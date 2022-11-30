Woman arrested after fatal accident southwest of town

A woman is accused of causing a three-vehicle fatal accident on Sunday night, after using alcohol and marijuana, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

According PCSO officials, Chelsea Edwards, 19, faces various charges following the incident, however a list of charges was not released by PCSO to InMaricopa.

According to azfamily.com, Edwards faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a serious injury, and driving under the influence.

At about 7 p.m., PCSO deputies arrived on Ralston Road near Fanner Drive, where it was learned that three-vehicles were involved, and that a 21-year-old woman, Karina Luna, was killed.

A third driver also suffered serious injuries, and their condition is unknown.

Edwards was suspected to be at fault for the accident, officials said adding that Edwards had admitted to speeding and recent use of alcohol and marijuana.

Edwards was booked into jail, and other details of the collision are still under investigation.

