cry.
What? ‘Yellowstone’ Rip Wheeler May Be More Montanan Than You!
We are deep into season 5 of the hit television show 'Yellowstone.' As each episode airs, we see more and more familiar faces and places from our community. Many people here in Montana auditioned for parts as extras, and if you pay close enough attention, odds are you will see someone you will see a fellow Montanan in the background. But, did you know that part of the main cast are Montanans too?
Friday Fragments from Mark: Eye Surgery, MT Gov.’s Note, and Vacation Time
It was an interesting week. For me, it included a doctor's office visit and some minor eye surgery. I've never had to watch a syringe headed for my eye. And instead of projecting letters on the wall, this doctor uses technology. I told him that was a modern "eye" pad. Pa dum pum.
Know a Paralyzed Veteran in Montana Who Likes to Hunt?
Do you know a paralyzed veteran here in Montana who likes to hunt, fish, and spend time outdoors?. I got a note from our friends at the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) here in Montana with a great opportunity for a free track chair that has been donated for a veteran here in Big Sky country.
Why Visiting This Montana Monument is So Emotional to Me
I absolutely love to visit historic sites across the state; I feel it's important to recognize the events that took place before you, and perhaps gain a better understanding of the place you live or grew up. One of my absolute favorite places to go is in Fort Benton, Montana, but I have to make sure I pack some tissues with me before I go. Once you hear the story, you'll know exactly why I do.
“Cowpoke” Country Singer Records Two New Songs in Montana
One of today's most talented and unique country artists recently traveled to Montana to record two new songs. Colter Wall is a relatively new name in country music, but he's definitely made a name for himself since releasing his self-titled debut album in 2017. Three of Wall's songs are featured in the fourth season of the Paramount series Yellowstone, and he's no stranger to Montana.
Montana AG & 17 States Take on UPS & Fedex Gun Tracking Policies
Released by Montana AG Knudsen November 29th, 2022 - Formatted for readability by Josh Rath. Seventeen state attorneys general joined Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen today in asking major shipping companies to clarify new policies that allow them to track firearm sales with unprecedented specificity and bypass warrant requirements to share that information with federal agencies.
Judge Clears Way for More Montana Wolf Hunting
Wolf hunting and trapping are back on after the latest legal ruling upholds the state's plans to use both methods to control wolf populations in the Treasure State. The ruling is the latest turn in the legal battle by conservation groups to try and curtail wolf harvesting in Montana, an issue that has been ongoing ever since wolves were taken off the Endangered Species List more than a decade ago. This specific fight is over wolf hunting adjacent to Yellowstone National Park, questioning the management approach by Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks.
Remember The Days Before Cyber Monday Was a Thing, Montana?
I'm not a big cyber Monday guy in fact I'm not a big cyber any day guy. I did buy a clutch over the weekend but that was the extent of my buying. It seems that many of you are though, with almost twelve billion dollars about to be spent today.
A Special Charm That Only These Types of Montana Christmas Trees Have
After the day that we had today, it's time to calm it down a bit. When it comes to Christmas trees is it better to have real or artificial? I've had both and I think I've come to the conclusion that real is by far the better choice. The difference to me is the one that you cut down yourself.
Montana Senator Takes on Powerful New Role on Capitol Hill
We caught up with Montana Senator Steve Daines (R-MT) earlier this week for the first time since the 2022 midterm elections. We got his take on what happened in 2022, how the map looks in 2024, and what nonsense the Democrats will try to push during the lame duck session of Congress prior to January. All this, as Daines was selected to take over leadership of the National Republican Senatorial Committee (NRSC).
Montana Attorney General Questions ‘Woke’ Investments
Missoula, MT (KGVO-AM News) - Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen told KGVO News that he has joined several other state attorneys general in questioning ESG (Environmental Social Governance) investments in energy company investments. "ESG, we're just seeing it more and more,” began Attorney General Knudsen. “So what we're talking about...
