ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
InMaricopa

Woman arrested after fatal accident southwest of town

By Brian Petersheim Jr.
InMaricopa
InMaricopa
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0aDeu5_0jRpCUcS00

A woman is accused of causing a three-vehicle fatal accident on Sunday night, after using alcohol and marijuana, Pinal County Sheriff’s Office said.

According PCSO officials, Chelsea Edwards, 19, faces various charges following the incident, however a list of charges was not released by PCSO to InMaricopa.

According to azfamily.com, Edwards faces charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a serious injury, and driving under the influence.

At about 7 p.m., PCSO deputies arrived on Ralston Road near Fanner Drive, where it was learned that three-vehicles were involved, and that a 21-year-old woman, Karina Luna, was killed.

A third driver also suffered serious injuries, and their condition is unknown.

Edwards was suspected to be at fault for the accident, officials said adding that Edwards had admitted to speeding and recent use of alcohol and marijuana.

Edwards was booked into jail, and other details of the collision are still under investigation.

This post Woman arrested after fatal accident southwest of town appeared first on InMaricopa .

Comments / 0

Related
InMaricopa

Police release body-cam footage of shooting

The Maricopa Police DepartmentPhoto byInMaricopa - Maricopa Police. The Maricopa Police Department on Nov. 30 released four body-worn camera videos in connection with an officer-involved shooting at West Maricopa-Casa Grande Highway and North Porter Road on Aug. 7.
MARICOPA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect fatally shot by police outside Mesa 7-Eleven store

MESA, Ariz. - Mesa police shot and killed a suspect outside a 7-Eleven near Dobson Road and 8th Avenue, officials confirmed early Wednesday morning. Officers said it all started when a store employee called 911 to report a car parked in front of the store with a man inside. "The...
MESA, AZ
ABC 15 News

Mesa grocery store employee stabbed by coworker

MESA, AZ — An employee at a Mesa grocery store near Ellsworth and Broadway roads was stabbed by a coworker on the morning of November 23. Officials say the employee, only identified as a man, had multiple wounds. He was transported to the hospital in life-threatening condition. The coworker...
MESA, AZ
AZFamily

Suspect on the loose after robbery at Walgreens in Chandler

CHANDLER, AZ (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say they’re searching for a suspect who robbed a Walgreens in Chandler on Tuesday night. Officers were called to the store near Kyrene and Ray roads just before 8 p.m. Officers say the suspect threatened employees and claimed to have a gun, but...
CHANDLER, AZ
AZFamily

Family mourns 21-year-old woman killed by impaired driver in Pinal County

Terry Goddard, former Arizona attorney general, and Rick Romley, former Maricopa County attorney, called for a criminal investigation into the Cochise County Board of Supervisors. Tempe City Council unanimously votes to go ahead with proposed entertainment district. Updated: 40 minutes ago. |. The next step would be for Coyotes officials...
PINAL COUNTY, AZ
ABC 15 News

Three girls missing from Mesa group home have been found

MESA, AZ — Mesa police say the three teenage girls who went missing from a group home near Crismon and Guadalupe roads were found Thursday afternoon. The girls were last seen Wednesday night around 7 p.m. The girls are believed to have left on foot. All three have mental...
MESA, AZ
fox10phoenix.com

Suspect wanted for robbing Arizona City car wash at gunpoint

ARIZONA CITY, Ariz. - The Pinal County Sheriff's Office is looking for a suspect who robbed an Arizona City car wash at gunpoint earlier this week. Deputies say a man displayed a gun and demanded money at a car wash near Tecna Road and Battaglia Drive on Nov. 23. The...
ARIZONA CITY, AZ
KOLD-TV

Authorities looking for dog that was stolen, dumped in Marana

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Authorities are looking for a dog that was stolen and then abandoned in Marana. The Marana Police Department said Bruno was taken by a suspect from his backyard Saturday night. The suspect was later arrested, but Bruno is still missing. Bruno, around 12 years...
MARANA, AZ
InMaricopa

Search for new police chief continues

Maricopa’s search for a new chief of police has moved to the next stage as the city has begun vetting applicants, according to city spokesman Quinn Konold. Applications closed Nov. […] This post Search for new police chief continues appeared first on InMaricopa.
MARICOPA, AZ
InMaricopa

InMaricopa

Maricopa, AZ
2K+
Followers
837
Post
282K+
Views
ABOUT

Local maricopa, AZ news and Information. We cover 85138 and 85139 zip code and provide hyper local news and information.

 http://InMaricopa.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy