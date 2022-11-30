Read full article on original website
This City in Louisiana Has Been Ranked as One of the Most Rat-Infested Cities in America
NOLA.com
How does New Orleans and the Gulf Coast look from space? See these images
Clear skies helped the International Space Station's 24/7 video camera get a comprehensive view of the southeastern Louisiana and Mississippi Gulf Coast on Thursday, including New Orleans and Lake Pontchartrain. A snippet of the video was published on Thursday by ISS-ABOVE, a service lets individuals and schools know where the...
NOLA-area residence named "weirdest home in Louisiana"
It’s pretty much a given that most people will boast a conversation piece in their homes, something that will pique the interest of visitors and provide an icebreaker. But how many people can say the conversation piece IS the home?
Weird Gift Idea: "Haunted Honey" Straight from the Tombs of New Orleans' Spookiest Cemeteries
New colony of honeybees re-inhabiting an old nest site.Photo byBee Guys LLC Facebook. Looking for a unique gift for the person in your life with hauntingly great taste? Well, look no further! It's been a couple of years since my last interview with Louisiana bee keeper, Craig Forsythe, 37, for my media company, Uncovering Florida, but he has confirmed with me as of today, November 30, 2022, that his business collecting and selling "haunted honey" is still going strong.
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina features Christmas Market
“This is such a special market! With over 60 food and craft vendors, you can truly give the gift of local, with handmade and home grown items this holiday,” said Amanda Pontiff Market at the Marina Manager, and Wellness Coordinator at Terrebonne General Health System. “From unique art, to locally harvested and canned jellies, jams, and fresh goods, you can support locals while giving local. Many of our vendors are even working on preparing gift sets and baskets that are in festive packaging.”
houmatimes.com
Thibodaux Regional to host Camp Fit Kid during Christmas break
Thibodaux Regional Fitness Center will host Camp Fit Kid during Christmas break. The camp is designed to keep kids active as they engage in play, and activities with children their own age. Kids from ages 5 to 11 are invited to participate in three days of a fun while simulating their minds and bodies as they exercise, and learn about healthy habits.
houmatimes.com
Mary Bird Perkins Announces Royal Krewe for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras!
Terrebonne General and Mary Bird Perkins recently announced that The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras will be on January 13, 2023! The Royal Krewe was announced for The Gala Goes to Mardi Gras, presented by Louis Mohana Furniture last night. The event is the Cancer Center’s signature fundraising event that...
NOLA.com
Brutal beating death of tourist in New Orleans hotel room sends chills through violence-weary city
At the garland-festooned Avenue Plaza hotel on St. Charles Avenue, a 75-year-old man and his wife were asleep in bed when the fire alarm sounded around 11 p.m. Thursday. A knock on their door soon followed, and a heavyset, bearded man entered the Missouri couple's hotel room and beat the man to death while his wife cowered in the hotel bathroom.
This Is Louisiana's Best 'Bucket List' Restaurant
Cheapism found the must-try restaurants around the country, including this elegant fave in Louisiana.
houmatimes.com
Luminate Houma returns Saturday, December 10 in Downtown Houma
Luminate Houma returns Saturday, December 10 in Downtown Houma! The December candlelit performance will feature Moses Knightshead, Susan Aysan, Brent Melancon, Michael G., and Barry Chauvin all produced by Split Liquor Productions. The night will begin with a Christmas caroling before the show, so come in the holiday spirit! The...
houmatimes.com
Market at the Marina Presented by Terrebonne General & Houma Downtown Development Association this Sat., Dec. 3
Terrebonne General Health System, along with the Houma Downtown Development Association, will host Market at the Marina this Saturday, December 3, from 8 am – 12 pm (rain or shine) on the marina across from Terrebonne General. The outdoor farmers market allows our community to experience local vendors who produce fresh and healthy food and non-food health items. Our goal is to make it easy for the community to meet and engage with these vendors and easily purchase healthy grocery and pantry items for themselves and their families.
lafourchegazette.com
Lafourche Booking Log - November 30, 2022
The following suspects were arrested in Lafourche Parish on November 30, 2022.
houmatimes.com
HyperVelocity, Houma’s New Race Track, to Host Grand Opening This Sat. Dec. 3
After a few days of a soft opening, HyperVelocity Racetrack will officially have its grand opening day this Saturday, December 3!. The new indoor go-karting track and entertainment center in Houma’s Southland Mall Suite 1043 will officially open this Saturday at 11:00 a.m. The business’s first day for the soft opening was on Black Friday, November 25, and co-owner Mosun Ejike shared with The Times that the soft opening went well, “We are so grateful for everyone that showed up to support a local family-owned business,” she said. She also shared that they learned a lot and will implement what they learned during the soft opening moving forward.
houmatimes.com
Yule be sorry to Miss these Events this Weekend in Terrebonne and Lafourche!
Christmas season has begun here in the bayou and this weekend kicks it off with a bang! Here’s what’s happening in the Terrebonne and Lafourche areas beginning tomorrow!. Terrebonne 200: Laissez les Bon Temps Rouler Terrebonne! | Thursday, December 1 | 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. | Terrebonne Parish Main Library Come out for the last presentation of the Terrebonne 200 celebration! This presentation will be celebrating the history of entertainment in Terrebonne Parish!
houmatimes.com
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Breaks Ground in Napoleonville
Friends of Bayou Lafourche Board of Directors hosted a groundbreaking on the Napoleonville Multi-Trail Connection Project on November 22nd, 2022, at the construction site where work begins. The project will be constructed near the bayou-side park on Hwy 308 and includes the installation of a floating dock in Bayou Lafourche...
fox8live.com
ZURIK: Council allocates $9 million to pay unpaid judgments following FOX 8 investigations
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The New Orleans City Council has decided to allocate $9 million to repay victims who have sued the city and won but haven’t been paid. The city owes more than $36 million to hundreds of claimants. Some of the judgments date back decades. For years, the city hasn’t allocated enough money to pay those claims.
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip
Two Arrested and 16 Vehicles Valued at $300k Recovered in Louisiana Thanks to Crimestoppers Tip. New Orleans, Louisiana – Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported on November 30, 2022, that in October 2022, the LSP Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit New Orleans Field Office (LSP-IFAT-NFO) received a Crimestoppers of Greater New Orleans tip about several stolen vehicles being stored in an abandoned apartment complex in an Algiers neighborhood.
New Orleans Area Priest Dies in Freak Woodworking Accident
A priest in Marrero, Louisiana died in a woodworking accident at a shop on his church's campus on Tuesday morning. Rev. James "Jimmy" Jeanfreau Jr., a pastor at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, sustained traumatic injuries while working with a lathe, which is a machine used to rotate wood for shaping.
'Please, Jesus, don't let us die in here' | Family survives Paradis tornado hiding in restaurant bathroom
PARADIS, Louisiana — Michelle Guidry took cover inside a restaurant bathroom with her two daughters as a tornado hit Paradis Saturday. As the sirens blared and the building shook around them, all she could do was pray. “I had my arms around my babies and I was just praying,...
houmatimes.com
Nicholls Names Dr. Melanie Boudreaux as MBA Director
Dr. Melanie Boudreaux has been named the new Director of the Master of Business Administration program at Nicholls State University. Dr. Boudreaux, a Nicholls alumna, received her Bachelor of Science in Business Management with a Concentration in Human Resources in 2008 and then her Master of Business Administration in 2012. She furthered her education when she graduated from the University of South Alabama in May 2022 with a Ph.D. in Business Administration with a Concentration in Management. Melanie is a certified Society of Human Resources Management Professional and a HRCI Professional in Human Resources.
