Houma, LA

NOLA.com

How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images

Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
Cassie Leigh

Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries

New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
houmatimes.com

Market at the Marina features Christmas Market

“This is such a special market! With over 60 food and craft vendors, you can truly give the gift of local, with handmade and home grown items this holiday,” said Amanda Pontiff Market at the Marina Manager, and Wellness Coordinator at Terrebonne General Health System. “From unique art, to locally harvested and canned jellies, jams, and fresh goods, you can support locals while giving local. Many of our vendors are even working on preparing gift sets and baskets that are in festive packaging.”
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Thibodaux Regional to host Camp Fit Kid during Christmas break

Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host Camp Fit Kid during Christmas break. The camp is designed to keep kids active as they engage in play, and activities with children their own age. Kids from ages 5 to 11 are invited to participate in three days of a fun while simulating their minds and bodies as they exercise, and learn about healthy habits.
THIBODAUX, LA
houmatimes.com

Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!

Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Luminate Houma returns Saturday, December 10 in Downtown Houma

Luminate Houma returns Saturday, December 10 in Downtown Houma! The December candlelit performance will feature Moses Knightshead, Susan Aysan, Brent Melancon, Michael G., and Barry Chauvin all produced by Split Liquor Productions. The night will begin with a Christmas caroling before the show, so come in the holiday spirit! The...
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Market at the Marina Presented by Terrebonne General & Houma Downtown Development Association this Sat., Dec. 3

Terrebonne General Health System, along with the Houma Downtown Development Association, will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, December 3, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3

After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
HOUMA, LA
houmatimes.com

Yule be sorry to Miss these Events this Weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!

Christmas season has begun here in the bayou and this weekend kicks it off with a bang! Here’s what’s happening in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas beginning tomorrow!. Terrebonne 200: Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler Terrebonne! | Thursday, December 1 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Come out for the last presentation of the Terrebonne 200 celebration! This presentation will be celebrating the history of entertainment in Terrebonne Parish!
TERREBONNE PARISH, LA
houmatimes.com

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville

Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
NAPOLEONVILLE, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip

Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
LOUISIANA STATE
houmatimes.com

Nicholls Names Dr. Melanie Boudreaux as MBA Director

Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University. Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.
THIBODAUX, LA

